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How To Get Beyond: Two Souls Cheap in 2026

Beyond: Two Souls comes from Quantic Dream, the French studio also behind Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human. It tells a cinematic story that spans fifteen years in one young woman’s life, in chapters rather than a straight timeline. The PC version still draws new players years after its original release.

Jodie Holmes has been linked to a mysterious entity named Aiden since childhood, and government researchers study her because of it. Across the story she moves between a paranormal research lab, a life on the run, and a tour with a covert military unit, and Aiden’s strange abilities shape nearly every scene.

The price has had plenty of time to settle since launch, which makes this a good moment to buy. The HUB15 code lets you get 15% off Beyond: Two Souls at checkout, and that’s the simplest way to get Beyond: Two Souls cheap right now.

Beyond: Two Souls Overview

Beyond: Two Souls opens inside the Department of Paranormal Activities, a government lab where researcher Nathan Dawkins has studied Jodie since she was a small child. He treats her less like a research subject and more like family, even as the agency around him has other plans for what Aiden can do. That tension between a father figure and an institution runs under most of the early chapters.

Jodie spends years moving through the lab’s experiments before the story pushes her into the open: a fugitive with government agents on her trail, a stretch of living rough on the street, and later a posting with a Special Forces unit in a conflict zone overseas. Each chapter arrives out of order, so her past and her present keep informing each other instead of following one straight line. A trip to a desert village and a run of scenes set entirely at night both reshape how the earlier chapters read once you’ve seen them.

Aiden is the quiet center of it all. He can drift through walls, choke an enemy, push objects across a room, or slip into another person’s body for a few seconds, and the game hands you direct control over him in nearly every scene. That partnership turns ordinary rooms into places where the furniture itself might save your life, and the line between helping Jodie and endangering her stays blurry on purpose.

The performance capture work, led by Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe, keeps the drama grounded even in its strangest, most supernatural scenes. Facial detail and voice work carry entire stretches of the story with barely any dialogue, and small gestures end up saying more than the script does. Side characters like Jodie’s foster family and a small circle of soldiers get just enough screen time to make the losses in her life land.

Game Info Details Genre Interactive Drama, Third-Person Adventure Release date 2013-10-08 Platforms PC, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 Metacritic Rating 76/100 (PC) Developer Quantic Dream Publisher Quantic Dream Protagonist Jodie Holmes

Beyond: Two Souls Best Features

Control Two Characters at Once

You guide Jodie through the real world while steering Aiden, her invisible companion, through walls and wiring on the same screen. Switching between them changes how each room gets solved.

A Story Told Out of Order

The fifteen years of Jodie’s life play out in shuffled chapters, so a quiet childhood scene can sit right next to a shootout from her twenties. Branching choices lead to a handful of different endings.

Motion-Captured Lead Performances

Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe anchor the cast with full facial capture that gives Jodie and Nathan Dawkins real weight in the quieter scenes, not just the big action beats.

Missions Across Labs, Streets, and War Zones

One chapter has you sneaking through a government facility, the next drops you into a homeless shelter or a firefight overseas. Aiden’s powers adapt to whatever each new location demands.

Cheaper Beyond: Two Souls Key Price

Buy the Beyond: Two Souls key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this interactive drama without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Beyond: Two Souls discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Beyond: Two Souls

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4430 @ 3.0 GHz or AMD FX-6300 @ 3.5 GHz

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 with 2 GB VRAM or AMD Radeon HD 7870 with 2 GB VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 7 or later (64 bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 49 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600K @ 3.5GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X @ 3.4GHz

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 with 4 GB VRAM or AMD Radeon R9 390 with 4 GB VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 7 or later (64 bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 49 GB

How To Get Beyond: Two Souls Cheaper at Eneba

To get Beyond: Two Souls cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the storefront and picking the key that matches your platform and region. Beyond: Two Souls is listed here as a PC key, so double check the edition and your storefront client before you commit to a purchase.

Add the listing to your cart and head to checkout. Look for the discount code field on that page, enter HUB15 exactly as written, and confirm the Beyond: Two Souls discount shows in your order total before you pay. It only takes a second to apply, and the updated total should reflect the HUB15 savings right away.

Finish the purchase with your preferred payment method once the total looks right. Eneba delivers the key to your account or order page shortly after payment clears, and you can redeem it on the matching platform within minutes of checkout. Keep the order confirmation handy in case you need to look up the key again later.

Or skip the manual entry and use the link below to get Beyond: Two Souls cheap with the code already applied.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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