10 Best PS5 Sandbox Games in 2025 to Play Right Now

The best PS5 sandbox games let you explore vast worlds, build anything you imagine, and create chaos on your own terms. Whether you’re crafting a survival base, exploring a city, or tearing down the environment step by step, sandbox games give players unmatched freedom.

The genre continues to grow with titles that reward creativity, experimentation, and open–ended play.

From playful destruction to massive landscapes filled with resources and mystery, this list highlights the games that define the sandbox experience on PlayStation 5.

Our Top Picks for PS5 Sandbox Games

If you’re only interested in the very best PS5 sandbox games, why not check out our top picks? Each one here offers something unique, whether you’re all about building, exploring, or just creating some wild chaos.

Minecraft (2011) – The sandbox classic where your imagination runs wild. Build massive castles, explore caves filled with rare resources, or craft tools and weapons to survive. It’s a game all about freedom, letting you create and play your way in a blocky world that’s practically endless. Goat Simulator 3 (2022) – Pure, silly fun in a physics–driven playground. Play as a mischievous goat and cause as much destruction as possible in a colorful open world. It’s a goofy, chaotic experience that’s perfect when you want to kick back and laugh at some ridiculous mayhem. Teardown (2023) – If smashing stuff and planning creative heists sounds fun, this is your game. Use tools to break down walls and create paths through fully destructible environments. It’s a satisfying mix of strategy and chaos that feels great on the PS5.

And that’s just the start! We’ve also included games that let you sneak through futuristic cities and dive into over-the–top criminal adventures. Keep scrolling to see the full list of PS5 sandbox games that bring you the best freedom and fun.

10 Best PS5 Sandbox Games You Should Try in 2025

Here’s our full list of awesome PS5 sandbox games that offer tons of freedom, creativity, and fun. Whether you’re into building massive worlds, exploring open–world regions with impressive size, or just causing chaos, these games have something for every kind of sandbox fan.

I’ll break down what makes each game special, share some cool features, and explain why you should give them a shot. These picks cover all sorts of playstyles – from chill creators to wild adventurers. So, how many of these PS5 sandbox games have you already played?

1. Minecraft

Our Score 10 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, Mobile Release Year 2011 (PS5 version 2024) Developer Mojang Studios Publisher Mojang Studios / Microsoft Metacritic Score 93 Best Features Infinite creativity, exploration, crafting, survival

Minecraft is the definitive open–world sandbox that lets you build, explore, and survive however you want. Its blocky, vibrant world encourages players to gather resources, craft tools, and create everything from simple shelters to massive castles or intricate redstone machinery.

The game shines with its player freedom – whether you’re digging through caves hunting for rare minerals, farming crops, or crafting powerful equipment, there’s always something new to discover. This emergent gameplay means no two playthroughs are the same, as the world reacts dynamically to your choices, leading to unique results each time. If you’re not careful, one mistake in the dark might lead to sudden death – a key part of the tension in survival mode.

Visually, Minecraft offers a charming pixelated style that contrasts with the depth of its gameplay. Fans often praise how it balances a relaxing, creative outlet with enough challenge to keep survival mode engaging. Reddit users frequently highlight how the sandbox nature sparks endless creativity and community sharing, making it perfect for those who love immersive sandbox games.

Minecraft also takes full advantage of the PS5’s power, featuring faster load times and improved visuals, which makes exploring this vast open-world game even more enjoyable.

If you’re a fan of crafting, exploring, and making your own stories, Minecraft is a must–try for any PS5 owner looking for the best PS5 sandbox games experience.

2. Goat Simulator 3

Our Score 9.8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One Release Year 2022 Developer Coffee Stain Studios Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing Metacritic Score 68 Best Features Physics–driven chaos, open–world exploration, hilarious gameplay

Goat Simulator 3 is all about pure, unpredictable fun. You play as a goat with outrageous physics–based abilities in a vibrant, quirky open world full of silly challenges and secrets. The game leans heavily into humor, letting you cause all sorts of hilarious destruction just for the joy of it.

The sandbox elements let you roam freely, explore weird environments, and mess around with objects – making it one of the most entertaining titles in the PS5 sandbox games list. Fans love how the game combines chaotic gameplay with exploration and a lighthearted tone that’s perfect for casual players and freedom seekers alike.

Visually, Goat Simulator 3 uses bright, colorful graphics that match its goofy vibe. The absurd physics system leads to many unexpected moments, which Reddit users and game forums highlight as part of its lasting appeal. If you enjoy top sandbox games that don’t take themselves seriously and provide endless laughs, this is one to check out.

It’s a great fit for PS5 owners looking for fun, laid–back gameplay with a lot of room for silly experimentation, and it pairs well with other genres, like the best multiplayer games, for those who want to share the madness with friends.

3. Teardown

Our Score 9.7 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2023 Developer Tuxedo Labs Publisher Tuxedo Labs Metacritic Score 80 Best Features Fully destructible environments, strategic planning, emergent gameplay

Teardown flips the sandbox genre on its head by giving you a world where everything can be destroyed. Whether you’re planning a high–stakes heist or just experimenting with explosives and tools, every level is a puzzle waiting to be solved your way – through careful planning or total chaos.

