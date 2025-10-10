18 Best Fortnite Halloween Skins 2025 – Spooky Must-Haves

If you’re looking for the best Fortnite Halloween skins, this is the place to be.

Every October, Epic Games turns Fortnite into a spooky playground with the annual Halloween event, and long-time Fortnite players know it’s the perfect time to grab rare outfits, new cosmetics, and even full Halloween costumes that return briefly to the item shop .

This guide rounds up 18 must-have skins – from nostalgic OGs to fresh collabs – so you can rock the battlefield with style and unlock them using V-Bucks before they disappear again.

Our Top Picks for Fortnite Halloween Skins

Every upcoming Halloween event in Epic Games’ Fortnite (Fornitemares) feels like a fresh chance to stand out with original skins and terrifying horror icons.

Here are the standouts I’d grab first:

Skull Trooper – This classic is practically the face of Fortnite Halloween, with glow-in-the-dark bones and selectable styles that still feel fresh years later. Perfect for players who love original skins that never lose value. Jigsaw Billy (Saw) – Creepy puppet energy at its best. Ride into the Fortnitemares event looking like you’re about to start a deadly game. It’s unsettling and unforgettable. Michael Myers (Halloween) – “The Shape” brings silent, scary pressure to every match, with a movie-accurate mask, a chilling emote, and that cold stare that turns Fortnite Halloween fights into slasher moments.

Pretty stacked opener, right? And this is just the warm-up. Keep scrolling to see the complete lineup of 18 Fortnite Halloween skins and discover even more outfits you will want to grab before this year’s Halloween event ends.

18 Best Fortnite Halloween Skins – Complete Spooky Lineup

Ready for the full showcase? Here’s the complete list of 18 Fortnite Halloween skins packed with creepy classics, new versions of fan favorites, and iconic characters from horror and pop culture. This lineup has something for every player. How many of these Fortnite Halloween skins have you unlocked?

1. Skull Trooper [Best for OG Halloween Vibes]

Our score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Epic Set / Bundle Name Skull Squad Set V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks Availability Released in 2017, returns almost every October during the Halloween event Best for Collectors who love original skins and nostalgic Fortnite players What I liked Selectable glow styles, classic skeleton look, and reactive back bling options

Few outfits scream spooky season like Skull Trooper. Originally released in 2017 by Epic Games during the first big Halloween event, it’s become one of the most iconic Fortnite skins ever.

The clean skeletal design is instantly recognizable, and over the years it’s picked up extra color styles, including the zombie-green glow that lights up in the dark.

Why we chose it This is the skin that started it all, the OG of Fortnitemares skins. It combines nostalgia with modern cosmetics upgrades, making it perfect for anyone who wants to celebrate the exciting time of Halloween in Fortnite.

It still looks sharp in 2025, especially when paired with its chilling back bling and matching harvesting tool. And even among legendary characters and universal monsters, Skull Trooper keeps its crown, because it’s still one of the most loved picks in the best battle royale games scene overall.

My Verdict: If you want the most iconic Fortnite Halloween look, Skull Trooper is unbeatable. It’s a must-own for both veterans and newcomers who want to flex classic spooky style during this year’s event.

2. Jigsaw Billy (Saw) [Best for Creepy Puppet Vibes]

Our score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Epic Set / Bundle Name Perilous Puppet V-Bucks Price 1,500 (outfit) / 2,500 (Billy Bundle) Availability First released 2024, rotates in the Item Shop Best for Fans of psychological horror games and Saw movie lovers What I liked The unsettling puppet look, moving tricycle emote, and terrifying mouth details

Billy brings that unsettling puppet presence to Fortnite: pale face, spiral cheek image, painted teeth, and a stiff suit that screams menace.

On the island, it reads instantly. It’s a clean silhouette with small features that sell the character, and you can almost hear the tricycle squeak when the traversal emote kicks in. Great for anyone who wants a proper nightmare look this season.

Why we chose it Epic Games has nailed horror crossovers, and Billy fits right alongside Michael Myers (with rumors swirling about Ash Williams and even The Black Phone later). It’s a smart purchase if you’re curating premium Halloween skins.

The bundle adds utility: the wrap ties your loadout together, the pickaxe has a satisfying impact, and the mask’s red accents reflect nicely under certain lighting. It’s easy to prepare a themed locker, whether you join squads or go solo.

