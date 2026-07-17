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How to get Tempest Rising free is the question every fan of classic real-time strategy has been asking since this base-building throwback stormed onto Steam. Set in a post-nuclear alternate history, Tempest Rising revives the construction-yard RTS format Command & Conquer built decades ago. PC Gamer called it “a riveting flashback to the halcyon days of the RTS.” At $39.99 on Steam, the price is the only barrier left. This guide removes it.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns mobile game time into a Steam gift card, covering the purchase at no cost. Eneba sells Tempest Rising Steam keys well below the sticker price for anyone who wants to play today. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the game, its cost and platforms, the Snakzy process, and the Eneba alternative, so keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 80 critic / 87.5% Steam user positive Genre Classic real-time strategy, base building, ranked multiplayer Developers Slipgate Ironworks Publishers 3D Realms, Knights Peak, Saber Interactive Time to earn: Main story ~17 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~25 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~32 hours

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How To Get Tempest Rising Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Tempest Rising since launch, and the numbers back up the hype. The game holds a Metascore of 80 on PC, with an OpenCritic average of 79 rated “Strong.” Steam reviewers agree: 87.5% of more than 11,600 reviews are positive, landing the game at “Very Positive.” PC Gamer gave it an 85 and called it “a riveting flashback to the halcyon days of the RTS,” while Gamereactor scored it 8/10, describing it as a “love letter to classic RTS games like Red Alert, done brilliantly.”

Tempest Rising is a classic base-building real-time strategy game set on an alternate-history Earth after a 1997 nuclear war. Two factions, the high-tech Global Defense Force and the resource-hungry Tempest Dynasty, fight for control of the mysterious Tempest vines spreading across the planet. The production values are modern, but the construction-yard, harvester, and rush-or-boom decision-making feel like a direct throwback to 90s RTS design.

Tempest Rising launched on April 24, 2025, exclusively on PC via Steam, developed by Slipgate Ironworks under the 3D Realms banner. A paid expansion called The Veti’s Wrath is coming soon, adding a third playable faction and an 11-mission campaign of its own.

The content depth holds up too. Two 11-mission campaigns include voiced, FMV-style mission briefings and per-mission army customization. Skirmish mode supports up to 500 units per side, and ranked multiplayer runs 1v1 and 2v2 ladders on a Glicko-2 matchmaking system. Each faction carries two superweapons, and Steam Workshop support means the community keeps adding new maps and modes.

How Much Does Tempest Rising Cost?

The Tempest Rising price on Steam is $39.99 for the standard edition. First-party discounts in the 20% to 35% range have shown up regularly since launch, and third-party keyshops have listed Tempest Rising Steam keys for noticeably less during sale periods. Exact keyshop prices change by the day, so check current listings before buying that way. For anyone who would rather get Tempest Rising for free, the Snakzy method below covers the Tempest Rising price with zero cash out of pocket.

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Tempest Rising is still early in its lifecycle, so a true historic low has not been set yet. Based on how 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks have handled sales on other titles, expect deeper cuts around major Steam sale windows later in the year. If you would rather not wait for a seasonal discount, learning how to get Tempest Rising free through Snakzy sidesteps the sale calendar completely, earning the purchase price through mobile games instead of waiting for a discount.

Tempest Rising Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 80 critic / 87.5% user PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Tempest Rising is available on PC only, through Steam, with no PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch version announced. That fits the genre: precise unit control across 500-unit skirmishes is built for a mouse and keyboard, not a controller. The Windows build covers both ranked matchmaking and offline skirmish against AI, so no feature is locked behind a missing platform. Since Snakzy rewards redeem as a Steam gift card, Steam is the only purchase point this method needs.

Tempest Rising System Requirements

Tempest Rising is not a lightweight RTS. The engine handles up to 500 units per side in skirmish mode, and that scale asks more of your CPU than a typical strategy game.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-8600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i5-11600K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB / AMD RX 580 8GB NVIDIA RTX 3060 Ti 8GB / AMD RX 7600 XT 16GB DirectX Version 11 Version 12 Storage 45 GB (SSD recommended) 50 GB (SSD recommended)

A mid-range gaming PC from the last three to four years clears the minimum bar comfortably for Tempest Rising. If you plan on maxing out 2v2 ranked matches with full-size armies on screen, the recommended spec gives you more consistent frame rates.

Tempest Rising Mechanics

The core loop in Tempest Rising is classic RTS: harvest Tempest, the mysterious resource spreading across the map, then spend it to build your base, tech up, and field an army. Matches move fast, and unit counters are readable enough that fights rarely feel random.

