How To Get Pentiment Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Pentiment is a narrative adventure from Obsidian Entertainment, set in the small Bavarian town of Tassing in the early 16th century. Players follow Andreas Maler, a journeyman artist whose quiet apprenticeship turns into a murder investigation that reshapes the town around him.

The game’s hand-drawn art borrows from illuminated manuscripts and woodcut prints, and the style shifts as the story moves across decades. Conversations and small decisions build a town that remembers everything you choose.

Pentiment doesn’t need a sale to feel worth owning, but there’s no reason to pay full price when a code exists. HUB15 is the quickest way to get Pentiment cheap on Eneba, and it knocks the price down right at checkout.

Pentiment Overview

Pentiment opens in 1518 in the fictional Bavarian town of Tassing, where Andreas Maler works as a journeyman illustrator at the local abbey. He is close to finishing his apprenticeship under the monks who run the scriptorium, and he spends his days copying pages while he waits for a commission that will send him home. The town survives on old grudges and an uneasy truce between the abbey and the villagers who live beside it. Andreas knows most of Tassing by name, which makes it harder to stay out of what happens next.

That truce breaks when a visiting scholar is murdered inside the abbey, and the simplest suspect turns out to be a convenient one for the church to blame. Andreas starts asking questions nobody wants him to ask, and he chases half-remembered rumors and records buried in old ledgers. Each answer he finds changes how the town sees itself, and how it sees him. The abbot, the baroness, and the miller’s family all have their own version of what really happened.

The mystery stretches across decades, and new generations of Tassing’s families inherit the consequences of Andreas’s choices. Characters who were children in one chapter return as parents or rivals in the next, and they carry grudges or debts tied directly to what you decided earlier. Nothing you pick is purely cosmetic: the town remembers. Even minor choices about who you trust shape which version of Tassing’s history survives.

Pentiment’s dialogue system ties speech patterns to a character’s education, so a monk, a farmer, and a noble all phrase the same accusation differently. It’s less about solving one crime than about watching a small community rewrite its own history to survive it. By the final chapter, the truth counts for less than who Tassing decides to believe.

Game Info Details Genre Historical narrative adventure Release date 2022-11-15 Platforms PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch Metacritic Rating 88/100 (PC) Developer Obsidian Entertainment Publisher Xbox Game Studios Protagonist Andreas Maler

Pentiment Best Features

A Mystery Told Across Generations

Andreas’s investigation stretches far beyond a single culprit. It follows Tassing’s families through years of fallout from one murder, and every chapter adds new suspects and old secrets that reshape what you thought you knew.

Hand-Drawn Art Styled After Medieval Manuscripts

The game’s visuals shift to match each era. Fonts, woodcuts, and illumination styles are pulled straight from the period being depicted, and even the typography changes with the speaker’s background.

Dialogue Shaped by Who’s Talking

A monk, a farmer, and a noble each describe the same event in their own words, with speech patterns tied to class and schooling. It gives Tassing’s cast a voice as distinct as its artwork.

Consequences That Carry Forward

Decisions made early in the story resurface later through grudges, rumors, or blame placed on people you barely remember meeting.

Cheaper Pentiment Key Price

Buy the Pentiment key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this narrative adventure without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Pentiment discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Pentiment

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3-3225

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 650 Ti

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 7 (SP1) 64bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 12 GB

The developer lists minimum requirements only.

How To Get Pentiment Cheaper at Eneba

To get Pentiment cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store for the Steam key and checking that it matches your platform and region. Once you’ve confirmed it’s the right edition, add it to your cart and head to checkout. The whole process takes just a couple of minutes from browsing to checkout.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15. The price updates right away once it’s applied, so you can confirm the new total before paying. It’s the simplest way to land a Pentiment discount without waiting for a seasonal sale.

Pick a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key becomes available through your Eneba account shortly after, ready to redeem on Steam and add to your library. From there, Pentiment is ready to launch whenever you are.

Come back to HUB15 any time you want to get Pentiment cheap again, since the code works the same way across eligible titles. Or click the link below and have the code already applied to your purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next