My Verdict: Jigsaw Billy adds psychological horror to Fortnite in a way few other characters can. It’s a great pick for horror collectors and anyone who loves a good jump scare during the season.

3. Michael Myers (Halloween) [Best for Pure Slasher Horror]

Our score 9.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Epic Set / Bundle Name The Shape Bundle V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks Availability Returns each year during Fortnitemares since released in 2023 Best for Fans of classic slashers and collectors of Halloween skins What I liked Silent menace, chilling emote, and movie-accurate mask

Few horror game characters are as terrifying as Michael Myers, and seeing him in Fortnite feels like a Halloween dream.

Introduced during Fortnitemares 2023 by Epic Games, this outfit channels The Shape’s cold, unstoppable vibe perfectly, from the pale mask to the dark mechanic suit that looks menacing in any lobby image.

Why we chose it Michael Myers is a legend of the slasher genre, and this crossover nails his eerie presence. It’s the kind of skin that feels different from normal Halloween skins: slow, silent, and made to make rivals nervous when you appear out of nowhere – Much like the mood in some of the best Halloween video games.

The bundle included a knife-inspired pickaxe and a creepy emote that lets him stalk opponents mid-match. It’s one of the most authentic versions of a movie killer Fortnite has pulled off, and a must-have if you love Halloween collectibles.

My Verdict: If you want a Halloween skin that’s instantly recognizable and terrifying, Michael Myers is unbeatable. Perfect for horror fans who want to channel pure slasher energy in Fortnite.

4. Ghoul Trooper [Best for Nostalgic OG Fans]

Our score 9.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Epic Set / Bundle Name Ghoul Trooper Set V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks Availability Returns every Halloween since first released in 2017 Best for Collectors chasing rare halloween skins and OG vibes What I liked Two color versions, clean undead look, and great nostalgia factor

If you played Fortnite in its early days, you’ll remember the Ghoul Trooper hype. First released in 2017, this outfit became one of the most wanted Halloween skins ever, and every time it reappears, veterans feel that rush of being ahead of the curve.

The green zombie-like face with soldier gear just screams old-school Fortnite.

Why we chose it This skin is a piece of Fortnite history. It’s perfect for anyone who wants to relive the OG days while showing up in matches with one of the most recognizable undead characters from the game. Few features in Fortnite cosmetics show that you’ve been around since the early days better than Ghoul Trooper.

Epic Games added a pink alternate style later, giving long-time owners a little flex move and making this one of the cooler versions to own. Even with so many new releases and even more skins every year, Ghoul Trooper keeps its throne for nostalgia.

My Verdict: If you love showing your roots and want a Halloween classic that still turns heads, Ghoul Trooper is a must-own. It’s the definition of old-school cool in Fortnite.

5. Peely Bone [Best for Comedy-Horror Fun]

Our score 9.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Epic Set / Bundle Name Banana Bunch V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks Availability First released in 2019, returns each Halloween Best for Fans who love funny-yet-creepy Halloween skins What I liked Split banana-and-skeleton design plus built-in xylophone emote

Peely Bone turns Fortnite’s lovable banana into half fruit, half skeleton chaos. Originally released in 2019, it’s become a fan-favorite for players who love silly Halloween skins but still want something that pops on screen.

The split design, one side bright yellow banana, the other a creepy skeleton, makes it unforgettable in any lobby image.

Why we chose it It’s rare to see a skin pull off comedy and creepiness at the same time. Peely Bone nails it with clever animation and the hilarious built-in xylophone emote, making matches feel lighter while still fitting the Halloween vibe.

With skins dropping every year, this is one of the few that always gets a smile (or a groan) from your squad. It’s weird, memorable, and pure Fortnite energy, standing out just like some of the best video game Halloween costumes that fans love every year.

My Verdict: If you want a Halloween outfit that’s funny but still fits the season, Peely Bone is the perfect pick. You’ll have something unique without going full nightmare fuel.

6. Jack Skellington [Best for Holiday Crossover Magic]

Our score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Epic Set / Bundle Name Pumpkin King Bundle V-Bucks Price 2,600 V-Bucks Availability First released in 2023, returns for Halloween and Christmas Best for Disney fans and collectors of festive Halloween skins What I liked Movie-accurate design, custom emotes, and festive extras

Jack Skellington brought Tim Burton’s classic straight into Fortnite. First released in 2023, this crossover is perfect for anyone who loves The Nightmare Before Christmas and wants their locker to feel extra festive.

