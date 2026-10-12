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How To Get Deep Rock Galactic Cheap in 2026

Deep Rock Galactic puts you and up to three other players in the boots of dwarven miners working for the galaxy’s least careful mining corporation. Ghost Ship Games built the whole game around descending into the hollowed-out moon Hoxxes IV, where every cave is carved out fresh for that run, so no two trips down look the same.

Your squad drops in by pod, picks a class, and works through the job at hand: hauling minerals, rescuing stranded scientists, or clearing out swarms of bugs before oxygen or ammo runs out. The caves answer back with collapses, floods, and creatures that were clearly not consulted about the mining permit.

If you’ve been waiting to get Deep Rock Galactic cheap, this is a good window. HUB15 takes a chunk off the price and gets you underground without paying full rate for the trip.

Deep Rock Galactic Overview

Deep Rock Galactic is set on Hoxxes IV, a planet hostile enough that only a company chasing minerals would bother sending anyone down there. The surface barely matters. The real game happens underground, in procedurally generated cave systems stacked with ore, hazards, and things that very much want you dead. There’s no single lead character carrying the story. Instead, you and your crew build your own dwarf and pick from four classes before every drop.

The Driller tunnels straight through solid rock to shortcut around danger, the Engineer drops platforms and sentry turrets to hold a position, the Gunner carries the heaviest weapons and a zip-line gun for crossing gaps, and the Scout lights up dark caverns and grapples around ahead of the group. Mixing those four roles changes how every single mission plays out, even on a cave layout the game has thrown at you before.

Jobs range from straightforward mineral runs to escort missions, point extraction, and egg-collecting trips through bug-infested tunnels, all while a drop pod timer and a draining oxygen supply keep the pressure on. Hoxxes IV pushes back with swarming insectoids, environmental hazards like flammable gas pockets and radioactive patches, and the occasional lumbering Dreadnought that shows up to ruin a perfectly good mining run.

The tone leans into workplace comedy as much as survival horror. Your dwarves crack jokes, sing drinking songs between firefights, and generally treat near-certain death as a minor inconvenience, which makes the moments the cave actually collapses around you land that much harder.

Game Info Details Genre Co-op Action Shooter Release date 2020-05-13 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch Metacritic Rating 85/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Deep Rock Galactic Developer Ghost Ship Games Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing Protagonist N/A

Deep Rock Galactic Best Features

Four Classes, Four Totally Different Jobs

Driller, Engineer, Gunner, and Scout each solve the cave in a different way, from blasting shortcuts to lighting the dark. Swapping classes between runs keeps the same mission from ever playing out the same way twice.

Caves That Never Repeat

Every expedition generates a brand new cave system, so there’s no map to memorize and no shortcut to learn by heart. You’re reading the terrain fresh every single drop.

Dwarves Who Never Stop Talking

Full voice-acted banter, in-game singing, and barked warnings turn even a routine mineral run into a running conversation. It’s one of the few co-op games where the chatter is as reliable as the gunplay.

Seasons That Keep Adding New Ground

Ghost Ship keeps shipping new biomes, enemies, and events well past launch, so returning players keep finding caves and threats that weren’t there before.

Cheaper Deep Rock Galactic Key Price

Buy the Deep Rock Galactic key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this co-op shooter without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Deep Rock Galactic

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5, 3rd gen (or equivalent)

RAM: 6 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 7 64 Bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5, 7th gen (or equivalent)

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA 970 / AMD Radeon 290

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

How To Get Deep Rock Galactic Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Deep Rock Galactic cheap on Eneba starts with browsing the listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that matches your account. Double-check those details before moving on, since the wrong region can hold up redemption later.

Once you’ve picked the right listing, add it to your cart and head to checkout. Look for the field that takes a promotional code, enter HUB15, and apply it before you finish the order. The discount should show up in your total once the code goes through, so take a second to confirm it before paying.

Pick your payment method and complete the purchase. Your key should land in your Eneba account or order page shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform by following that platform’s usual key-activation steps. The whole process takes only a few minutes from checkout to redemption, no separate sale or seasonal discount required. From there you’re straight into Hoxxes IV with your dwarf kitted out, your pod already loaded, and ready to drop.

Or just use the link below and skip the manual entry. It gets you to the same listing with HUB15 already lined up to apply at checkout.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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