You start with a simple task: break into a building or escape quickly after stealing valuables. But instead of strict routes, you get the freedom to shape the environment. Blow holes in walls, stack debris to reach new heights, or collapse entire structures to create shortcuts. That level of environmental interaction makes it a standout in any sandbox games roundup.

The game’s visual style is clean and blocky, almost voxel–like, but what stands out is how realistically things fall apart. Fire spreads, debris crumbles, and everything reacts the way you’d expect – or hope – in a physics playground. Players on Reddit often praise the freedom to “solve” problems with a mix of destruction and creativity, calling it one of the best examples of emergent gameplay in modern sandbox design.

While not a traditional action RPG, Teardown shares some DNA with puzzle and stealth games. You’re not forced to go loud – you can carve silent paths, evade alarms, and create hidden exits in clever ways. That flexibility is why it also fits well alongside top puzzle games.

If you love games that reward creativity and calculated destruction, Teardown offers something special you won’t find in most sandbox titles.

4. Watch Dogs: Legion

Our Score 9.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Release Year 2020 Developer Ubisoft Toronto Publisher Ubisoft Metacritic Score 76 Best Features Play–as–anyone system, hacking mechanics, futuristic open world

Set in a near–future dystopian London, Watch Dogs: Legion redefines open–world sandbox gameplay with its bold “play as anyone” mechanic. Instead of one fixed hero, you can recruit and control nearly any NPC in the city – each with different skills, gadgets, and backstories. That alone sets it apart from most entries in any list of top sandbox games.

At its core, Legion is about hacking, resistance, and stealth. You’ll tap into surveillance cameras, hijack drones, and disrupt enemy networks to complete missions however you like. Want to sneak into a secure facility using a cloaked hacker? Or send in a brute with a sledgehammer? You can. This flexibility makes the game feel like a blend of fantastic action RPG and remarkable TPS games, depending on your approach.

The world itself is ticking ,dense, moody, and alive, with familiar London landmarks and layered streets full of detail. The game even includes permadeath mode, turning your freedom into real stakes – every choice can be your last.

Visually, it takes advantage of PS5 hardware with faster load times, ray–traced lighting, and smoother performance. It’s an excellent example of what open-world games can look like when powered by new–gen consoles.

If you enjoy tactical freedom, high–tech infiltration, and a bit of dystopian flair, Watch Dogs: Legion is one of the most versatile and replayable sandbox games on PlayStation 5.

5. Saints Row: The Third

Our Score 9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PC Release Year 2011 (Remastered: 2020) Developer Volition Publisher Deep Silver Metacritic Score 84 Best Features Over–the–top chaos, wild missions, full character customization

Saints Row: The Third throws realism out the window and cranks the sandbox chaos to the max. Set in the city of Steelport, this open–world crime game delivers everything from absurd weapons and flashy vehicles to jet–powered tanks and skydiving missions gone wrong. If you love the unpredictable freedom of sandbox games that don’t take themselves too seriously, this one’s for you.

You’re not just a gangster – you’re a celebrity crime boss with an arsenal of over–the–top tools and outfits, from wrestling moves to mascot costumes. It’s this level of player agency and absurd creativity that keeps the game a standout in any list of sandbox games.

The remastered version updates the visuals with better lighting, textures, and smoother performance on PS5, making it still worth playing. Whether you’re blowing up enemy hideouts with a giant purple bat or flying down highways on a hoverbike, Saints Row: The Third keeps the action wild and hilarious.

For fans of chaotic, open-ended gameplay with humor and personality, this is a criminal sandbox you won’t forget.

6. Cubic Odyssey

Our Score 8.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2025 Developer Atypical Games Publisher Atypical Games Metacritic Score Not yet available Best Features Procedurally generated planets, survival crafting, RPG progression, optional co‑op

Cubic Odyssey mixes open-world sandbox and survival with a sci-fi twist. Explore vast voxel-based planets, gather materials, build bases, and battle the mysterious “Red Darkness” infecting worlds. You can opt for full creative freedom or follow the main story and gear up to take on alien threats – whichever suits your sandbox style.

The game’s procedural worlds ensure that every planet feels unique, whether you’re mining underground ores or flying between biomes in your ship. A review from Press Play notes how it “ultimately delivers a sandbox teeming with ideas” and speaks to players who enjoy games like Minecraft or No Man’s Sky. However, some critics point out that early progression can feel gated.

Visually vibrant (great to enjoy on a high-quality gaming monitor) and blocky, Cubic Odyssey also supports online co‑op, letting you explore or build with friends – a great pick if you’re into multiplayer games. The blend of crafting, exploration, and survival pushes it into both sandbox and open-world game territory.

If you enjoy survival crafting with a sci–fi spin, this is one of the freshest sandbox experiences on PS5.