The features include a Santa Jack emote, creepy-but-charming animations, and gear that fits both Halloween and Christmas seasons.

Why we chose it It’s one of the smartest crossovers yet, perfect for fans who enjoy both eerie and cheerful vibes. Jack works for October scares but also slides into winter fun, making it more versatile than many Halloween skins.

The idea of mixing holidays is rare in Fortnite, and this skin executes it flawlessly. It’s stylish, playful, and a treat for Disney lovers who want to stand out beyond just Halloween.

My Verdict: If you’re after a Halloween pick that you can rock through December too, Jack Skellington is unbeatable. It’s festive, fun, and pure crossover magic.

7. Sally [Best for Creepy-Cute Duo Lovers]

Our score 8.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Epic Set / Bundle Name Pumpkin King V-Bucks Price 1,500 (outfit) / 2,600 (bundle with Jack Skellington) Availability First released in 2023, often returns around Christmas and Halloween Best for Fans who want a matching set with Jack Skellington What I liked Patchwork dress with stitched details, expressive face animations, charming idle image

Sally arrived alongside Jack Skellington and is a dream pick if you want a themed duo in Fortnite.

Her rag-doll look is straight from The Nightmare Before Christmas, with detailed stitching, vibrant patchwork colors, and subtle idle movements that bring her to life. She’s a perfect match if you’re planning to track down seasonal sets or keep your locker coordinated for holiday play.

Why we chose it This is more than a side character. The textures pop, her animations sell the rag-doll vibe, and pairing her with Jack creates one of the cutest but still eerie duos in Fortnite. It’s also a smart business move for collectors building complete crossover bundles.

You can rock her solo too; the colors look great with different accessories and the outfit stays readable in-game while feeling unique among the lineup.

My Verdict: Sally is ideal if you love themed outfits and want a perfect counterpart to Jack Skellington. Fun, well-detailed, and versatile for both Halloween and Christmas seasons.

8. Big Mouth [Best for Gross Monster Fans]

Our score 8.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Epic Set / Bundle Name Fearsome Freaks V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks Availability First released in 2019, returns every Halloween season Best for Players who want a grotesque monster look What I liked Huge toothy grin, drooling tongue, and slimy image details that stand out in dark maps

Big Mouth is pure terror on the island: a gangly figure in a hood with a jaw full of jagged teeth and a dripping tongue that almost feels alive.

It’s one of those Fortnite skins you grab when you want your enemies to notice you across the map. And the hooded silhouette and glowing green eyes add extra menace when you hunt in low light.

Why we chose it Not every monster skin feels this original. Big Mouth’s design is gross but in a fun way, and it’s become a fan favorite for anyone tired of basic costumes. Perfect if you want something that instantly warns others to stay away while still fitting the Halloween mood.

The note here is that it pairs well with many slime-themed wraps and pickaxes, so you can build some nasty locker combos easily.

My Verdict: Big Mouth is a bold, unsettling pick that instantly changes the vibe of any match. It’s weird enough to stand out yet designed to feel polished and ready for Halloween chaos.

9. Venom [Best for Symbiote Power Plays]

Our score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Marvel Series Set / Bundle Name Venom Bundle V-Bucks Price 2,000 (outfit) / 2,800 (bundle) Availability First released in 2020, returns during major Marvel promos and Halloween Best for Marvel fans and anyone who loves a powerful dark look What I liked Bulky symbiote body, reactive tongue, alternate image options with Eddie Brock variant

Venom is a beast on the battlefield: huge, muscular, and full of attitude. The tongue lashes out during emotes, and the alternate Eddie Brock variant lets you go full transformation mid-match.

Why we chose it It’s one of the best superhero-meets-horror crossovers. Venom brings brute force visuals while staying smooth in third person, so you don’t lose visibility. A perfect pick for themed hunt squads or dark loadouts.

It’s great for Marvel fans but also anyone who wants to look intimidating while leading a squad like a true team leader.

My Verdict: Venom is loud, terrifying, and powerful. Great for Marvel lovers or anyone wanting a massive, fearsome presence in Fortnite matches.

