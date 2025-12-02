ASUS ProArt P16 Launches in the United States With Top Tier Hardware for Professional Creators

ASUS releases its most powerful ProArt P16 model in the United States



The laptop features AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU



The new ASUS Lumina Pro OLED display debuts on this model



The ProArt P16 is available now for $3,999.99 at the ASUS Store and Best Buy

ASUS Brings Its Most Advanced ProArt P16 to Market

ASUS has expanded its workstation lineup in the United States with the launch of the ProArt P16, model H7606WX XH99T. The device is positioned as the most capable ProArt platform to date, built around the latest AMD and NVIDIA components designed for mobile professional workloads. It is now available for purchase at the ASUS Store and Best Buy.

The ProArt P16 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which integrates a dedicated XDNA NPU capable of up to 50 TOPS. ASUS positions this hardware combination as an engine for efficient acceleration of AI driven workflows in demanding fields. The laptop targets creators who work with resource intensive tasks that require reliable performance on the move.

NVIDIA supplies the graphics hardware through the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU with twenty four gigabytes of VRAM. ASUS states that this configuration is suited for complex 3D rendering, 4K and 8K video editing, and real time visualization workloads. The pairing of CPU, NPU, and GPU is presented as a top tier solution for modern production pipelines.

ASUS Debuts Lumina Pro OLED Touchscreen Technology

The ProArt P16 is the first device to introduce the ASUS Lumina Pro OLED touchscreen. This sixteen inch 4K panel with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400 offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a response time of 0.2 ms. It is designed for creators who depend on color accuracy and consistent brightness performance.

The display delivers a full DCI P3 color gamut, Delta E lower than one factory calibration, and Pantone validation. These specifications are aimed at workflows that require precise color reproduction. The screen carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification and reaches a peak brightness of 1,600 nits.

ASUS includes TÜV Rheinland certified eye care technology that reduces blue light by 70% for extended use. The company positions these features collectively as a visual package that maintains accuracy in a variety of ambient lighting conditions.

As a Copilot Plus PC, the ProArt P16 integrates ASUS StoryCube and MuseTree applications. Both tools rely on local AI processing to improve asset management and creative production. StoryCube categorizes scenes and generates clips with AI assisted organization of media libraries, offering creators a structured workflow for managing large collections of files.

MuseTree enables the rapid creation of imagery through graphical interactions. ASUS states that the RTX 5090 Laptop GPU allows substantial improvements in the speed and quality of AI generated images. The application also stores and organizes user ideas automatically through local processing.

ASUS extends its partnership with Adobe across the ProArt series. Buyers receive a complimentary three month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud Pro, Adobe Acrobat Standard DC, and Adobe Substance 3D. Beginning Dec. 2, 2025, the bundle will also include a one month subscription to the Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan and Adobe Stock.

The ProArt P16 is priced at $3,999.99 and is available for purchase at the ASUS Store and Best Buy.