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Here’s how to get Rimworld free legally, using rewards rather than a cracked download. RimWorld is a sci-fi colony simulator where survival, relationships, and disasters create stories you help shape. Its $34.99 Steam price is the barrier, but you can earn the purchase through Snakzy or pay less for an Eneba key if you want to start playing sooner.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that trades your time for coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card, with no credit card required. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase now. Both routes end with a permanent, legitimate license, but only the rewards route avoids spending your own money. Read on for the game’s appeal, PC requirements, pricing, and the steps to earn your copy.

Game Info Details Game price $34.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 87 critic / 8.8 user Genre Sci-fi colony simulation and strategy Developers Ludeon Studios Publishers Ludeon Studios Time to earn: Main story ~65.5 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~109 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~279 hours

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How To Get Rimworld Free: Full Game Overview

RimWorld has a Metacritic critic score of 87 and a user score of 8.8. On Steam, 97% of 248,021 reviews are positive, earning it an Overwhelmingly Positive rating. Those figures show strong reception for a game built around complicated systems rather than elaborate graphics. I find its story-generator premise especially appealing: the memorable moments come from what your colonists do under pressure.

Developed and published by Ludeon Studios, RimWorld released on October 17, 2018. Its sci-fi setting draws inspiration from Dwarf Fortress, Firefly, and Dune. You begin with three survivors of a shipwreck on a distant planet. They need shelter, food, and medical care, but their backgrounds and relationships make organizing that work more complicated than placing buildings.

An AI storyteller directs events such as storms, raids, and passing traders. Meanwhile, the simulation tracks health, moods, interpersonal relationships, climate, and combat. A wounded worker might need a replacement limb, while a talented researcher may be unable to handle social tasks. Your settlement’s problems grow out of those overlapping systems, giving each colony a history rather than following a fixed plot.

The content supports a substantial time investment. HowLongToBeat lists 65.5 hours for the main category, 109 hours with extras, and 279 hours for completionist play. Those are reference points, not a schedule for an open-ended colony sim. Generated worlds, different storytellers, and Steam Workshop mods offer further reasons to begin again. The appeal is learning how a new group survives, rather than repeating the same sequence of missions.

How Much Does Rimworld Cost?

The official Rimworld price is $34.99 on Steam, so the base game is a paid purchase. A cheaper Rimworld Steam key is available through Eneba at the supplied $23.01 listing price. That is an alternative for readers ready to spend money, not a free offer. Keep the distinction in mind when comparing the storefront purchase with the rewards method.

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Seasonal Steam sales are reasonable times to check for discounts, though no current official discount is supplied here. If you are comparing the Rimworld price across stores, check the product’s activation region and platform before buying. Waiting for a sale still means paying for the game yourself. If your goal is learning how to get Rimworld free without piracy, Snakzy sidesteps that cost by letting you earn the store funds instead.

Rimworld Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 87

The verified platform list identifies RimWorld as a PC game, with Steam as the storefront used in this guide. The gift-card method gets you the Steam PC version specifically. It does not provide a transferable copy for another platform, and it should not be treated as a universal game voucher.

A Steam gift card adds funds to your Steam account. You then purchase RimWorld through that store, where the license remains attached to your account. That purchase point matters because the reward pays for a store transaction, rather than supplying the game directly.

Players shopping for a console game need to use their own console store and check its catalog separately. This guide makes no console availability claim for RimWorld. For the verified PC release, compare your computer with the requirements below before spending money or time earning the wallet balance.

Rimworld System Requirements

RimWorld lists a minimum Core 2 Duo, 4 GB RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 4000 or another shader model 4.0 GPU. Its listed operating system is Windows 7, with 1 GB of available storage required.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 Not listed CPU Core 2 Duo Not listed RAM 4 GB RAM Not listed GPU Intel HD Graphics 4000 or other shader model 4.0 Not listed Storage 1 GB available space Not listed

Steam provides no separate recommended tier, so the minimum specifications are the only supplied hardware benchmark. Check your processor, graphics hardware, and free storage before purchasing; a minimum listing should not be read as a promise of performance in every colony.

Rimworld Mechanics

The core loop in RimWorld is keeping a settlement alive while improving its ability to handle the next problem. You grow food, build shelter, craft equipment, and assign work according to each colonist’s abilities. These people arrive with backgrounds, needs, and limitations. A skilled negotiator who refuses physical labor needs a different role from a capable farmer who cannot research. I like that this turns staffing into a practical puzzle: available workers matter as much as available resources.

Progression links construction, research, trade, and medicine. You can replace damaged body parts with prosthetics or bionics, train animals, and trade with passing ships or caravans. Forming your own caravan opens routes to quests, faction attacks, and even moving the colony. Survival also depends on adapting to the environment. Forest, desert, jungle, and tundra settings create different conditions, while snow, storms, and fires can disrupt your plans. The next useful upgrade depends on what your people and location need.