10. Frankenstein [Best for Classic Monster Fans]

Our score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Universal Monsters Series Set / Bundle Name Frankenstein’s Monster V-Bucks Price 1,200 (outfit) / 2,000 (bundle) Availability First released in 2021, returns with other Universal monsters Best for Fans of old-school horror and crossover collectors What I liked Patchwork skin texture, bolt details, alternate black-and-white image version

Frankenstein’s monster steps into Fortnite as part of the Universal Monsters lineup, bringing stitched limbs, metal bolts, and that iconic square head to life.

The alternate black-and-white image style gives a classic film vibe, while the normal variant looks gritty and modern, perfect for squads recreating classic horror.

Why we chose it This skin hits the nostalgia button hard. It’s faithful to the original monster while still blending into Fortnite’s vibrant world. Great for collectors who want legendary creatures in their locker and for fans who love old-school horror done right.

The bundle usually includes themed gear that works across other monster skins, so it’s a smart investment if you’re building a Universal set.

My Verdict: Frankenstein nails that vintage monster aesthetic while staying practical in-game. A top pick for horror fans and collectors who want an unmistakable classic.

11. Shaggy Rogers (Scooby Doo) [Best for Meme-Loving Fans]

Our score 7.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Epic Set / Bundle Name Mystery Inc. V-Bucks Price 1,500 (outfit) / 2,500 (bundle with extra gear) Availability First released in 2024, rotates during crossover sales Best for Fans of classic cartoons and meme energy What I liked Loose green shirt, goofy animations, and themed emote referencing Scooby Doo

Shaggy Rogers jumped from Saturday morning cartoons into Fortnite, bringing laid-back charm and a dose of meme culture.

The outfit sticks to his classic baggy green shirt and brown pants while adding playful idle animations that feel straight out of the show. Perfect for anyone who grew up with Scooby Doo and wants a nostalgic yet funny option for matches.

Why we chose it It’s rare to see such a clean cartoon-to-game adaptation. Shaggy feels instantly recognizable without losing Fortnite’s vibe, and his themed emote is a crowd favorite for quick laughs in the lobby or after a victory.

You can also pair Shaggy with other animated or light-hearted skins, making squads look hilarious and helping balance darker Halloween lineups.

My Verdict: Shaggy Rogers is a playful throwback that mixes nostalgia with internet humor, making it one of the most entertaining crossover picks to use.

12. Rumi, Mira and Zoey (K-Pop) [Best for Stylish Squad Goals]

Our score 7.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Icon Series Set / Bundle Name K-Pop Demon Hunters V-Bucks Price 1,500 each / 3,500 trio bundle Availability First released Oct 2, 2025 Best for Fashion-forward players and pop culture collectors What I liked Vibrant outfits, choreographed lobby emotes, and dynamic concert-inspired image cards

Rumi, Mira and Zoey bring K-Pop star power to Fortnite, with clean silhouettes and a coordinated look built for matching loadouts. Each brings distinct color accents and accessories that read clearly mid-match, plus a themed mode (the 2025 animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters) and quests that tie into the movie universe.

Why we chose it Three coordinated outfits in one drop make squad themes effortless. Prices are fair for a collab, and the extras feel useful rather than just padding.

Their poses and animations stay readable in third-person, and the set has already cycled several days since launch, handy if you missed the first rotation.

My Verdict: Rumi, Mira and Zoey are perfect for players who love music culture and want a flashy, stylish alternative to darker seasonal skins.

13. Jack Gourdon [Best for Pumpkin-Suited Mayhem]

Our score 7.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Rare Set / Bundle Name Pumpkin Patch V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks Availability First released in 2018, returns every Halloween season Best for Fans who want a flashy, themed suit with attitude What I liked Sharp pumpkin-headed tuxedo, glowing face, and matching pumpkin-themed gear

Jack Gourdon is all about over-the-top seasonal chaos. Dressed in a sleek black suit covered in bright pumpkin patterns and topped with a carved pumpkin head, he’s both classy and ridiculous, a combo that always turns heads in Fortnite lobbies.

The glowing face and tailored tux make him a favorite for anyone who loves festive outfits with a bit of swagger.

Why we chose it Few skins balance humor and polish like this one. Jack Gourdon brings party vibes while still feeling sharp and ready for battle. Great for squads who want to celebrate the season without going too grim.

It also pairs well with other holiday-themed cosmetics, letting you build a wardrobe that fits autumn matches while staying unique.

