ASUS And Xbox Team Up to Launch Next-Gen ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds This Holiday 2025

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has unveiled a brand-new series of handheld gaming devices co-developed with Xbox. The ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X aim to combine powerful AMD processors, refined ergonomics, and an innovative Xbox software experience into one seamless package.

Set to launch this holiday season in select global markets, these handhelds promise to bring both Xbox and Windows PC gaming into the palm of players’ hands and pose a serious challenge to existing handhelds with their performance, comfort, and seamless access to Xbox Game Pass and PC games.

Designed For Comfort And Precision

The ROG Xbox Ally series features a completely redesigned chassis purpose-built for long gaming sessions. Drawing on feedback from the original Ally models and inspiration from Xbox controller ergonomics, ASUS has crafted contoured grips with textured palm rests designed to keep gamers locked on target. The focus on comfort ensures that these devices fit naturally and comfortably in the hand, offering a true gamepad feel.

The Ally X model raises immersion even further by adding impulse triggers with enhanced haptic feedback, a feature Xbox gamers have come to expect from their controllers. Both models include full-sized analog sticks, ABXY buttons, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, assignable back buttons, and a suite of system buttons including the Xbox button and command center.

A first glance of the ROG Xbox Ally X.

Seamless Xbox And Windows 11 Software Experience

Under the hood, both devices run Windows 11 Home, but with a custom Xbox software layer designed to provide an authentic Xbox experience right from startup. Gamers power on and are immediately greeted with a full-screen Xbox UI optimized for handheld navigation.

This interface streamlines access to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the broader Xbox ecosystem, integrating these with PC games and mods accessible through Windows 11. The Game Bar is readily accessible with the press of the Xbox button, offering customizable widgets and quick settings for a fluid gaming experience.

Game Bar UI ASUS widget ROG Xbox Ally reveal.

This software combination brings together Xbox’s vast library and cloud gaming alongside PC gaming versatility, providing players with unprecedented freedom in a handheld device.

Power And Performance Fueled by AMD Technology

The performance of these handhelds is powered by two new AMD Ryzen processors. The ROG Xbox Ally uses the AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor, delivering console-caliber gaming performance with an efficient design for extended battery life. Meanwhile, the premium ROG Xbox Ally X features the AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme Processor, the top-tier chip in AMD’s mobile lineup.

With the Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme, the Ally X boasts advanced graphical capabilities and AI-powered features. It includes a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed to support upcoming AI enhancements. Both devices support AMD’s latest graphics optimizations, including FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), Radeon Super Resolution (RSR), and Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) for smoother frame rates and improved visuals.

At the heart of the matter sits the AMD Ryzen processor.

ASUS and AMD executives have highlighted the deep collaboration behind these devices, emphasizing innovation in performance and handheld PC gaming.

Battery Life And Portability Compared to Other Handhelds

Battery life is a critical aspect of any handheld gaming device, and the ROG Xbox Ally series brings significant improvements in this area. The ROG Xbox Ally is equipped with a 60Wh battery, while the more powerful Ally X uses an 80Wh battery to support its enhanced hardware.

To put this in perspective, the Nintendo Switch and the newly released Switch 2 use a 4,310mAh and a 5,220mAh Li-ion battery, respectively, with typical gaming durations ranging from 2 to 6.5 hours depending on the title and settings.

The command center will help with optimizations for improved battery life.

While exact battery life figures for the ROG Xbox Ally models have not been disclosed, the larger battery capacity and efficient AMD processors suggest these devices can offer longer and more stable gaming sessions on a single charge.

The Ally models weigh approximately 670 grams for the base version and 715 grams for the Ally X, making them comfortable enough for all-day play without causing fatigue. Both models also come with USB-C charging and fast 65W chargers included in the box, supporting quick turnaround times between sessions.

Technical Specifications at a Glance

The ROG Xbox Ally X boasts a 7-inch Full HD IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync Premium support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for durability. It offers 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and comprehensive I/O including USB4 with Thunderbolt 4 compatibility, microSD card support, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The base ROG Xbox Ally model features similar display specs, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and the same wireless standards. Both devices support HD haptics and 6-Axis IMU sensors for precise motion controls.

Availability And Markets

ASUS and Xbox plan to launch the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X in multiple key markets this holiday season, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, Germany, France, South Korea, and several European and Middle Eastern countries. More markets will follow based on demand and distribution.

Gamers interested in pre-ordering or learning more about the devices can visit ASUS’s official ROG Xbox Ally webpage, where sign-ups are open for launch notifications.