7. The Precinct

Our Score 8.2 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series X/S Release Year 2024 Developer Fallen Tree Games Publisher Fallen Tree Games Metacritic Score 66 Best Features Top–down sandbox chaos, police pursuits, emergent systems, city sim–lite mechanics

The Precinct is an open–ended sandbox game where you’re the law, kind of. Set in a vibrant neon–noir city, you play as a rookie cop trying to survive unpredictable criminal chaos. The city operates on its own dynamic systems: crimes happen in real-time, AI civilians react to your actions, and patrols can quickly spiral into wild car chases or explosive shootouts.

It’s like Grand Theft Auto flipped on its head. Instead of causing chaos, you’re trying to contain it – though the lines blur fast, especially when you’re dodging RPGs from rooftop gangs. The sandbox gameplay shines when you start using environmental systems creatively – like blocking alleys, setting up barricades, or manipulating traffic lights during pursuits.

Players on Reddit say it feels like “GTA meets Police Simulator but with better emergent mechanics.” It also taps into light realistic simulation game territory with its job–system structure and upgradeable precinct departments.

This is a solid pick for anyone into sandbox games that mix strategy, chaos, and experimentation in an urban setting – with a top–down twist.

8. Just Cause 4

Our Score 8 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox One Release Year 2018 Developer Avalanche Studios Publisher Square Enix Metacritic Score 68 Best Features Explosions, grappling hook traversal, massive open world, extreme weather systems

Just Cause 4 is pure chaos – in the best way possible. You step into the boots of Rico Rodriguez, a one–man army equipped with a grappling hook, wingsuit, and an endless supply of explosives. The game drops you into a gigantic South American–inspired map packed with military bases, wild terrain, and absurd stunts just waiting to happen.

The sandbox elements here are all about freedom: tether enemies to gas canisters, surf on a flying car, or take down an entire enemy base without firing a single bullet – if you’re clever enough. Players constantly share clips online of wild stunts that feel like action movies gone off the rails.

Its unpredictable weather systems – like massive tornadoes and lightning storms – add another layer of destruction. The scale is jaw–dropping, and every piece of terrain invites experimentation, making it a standout among other spectacular open-world games and perfect for fans of large–scale, physics–driven fun.

If you love sandbox games that let you break every rule, this one’s still one of the most ridiculous rides on PlayStation.

9. No Man’s Sky

Our Score 7.9 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC Release Year 2016 (PS5 update in 2022) Developer Hello Games Publisher Hello Games Metacritic Score 71 (PS5) Best Features Procedural worlds, base building, survival crafting, seamless space travel

No Man’s Sky offers one of the most ambitious sandbox experiences on PS5, with an entire universe of procedurally generated planets to explore on a really good gaming laptop. Fans of PS5 sandbox games will appreciate how this title combines survival mechanics, open-ended exploration, and creativity in a truly limitless environment.

Whether you’re scavenging for resources, building massive planetary bases, or hopping between star systems, there’s always something new to discover. The game has evolved drastically since launch, and now includes full multiplayer, massive updates, and even living ships. You can customize your ships, weapons, and exosuit, allowing for a playstyle that suits explorers, builders, or traders.

The diversity of biomes and alien life makes every planet feel distinct, while the survival and crafting systems add meaningful challenge and long-term engagement. If you’re into survival-heavy sandboxes, be sure to check out our Best PS5 survival games (coming soon – internal link placeholder).

No Man’s Sky is ideal for players who love to get lost in vast, dynamic worlds. It’s a standout among the best open-world games — and also a great way to put your setup to the test.

10. Red Dead Redemption 2

Our Score 7.5 ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ ☆ ★ Platforms PS5 (via backward compatibility), PS4, Xbox One, PC Release Year 2018 Developer Rockstar Games Publisher Rockstar Games Metacritic Score 97 Best Features Immersive open world, realistic living environment, rich story

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers one of the most immersive sandbox experiences on PlayStation, blending a sprawling, detailed world with a gripping narrative. This title shines in how it captures life on the American frontier, with dynamic environmental elements like wildlife, weather, and NPC behavior that make the game feel truly alive.

For players who love to explore and interact deeply with their surroundings, this is a standout among the best sandbox games and open-world games. Expect fast–paced action and plenty of blood in a place built for pure chaos.

The freedom to roam, hunt, craft equipment, and make moral choices creates a unique, emergent gameplay experience. Whether you’re riding through vast plains, sneaking into castles of bandits, or navigating tense life and death situations, Red Dead Redemption 2 delivers on player agency and scale. It’s also a great pick for fans of the best best single-player games who want a rich, cinematic sandbox on PS5.

FAQs

What is the best PS5 sandbox game?

The best PS5 sandbox games feature open-ended gameplay, creative freedom, and vast worlds to explore. Games like Minecraft let you build, craft, and survive in endlessly generated environments, while other titles focus on systems-driven chaos, player experimentation, and emergent storytelling.

What’s a fun open-world sandbox game for PS5?

Fun sandbox games like Watch Dogs: Legion and Red Dead Redemption 2 combine action, stealth, and exploration. These games feature detailed worlds where players can navigate freely, craft tools, and interact with an evolving environment.

What is a sandbox in gaming?

A sandbox game lets you play without strict rules or linear stories. You explore, craft, and survive while shaping your own experience. Whether you claim materials, hide in caves, or craft weapons, sandbox games offer freedom and creativity in a living world.