My Verdict: Jack Gourdon mixes festive charm with a sleek tux vibe, making it a must-have for anyone chasing a standout seasonal look.

14. Gummy Fishstick [Best for Creepy-Cute Candy Lovers]

Our score 7.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Rare Set / Bundle Name Gummy Fish V-Bucks Price 1,200 V-Bucks Availability First released in 2021, rotates through seasonal shop updates Best for Fans of playful skins with a slightly eerie twist What I liked Gelatin-like texture, translucent body, and color-changing details under different lighting

Gummy Fishstick takes the lovable Fishstick and transforms it into a candy-coated creature with a slightly unsettling grin. Its jelly-like texture and translucent body make it look edible yet strange, a perfect match for anyone who likes lighter-hearted seasonal picks without going full horror. And the shifting colors give it a unique look on the battlefield.

Why we chose it This skin proves that not all seasonal outfits need to be dark or terrifying. It’s colorful, playful, and perfect for anyone who wants to stand out in a lighter way while still joining in seasonal fun.

It also matches well with candy-themed wraps and accessories, so you can build a themed locker that feels cohesive without going too intense.

My Verdict: Gummy Fishstick is a sweet but slightly eerie choice, perfect for players who want something different from the usual scary costumes.

15. Hollowhead [Best for Fiery Pumpkin Chaos]

Our score 7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Legendary Set / Bundle Name Pumpkin Patch V-Bucks Price 1,500 V-Bucks Availability First released in 2018, returns most Halloweens Best for Fans who want an intimidating seasonal presence What I liked Flaming carved pumpkin head, dark trench coat, and ember effects when moving

Hollowhead is pure autumn menace. The dark coat and glowing, fire-lit pumpkin head make it one of the most striking outfits in Fortnite. The smoldering ember effect as you move gives it an intense vibe, and the matching gear helps complete the fearsome look.

Why we chose it Hollowhead takes a simple concept (pumpkin plus flames) and executes it perfectly. It feels bold, intimidating, and instantly seasonal without relying on gimmicks.

It’s a go-to choice for those who want a stronger presence during the seasonal shop rotation and enjoy intimidating opponents before a match even begins.

My Verdict: Hollowhead is fiery, bold, and unmistakable. An easy pick for anyone wanting a menacing seasonal look that still feels sharp in-game.

16. Headlock [Best for Lock-and-Chain Menace]

Our score 6.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Rare Set / Bundle Name Vicious Vault V-Bucks Price 1,200 V-Bucks Availability First released 2020, returns during seasonal shop rotations Best for Fans who want a grim, industrial look with heavy presence What I liked Caged head with padlocks, chain accents, “Trappy” accessory, and Jaw Dropper pickaxe pairing

Headlock brings a brutal, rust-and-chains theme to Fortnite. The cage mask with dangling locks and the shredded coat give it a sinister silhouette that reads clearly at a glance.

Animations feel weighty without getting in the way, and the outfit pairs nicely with darker wraps and the Jaw Dropper pickaxe for a cohesive loadout.

Why we chose it Lock-and-chain motifs are rare, and Headlock leans into them with confidence. It’s a reliable seasonal return and a great pick for collectors who want something that looks menacing without relying on loud colors or gimmicks.

The “Trappy” accessory rounds out the package, reinforcing the whole padlock theme and giving you a tight, on-brand setup for your locker.

My Verdict: Headlock delivers a harsh, metal-clad look that stands out in lobbies and on the island. If you want a menacing presence that still feels practical in matches, this one earns its spot.

17. Crackshot [Best for Festive Frights]

Our score 6.6 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Legendary Set / Bundle Name Nutcracker Set V-Bucks Price 2,000 V-Bucks Availability First released in 2017, often returns in the winter shop rotation Best for Holiday fans who want something cheerful yet unnerving What I liked Tall nutcracker helm, painted grin, crisp silhouette, and alternate looks added in later seasons

Crackshot takes the classic nutcracker soldier and gives it a darker edge that works for Halloween as much as it does for Christmas. The wooden mask, oversized hat, and sharp uniform details read clearly in third person, so it stands out without getting in your way during fights.

Why we chose it Few outfits bridge holidays this well. Crackshot brings festive color with just enough menace to fit a late-October lobby and still feel right when the winter playlists roll in.