The AI storyteller gives those systems a changing rhythm. Randy Random favors unpredictable events, Cassandra Classic builds tension, and Phoebe Chillax takes a more relaxed approach. Generated worlds and different colonist groups make a fresh start meaningful. Relationships can strengthen or break, and lasting injuries can change someone’s role in the settlement. The learning curve is steep, and the simple presentation hides many interacting systems. An AI tutor helps you begin, but understanding how health, work, mood, and danger connect takes attention.

Rimworld Top Features

AI Storytellers: Randy Random, Cassandra Classic, and Phoebe Chillax shape the events your colony faces. Their different approaches let you choose a story rhythm that suits your interests. Colonist Backgrounds and Relationships: Skills, work restrictions, personal history, and opinions affect daily life. Colonists can become lovers, marry, cheat, or fight as the settlement develops. Medicine and Body Replacement: Wounds and illnesses have practical consequences for your workforce. Prosthetics, bionics, and biological replacements give you ways to respond to lasting damage. Biomes and Generated Worlds: Build in forests, deserts, jungles, tundra, and other environments. A newly generated world changes the conditions behind your next colony’s survival story. Caravans and Workshop Mods: Send caravans to trade, complete quests, attack factions, or relocate. Steam Workshop mods provide additional ways to explore the game’s colony-building systems.

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How To Get Rimworld Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, apps, surveys, and partner games earn coins redeemable for store gift cards. No credit card is required. This is a time investment rather than a cash purchase: completing eligible activities builds the reward balance. If you want to get Rimworld for free, that earned balance can fund an official Steam purchase.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Use the app to check which rewards and activities are available to you. Browse available offers: choose activities that match your interests and available time. Read each offer’s requirements before starting so you understand what completion involves. Complete offers to earn coins: track your credited coins in the app and work toward the $35 minimum cash-out. Although the game costs $34.99, that lower amount does not unlock redemption. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once you reach the $35 minimum, select an available card that covers the game’s $34.99 price. Check the card’s currency and regional compatibility before redeeming. Buy Rimworld on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is below this game’s price, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out. A suitable redemption can cover the base game, but the average does not establish your completion date. Offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Rimworld Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to start building a colony now, Eneba offers a paid alternative to earning rewards first. The supplied Rimworld Steam key costs $23.01, compared with the official Steam price of $34.99, a saving of 34%. The key activates as a permanent license on Steam. That makes it a discounted purchase, not another way to get Rimworld for free.

Check the listing’s platform and activation region before paying, since the product needs to work with your account. I would also read the product description carefully to confirm what is included. The comparison here concerns RimWorld itself, so do not assume additional content comes with the key. Snakzy remains the route for readers who prefer to earn the purchase through activities. Eneba serves readers who would rather spend less than the official price and skip that earning process.

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Prices shift, so check the live listing before checkout. The buying flow is simple: choose a compatible product, complete payment, and redeem its code. Snakzy funds a free purchase through rewards, an Eneba key offers a discounted purchase, and an Eneba gift card adds wallet funds for an official purchase. Each route ends with a legitimate copy.

Is It Legal To Get Rimworld Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to earn RimWorld is legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. Redeeming that card funds an official purchase of the game. The resulting permanent license belongs to your account just as it would after paying with your own money. You are earning the purchase funds, not bypassing the store’s payment or licensing systems.

Piracy is illegal and carries different risks. An unofficial Rimworld free download offering a cracked copy can expose you to malware, account bans, and a game without a legitimate license. It also denies Ludeon Studios payment for its work. Avoid a Rimworld free download advertised by a site distributing unauthorized copies, even if it claims the files are safe. Rewards-funded purchases do not require cracks or disabling security protections.

Snakzy keeps the transaction within the normal store process, so there is no need to seek an unauthorized copy. If colony management appeals to you, our guide to engaging simulation games offers more ideas for what to play next.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba offers available Steam gift cards, including a $50 card that covers RimWorld‘s price.

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That $50 card covers RimWorld‘s $34.99 price and leaves $15.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Rimworld Free

RimWorld suits players who enjoy managing people as much as buildings. Its 87 Metacritic critic score, 97% positive Steam reviews, and generated worlds make it a strong candidate for a long-term strategy game. The steep learning curve is the caveat: expect to spend time understanding why your colony succeeds or collapses. I would choose it for evolving survival stories rather than a fixed narrative. For a different genre using the same rewards approach, try a budget-friendly way to get High On Life free.

Snakzy lets you exchange time spent on eligible activities for the Steam funds needed to buy a permanent, legitimate copy without spending your own money.

Check your PC, read the available offers, and build toward the $35 redemption minimum. Once your compatible card covers checkout, that’s how to get Rimworld free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and buy through Steam.

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