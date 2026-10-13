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Here’s how to get Slay the Spire free legally: earn a gift card through Snakzy, then buy it on Steam. Slay the Spire blends roguelike dungeon crawling with deck-building strategy, turning each climb into a fresh puzzle of cards, creatures and powerful relics. Its $24.99 price on Steam is the barrier. You can trade time for the purchase funds, or buy a discounted key through Eneba if you want to play sooner.

Snakzy is a free rewards app whose coins become a Steam gift card, with no credit card required. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase now. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the game, prices, platforms and requirements before explaining how the rewards route works.

Game Info Details Game price $24.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 89 critic / 7.9 user Genre Single-player roguelike deck-building strategy Developers Mega Crit Publishers Mega Crit Time to earn: Main story ~12.5 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~47.5 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~191 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Slay the Spire Free Get Slay the Spire Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Slay the Spire Free: Full Game Overview

Slay the Spire has a Metacritic critic score of 89 and a user score of 7.9. On Steam, 97% of 219,403 reviews are positive, earning it an Overwhelmingly Positive rating. The Indie Game Website review praised its mix of dungeon crawling and card play while warning readers to expect repeated restarts. That combination captures the appeal: an approachable goal with plenty to learn between attempts.

Developed and published by Mega Crit, Slay the Spire released on January 23, 2019. Your objective is to climb the Spire, fighting bizarre creatures and building a deck capable of reaching the top. The journey changes with each attempt, so a previous route cannot become a fixed walkthrough. Different cards, enemies, relics and bosses push you to rethink your approach rather than repeat a memorized solution.

The full game includes four characters, each with a unique card set, 350+ cards and 200+ items. Its 50+ combat encounters and 50+ mysterious events give those decks plenty of different problems to solve. I find that variety more useful for judging its value than a simple campaign-length figure. The attraction is returning to the same goal with a different collection of tools.

There are also Daily Climbs for comparing your performance with other players and a Custom mode with mix-and-match run modifiers. Those options extend the appeal beyond ordinary attempts. This remains a single-player deckbuilder, though, rather than a game built around playing cards against friends. Its long-term draw is learning how choices interact and seeing how far that knowledge carries your next climb.

How Much Does Slay the Spire Cost?

The official Slay the Spire price is $24.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, and the supplied store data does not show a current official discount. That price buys the full game rather than access to a free-to-play version. If you are comparing how to get Slay the Spire free with simply paying less, keep the routes separate: reward-funded purchases cost time, while a discounted key still costs money.

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Seasonal Steam sales are sensible times to check for a lower price, but there is no verified sale schedule or historical low to quote here. I would compare the current checkout total with the time you want to spend earning rewards. Waiting for a sale can reduce the purchase cost without removing it. The Snakzy method instead sidesteps the Slay the Spire price by supplying the funds for an official purchase, once you reach the app’s cash-out threshold.

Slay the Spire Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 89 PS4 88 Xbox One Not rated Switch 85 iOS Not rated

Slay the Spire is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and iOS. The supplied Metacritic scores are 89 for PC, 88 for PS4 and 85 for Switch. The other listed versions have no supplied critic score. That gives you several places to play, but the purchase route described here is specifically for the Steam version on PC.

A Steam gift card adds funds to a Steam account. It does not buy the PS4, Xbox One, Switch or iOS edition, and a Steam key does not activate those versions either. Console players should purchase through their own console store; mobile players need the appropriate mobile listing. I would choose the platform before starting any rewards work. Snakzy can fund the Steam purchase described in this guide, so make sure that is the version you actually want rather than assuming the credit transfers elsewhere.

Slay the Spire System Requirements

Slay the Spire has modest listed minimums: a 2.0 GHz processor, 2 GB RAM and 1 GB of available storage. Its graphics requirement includes 1 GB video memory and suitable OpenGL support; no recommended requirements are listed.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8/8.1, 10 Not listed CPU 2.0 GHz Not listed RAM 2 GB RAM Not listed GPU 1Gb Video Memory, capable of OpenGL 3.0+ support (2.1 with ARB extensions acceptable) Not listed Storage 1 GB available space Not listed

Check the graphics compatibility as well as memory before buying Slay the Spire. The small storage requirement does not remove the need for a compatible graphics setup, and the listed minimums should not be treated as a promise of performance on every computer.

Slay the Spire Mechanics

Each attempt in Slay the Spire revolves around building a deck while moving through a changing route. You encounter enemies, discover cards and decide which additions work with what you already have. The store description emphasizes choosing cards that cooperate, rather than collecting every possible option. I would approach each reward as a question about the current deck: does this strengthen the plan, or pull it in another direction? That makes progression a sequence of decisions instead of a simple climb in equipment power.