You can also pair it with other Nutcracker Set pieces to push the toy-soldier theme even further.

My Verdict: Crackshot is a holiday crossover that lands the sweet-and-sinister balance. Great pick if you want one outfit you can roll through Halloween and the winter season without swapping themes.

18. The Widow [Best for Gothic Precision Fits]

Our score 6.4 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Rarity Purple tier Set / Bundle Name Bride of Ashes / The Widow Bundle V-Bucks Price 1,200 (outfit) / 1,600 (bundle) Availability First released Apr 26, 2025, last seen Jun 27, 2025, rotates via Item Shop. Best for Fans of gothic elegance with razor-sharp presentation What I liked Reactive “burning heart” effect, lace veil and rose details, clean silhouette that reads well in third person

The Widow is a sleek, mourning-bride look built for Fortnite’s darker loadouts. The stitched dress, veil, and ember-kissed accents create a striking presence without cluttering your view in fights.

The outfit is reactive, adding a subtle flare that suits high-pressure moments. And a bundle option helps round out the theme if you want a matching setup.

Why we chose it This is a rare mix of elegance and menace. The silhouette stays readable while the reactive effect gives it just enough drama to feel special in motion, great for anyone building a classy Halloween wardrobe.

The color palette works with ash- and crimson-themed wraps, and the outfit has already cycled multiple times since launch, so it’s not locked behind a one-day window.

My Verdict: The Widow nails gothic fashion with a crisp, battle-ready presence. A strong pick for collectors who want Halloween flair that still looks composed in combat.

2025 Fortnite Halloween Event: Rumored Skins

This section rounds up Fortnitemares skins that are buzzing for 2025. There’s no official release date or pricing from Epic Games yet, and things like rarity, bundles, or even back bling are still unconfirmed.

Here’s what’s rumored so far:

Jason Voorhees (Friday the 13th) – The classic hockey mask and grim workwear point to a straight-up slasher look with machete-style weapons: lean, scary, and an easy team leader choice for horror-themed squads.

– The classic hockey mask and grim workwear point to a straight-up slasher look with machete-style weapons: lean, scary, and an easy team leader choice for horror-themed squads. Ghostface (Scream) – The long robe and twisted mask translate cleanly to Fortnite. Early image leaks suggest a simple silhouette that should fit right into the Fortnitemares event atmosphere without overcomplicating gameplay.

– The long robe and twisted mask translate cleanly to Fortnite. Early image leaks suggest a simple silhouette that should fit right into the Fortnitemares event atmosphere without overcomplicating gameplay. Doja Cat – A music collab rumor aiming for a stage-ready look with darker accents. Think performance flair and a themed emote, but hold off on specifics until Epic shows more.

– A music collab rumor aiming for a stage-ready look with darker accents. Think performance flair and a themed emote, but hold off on specifics until Epic shows more. The Mimic (Horror crossover) – Talked about as a shape-shifter, robed figure, mask that changes, and subtle form shifts that play tricks on perception. The concept hints at a neat psychological twist if it ships.

– Talked about as a shape-shifter, robed figure, mask that changes, and subtle form shifts that play tricks on perception. The concept hints at a neat psychological twist if it ships. Haunted Harlequin – Circus-themed jester with diamond paneling, bell trims, and a theatrical cut. Designed for those building carnival-core duos and trios with a darker twist.

Everything here is rumor-level until shop listings go live, but if these land, they’ll give Fortnitemares a serious glow-up.

All Fortnite Halloween Skins by Year (2018–2025)

If you’ve ever wanted a quick note on how the developer kept dropping darker outfits each event, here’s the year-by-year timeline. Perfect to check before grabbing V-Bucks or loading up your locker with new weapons and skins.