The two factions do not play the same game underneath the same interface. The Global Defense Force places building blueprints on the ground and lets them construct over time, while the Tempest Dynasty builds inside a menu first and drops finished structures instantly. Resource gathering splits the same way: GDF refineries spawn harvesters that shuttle Tempest back to base, while the Dynasty deploys a mobile rig that converts nearby Tempest on the spot. Both factions also use a Doctrines system, essentially a tech tree with three specialization paths, such as the GDF’s Comms, Intel, and Mobility branches, each unlocking its own upgrades and units.

Beyond the two campaigns, skirmish supports up to 500 units per side, custom lobbies against AI, and 1v1 and 2v2 ranked ladders on Glicko-2 matchmaking. Outposts let either faction claim key map points like Tempest fields without committing a full base, and each side caps its tech tree with two superweapons. The result plays like Command & Conquer‘s silhouette with contemporary balance and netcode underneath.

Tempest Rising Top Features

Classic RTS reborn: Construction yards, harvesters, and rush-or-boom decisions return with modern production values and none of the genre’s usual compromises. Two truly asymmetric factions: The Global Defense Force and the Tempest Dynasty build, gather, and fight differently, with a third faction, the Veti, arriving soon in the paid Veti’s Wrath expansion. 22 voiced campaign missions: Two 11-mission campaigns pair FMV-style briefings with per-mission army customization. Ranked multiplayer done right: Glicko-2 matchmaking powers 1v1 and 2v2 ladders, alongside skirmishes that support 500 units per side. A soundtrack with real RTS pedigree: Frank Klepacki, the composer behind Command & Conquer‘s most iconic scores, contributes tracks to the game’s dark, industrial soundtrack.

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How To Get Tempest Rising Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers: downloading apps, playing partner mobile games, and finishing surveys. No credit card is required. This is a time-investment model, not a money-investment one. You trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, rather than paying Tempest Rising’s price yourself.

Here is how to get Tempest Rising free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $39.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more. Buy Tempest Rising on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Because Tempest Rising keeps showing up in Steam sales and keyshop discounts, it is one of the more realistic premium redemptions on Snakzy. Even a casual week of offers can put a meaningful dent in the Tempest Rising price of $39.99.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of installing Snakzy, and the $35 minimum payout threshold applies to every cash-out. Offers and payout speed vary by region, so check what is available in your country before committing to any single offer.

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Get Tempest Rising Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a week completing offers before playing. Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection, and its listings for Tempest Rising Steam keys regularly undercut the official $39.99 Steam price by a wide margin. Every key sold through Eneba activates as a legitimate, permanent license on Steam, identical to a direct purchase from Valve. This is not positioned as better than Snakzy. It is simply a faster route for anyone who would rather buy now than spend a week earning coins toward a free copy. Prices on Eneba shift with the market, so the exact discount changes day to day, but the gap against the official Steam price has stayed wide since launch.

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If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Tempest Rising‘s price.

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Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before you buy. The process stays simple either way: pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code instantly. Pick whichever path fits: Snakzy if you have time to invest, an Eneba key if you want an immediate discount, or an Eneba gift card if you would rather top up your Steam wallet, with the $10.01 left over from the $50 card staying in your wallet for later. All three paths end with a legitimate copy of Tempest Rising in your library.

Is It Legal to Get Tempest Rising Free With Snakzy?

Yes, how to get Tempest Rising free through Snakzy is 100% legal, plain and simple. Snakzy pays you in coins for the time you spend playing mobile games, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to make an official Steam purchase of Tempest Rising. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to a purchase you paid for directly.

Anyone searching for a Tempest Rising free download outside official channels should be careful. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license at all. Slipgate Ironworks, the studio behind Tempest Rising, is harmed directly every time someone downloads a pirated copy instead of paying through official channels.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If you are shopping around for other strategy games, the detailed Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth a look, alongside helpful strategy buying guides for picking your next base-builder.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Tempest Rising Free

Tempest Rising backs up its hype with real numbers: a Metascore of 80, 87.5% positive across more than 11,600 Steam reviews, and an 85 from PC Gamer. It is one of the strongest classic RTS releases in years, and the paid Veti’s Wrath expansion means there is still more coming. If you like this genre, a cheaper way to grab Crusader Kings III or a discounted route to Manor Lords are both worth checking out on the same Hub.

Getting there is simple: download Snakzy, pick an offer with a strong payout, and build your coin balance toward $39.99 to get Tempest Rising for free. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Tempest Rising free is just a checkout away.

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