The route matters alongside the cards. Slay the Spire lets you choose riskier or safer paths, with different enemies, events and bosses appearing across attempts. Relics add another layer because their effects can enhance a deck through powerful interactions. Their acquisition can also carry costs beyond gold, so finding an appealing item does not automatically make taking it the right choice. Your character’s unique card set provides a starting identity, but the cards and relics you discover shape how the attempt develops.

Replay value comes from those shifting combinations and from learning to handle them better. Daily Climbs offer a shared performance comparison, while Custom mode lets you experiment with run modifiers. The rough edge is the restart-heavy structure: an unsuccessful climb means another attempt, which can frustrate players who want steady campaign progress. The Indie Game Website review explicitly highlights that repetition. I see it as the main buying decision here. Enjoy testing a revised approach, and the repeated climbs are the point; want a straightforward journey to an ending, and they may feel like lost ground.

Slay the Spire Top Features

Dynamic Deck Building: Discover 350+ cards and select combinations that work together. The interesting choice is how a new card fits your current deck, rather than how impressive it looks alone. An Ever-Changing Spire: Routes, enemies, cards, relics and bosses vary between attempts. Choosing a risky or safe path becomes part of your strategy rather than a fixed travel sequence. Powerful Relics: Relics can enhance your deck through strong interactions. Their benefits come with decisions, since obtaining one may demand something beyond gold. Distinct Character Card Sets: Four characters each have their own cards. Changing characters gives you a different starting framework for learning how to build a successful climb. Daily Climbs and Custom Mode: Compare your performance with other players through Daily Climbs, or combine run modifiers in Custom mode. Both offer reasons to return beyond the standard journey.

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How To Get Slay the Spire Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app that offers coins for completing offers, trying apps, answering surveys and playing partner games. No credit card is required. It is a time-instead-of-money route: your activity builds reward value that can become a Steam gift card. You can get Slay the Spire for free this way, but earning enough and becoming eligible to cash out are separate milestones.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Use the app to see the rewards and offers available to your account. Browse available offers: choose tasks that fit your interests and available time. Read their completion conditions before starting, rather than judging an offer only by its advertised coin reward. Complete offers to earn coins: follow the offer requirements and track your credited balance. Work toward the $35 minimum cash-out, even though the game itself costs $24.99. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, redeem an available card that covers the $24.99 purchase. Check that the card is appropriate for your Steam account’s region. Buy Slay the Spire on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That exceeds this game’s $24.99 price, but the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. A qualifying redemption can cover the game without several payouts; the average earnings figure alone cannot. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Slay the Spire Cheaper With Eneba

For readers who want to start playing without completing rewards offers, Eneba provides a paid alternative. The official Steam price is $24.99, while the supplied Eneba listing is $7.16, a saving of 71%. A Slay the Spire Steam key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This is a cheaper purchase, not a way to earn the game free. I would use this route if the wait involved in Snakzy matters more to you than avoiding an out-of-pocket payment. Before choosing a listing, check that its activation region and platform match your account. The product you want for this guide is a Slay the Spire Steam key, rather than a copy intended for another storefront or platform.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: select the compatible product, complete payment and redeem the supplied code. Snakzy funds a free purchase through rewards; an Eneba key offers a discounted purchase; an Eneba gift card supplies wallet funds for an official checkout. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when used with the correct account and region.

Is It Legal To Get Slay the Spire Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then purchase Slay the Spire through Steam, obtaining a permanent license on your account. You are changing how you fund the checkout, not bypassing it. That distinction is why this method can get Slay the Spire for free without relying on an unauthorized copy.

Piracy is illegal and risky. An unofficial Slay the Spire free download offering a cracked copy can expose you to malware, account bans and a game with no real license. It also deprives Mega Crit of a legitimate sale. A file that appears to launch is not proof that a download is safe or authorized. Avoid sites promising paid games through cracks, and use the official storefront or a compatible legitimate key instead.

I would keep the test simple: does the process finish with Slay the Spire licensed to your own account through an authorized purchase or activation? The Snakzy route does. There is no need to install a modified game or follow instructions for bypassing ownership checks.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s available Steam gift cards offer an alternative for buying now: the card below covers Slay the Spire‘s price.

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The $25 card covers Slay the Spire‘s $24.99 price, leaving $0.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Slay the Spire Free

Slay the Spire suits players who enjoy learning systems and adapting a plan as new tools appear. Its 89 Metacritic score, 97% positive Steam reviews and four characters support giving it a look. The restart-heavy structure is the caveat: enjoying another attempt matters more than simply reaching the ending. For another rewards-funded purchase guide, try a practical way to get Shape of Dreams free.

Snakzy turns completed offers into coins you can redeem for the Steam funds needed to buy a permanent copy, with time replacing an out-of-pocket payment.

Choose the Steam version first, check the available offers and build toward the $35 cash-out minimum rather than stopping at the game’s price. Keep the purchase separate from the rewards work so you can confirm the wallet balance before checkout. That’s how to get Slay the Spire free: earn the coins, redeem the card and buy it on Steam.

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