2018 – The Origins of Fortnitemares

Skull Trooper, Ghoul Trooper, Patch Patroller, Hollowhead



Skull Trooper, Ghoul Trooper, Patch Patroller, Hollowhead 2019 – Creepy and Creative Additions

Big Mouth, Teef, Jawbreaker, Brainiac



Big Mouth, Teef, Jawbreaker, Brainiac 2020 – Expanding the Theme

Party Trooper, Ravina, Dante & Rosa (Dia de los Muertos), The Good Doctor



Party Trooper, Ravina, Dante & Rosa (Dia de los Muertos), The Good Doctor 2021 – Fresh Faces of Fear

All-Hallow’s Steve, Skeletara, Grisabelle, Spectral Boxy & Boxer



All-Hallow’s Steve, Skeletara, Grisabelle, Spectral Boxy & Boxer 2022 – Darker & More Detailed Designs

Straw Stuffed Remix, Undying Sorrow, Sinister Glare, Graveheart



Straw Stuffed Remix, Undying Sorrow, Sinister Glare, Graveheart 2023 – Creepy-Cute Arrivals

Bonejamin, Phantom Meowscles, Bogstick, Dead Game Bundle



Bonejamin, Phantom Meowscles, Bogstick, Dead Game Bundle 2024 – Slasher and Collab Energy

Michael Myers, Jigsaw Billy, Venom, Jack Skellington, Sally



Michael Myers, Jigsaw Billy, Venom, Jack Skellington, Sally 2025 – The Most Recent Fortnitemares Highlights

Mummy Marauder, Haunted Harlequin, Pumpkin Raider, Ghoul Ranger, Shadow Reaper, The Mimic (Horror crossover), Jason Voorhees

My Overall Verdict

Picking the right Fortnite Halloween skins can feel overwhelming because there’s a huge mix of classics, creepy monsters, and wild crossovers. Here’s where I’d start, depending on what type of player you are and what you want out of this year’s event.

For nostalgic OG fans → Skull Trooper . The skin that started it all. Perfect if you want to show you’ve been around since the early days.

→ . The skin that started it all. Perfect if you want to show you’ve been around since the early days. For horror movie lovers → Michael Myers . Pure slasher menace with simple, terrifying presence and great bundle weapons to match.

→ Pure slasher menace with simple, terrifying presence and great bundle weapons to match. For collectors chasing premium collabs → Jigsaw Billy . Psychological edge, unsettling emote, and a must if you love horror crossovers.

→ Psychological edge, unsettling emote, and a must if you love horror crossovers. For comedy-horror fun seekers → Peely Bone. Half banana, half skeleton chaos. Silly but still fits the season.

→ Half banana, half skeleton chaos. Silly but still fits the season. For fashion-forward squad builders → Rumi, Mira & Zoey. Bright K-Pop looks that make coordinating your team easy without going full dark.

No matter if you’re chasing OG nostalgia, slasher chills, or a fresh pop-culture flex, these picks give you the best jumping-off point to build a killer Fortnite Halloween wardrobe this year.

FAQs

What is the best Fortnite Halloween skin?

The best Fortnite Halloween skin is Skull Trooper. It’s the original Fortnitemares legend, with selectable glow options and a clean skeleton look that stays fresh year after year. Perfect for collectors and newcomers alike.

What is the “Fortnitemares”?

Fortnitemares is Fortnite’s yearly Halloween event where the developer drops seasonal skins, themed modes, and limited cosmetics. It’s the best time to grab outfits like Skull Trooper, Michael Myers, or Peely Bone before they rotate out.

What are Fortnite skins included in packs for Halloween?

Popular Halloween bundles include the The Shape Bundle (Michael Myers), Perilous Puppet (Jigsaw Billy), Pumpkin King Bundle (Jack Skellington & Sally), and the Bride of Ashes / The Widow Bundle. These packs often mix outfits with matching weapons and accessories.

There’s no fixed date, but Epic Games usually begins the Fortnitemares shop rotation in early to mid-October. Expect new outfits like Jason Voorhees and returning fan favorites such as Skull Trooper to drop during this year’s seasonal event.

Why Halloween skins thrive in Fortnite

Halloween skins thrive because Fortnite blends pop culture, weapons, and playful horror. Players love grabbing new looks during the event to stand out, from slasher legends to goofy picks like Peely Bone, plus collabs like Jigsaw Billy or Jack Skellington.

How to unlock Fortnite Halloween skins?

You can unlock Fortnite Halloween skins by buying them with V-Bucks in the Item Shop during the Fortnitemares rotation. Some arrive in themed bundles with extras, while others like Skull Trooper or Hollowhead return solo for direct purchase.

Will these skins return next year?

Yes, many Halloween skins return every Fortnitemares. Classics like Skull Trooper, Ghoul Trooper, and Peely Bone usually come back, while collabs such as Michael Myers or Jigsaw Billy may rotate depending on deals the developer renews.