Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How to get Slime Rancher free is the question every budget-minded cozy gamer eventually asks once they see the price tag on Monomi Park‘s beloved slime ranching sim. Slime Rancher is a first-person cozy farming adventure where you vacuum up bouncing, occasionally explosive slimes and turn them into a small fortune. At $19.99 on Steam, it is not expensive by industry standards, but this guide removes even that barrier so you can start ranching on the Far, Far Range for $0.

There are two legitimate paths if you want to get Slime Rancher for free or at a steep discount. Snakzy lets you earn coins by completing offers and trade them for a Steam gift card, no credit card required. Eneba sells Slime Rancher keys well under the official price for readers who would rather buy today. Both routes end with a permanent license in your Steam library. Keep reading for the full breakdown of price, platforms, specs, mechanics, and the exact Snakzy steps.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 81 critic / 8.1 user on PC Genre First-person cozy farming and ranching adventure, single-player Developers Monomi Park Publishers Monomi Park Time to earn: Main story ~15 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~25 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~42 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Slime Rancher Free Get Slime Rancher Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Slime Rancher Free: Full Game Overview

Slime Rancher has stayed a cozy-game staple since it left Early Access in 2017, and I keep coming back to it whenever I want something relaxing that is still mechanically deep. Monomi Park‘s debut title carries an Overwhelmingly Positive rating from tens of thousands of Steam reviewers, and the franchise has grown to over 15 million players across both games in the series. The success of Slime Rancher 2 has sent a steady stream of new players back to the original to see where Beatrix LeBeau‘s story began.

You play as Beatrix, a young rancher who travels a thousand light years from Earth to make her fortune on the Far, Far Range. Armed with a vacuum backpack called the vacpack, you suck up wild slimes, pen them at your ranch, and feed them their favorite foods to produce plorts, the game’s core currency. Selling those plorts on a fluctuating market funds every upgrade, from bigger corrals to entirely new regions.

Monomi Park built the game in Unity and launched it into Early Access in January 2016 before reaching 1.0 on August 1, 2017. Slime Rancher sold over 1 million copies within weeks of that launch, and it was also a major Xbox Games with Gold selection that pushed downloads past 3.5 million on Xbox One alone. PS4 and Nintendo Switch ports followed, and the series continues today with Slime Rancher 2.

What keeps me playing is the sheer content depth. Dozens of slime types and their hybrid largos, ranch expansions, Slime Science gadgets, and exploration zones stretching from the Dry Reef to the Glass Desert give the game far more staying power than its cute art style suggests. Regular free updates kept adding content for years after launch, and the adventure and casual modes mean the pace can match whatever mood you are in.

How Much Does Slime Rancher Cost?

The official Slime Rancher price is $19.99 on Steam, the same price it has held since launch back in 2017. Monomi Park runs frequent deep discounts too, with the game regularly dropping to around $4.99 during major Steam sales. If you searched for a Slime Rancher free download instead of paying full price, the Snakzy method below is the legitimate version of that idea, and an Eneba key covers it for even less than a typical sale price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Since Slime Rancher has been out for years, expect it to reappear in every major seasonal Steam sale going forward, typically at 50% to 75% off. Its historical low sits close to $4.99, so waiting for a deal can work if you are patient. That keeps the Slime Rancher price approachable even without any deals, but if you are not patient, the Snakzy method sidesteps the calendar entirely. You earn your gift card on your own schedule instead of waiting for Valve‘s next sale event.

Slime Rancher Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 81 / 8.1 PS5 81 (PS4 version, backward compatible) Xbox 69 (Xbox One version, backward compatible) Switch N/A

Slime Rancher is available on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, plus PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch through the Plortable Edition. Current-generation consoles play the same builds via backward compatibility, so PS5 and Xbox Series X|S owners are fully covered without a dedicated remaster. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the Steam release specifically, since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards. That makes Steam the natural purchase point regardless of which platform you eventually play on, unless you already own a console copy through PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Slime Rancher System Requirements

Slime Rancher is a colorful Unity title from 2017, so it never demanded a high-end rig even at launch. A basic laptop from the last decade can usually run it without much trouble.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 64-bit [value to confirm] CPU 2.2 GHz dual core [value to confirm] RAM 4 GB [value to confirm] GPU 512 MB VRAM, OpenGL 3.2 [value to confirm] Storage 1 GB available space [value to confirm]

Monomi Park never published a separate recommended spec sheet on Steam, but in practice any dual-core CPU from the last ten years paired with a dedicated graphics card handles Slime Rancher at a smooth frame rate. Mid-range hardware, including many laptops built for casual gaming, is more than sufficient here.

Slime Rancher Mechanics

The core loop is simple to learn but hard to put down. You explore the Far, Far Range, vacuum wild slimes into your vacpack, and carry them home to pen them at your ranch. Feed each slime its favorite food and it produces a premium plort, which sells for far more than the basic version on the Plort Market, a dynamic economy where flooding the market with one plort type crashes its price overnight.

Progression revolves around ranch upgrades and map expansions that gate how far you can explore. Largos, hybrid slimes created by feeding two types side by side, multiply your plort output and your risk in equal measure. Push hybridization too far and you get Tarr, aggressive slimes that can wreck an unprotected ranch in minutes. Later systems like Slime Science gadgets, teleporters, and automation drones let you scale a ranch far beyond what manual feeding can support, while the story unfolds gradually through Starmail messages and notes left by a rancher named Hobson.

The tension that makes Slime Rancher work is that it stays gentle on the surface while punishing greed underneath. Overcrowded corrals and careless largo breeding create real chaos, even in a game this cute. If you have played Stardew Valley for its cozy loop, Viva Pinata for creature ranching, or Subnautica for first-person exploration, Slime Rancher borrows a little from each and blends them into something distinct.

Slime Rancher Top Features

The Vacpack: Vacuum and launch nearly everything in the game, from slimes to food to loose chickens. It is one of gaming’s most satisfying multipurpose tools. A Living Plort Economy: Prices shift based on what you sell and how often, so real strategy hides underneath the cute exterior. Largos and Tarr: Hybrid slimes double your profit potential but can spiral into dangerous Tarr if you push hybridization too far. The Far, Far Range: Distinct zones, from the Dry Reef to the Glass Desert, each with their own slime types and hazards. Cozy but Deep: About 15 hours of story and up to 42 hours for full completion, plus casual and adventure modes for different paces.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Slime Rancher Free Get Slime Rancher Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Slime Rancher Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment method, not a money investment method: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into a real gift card, which then covers the cost of Slime Rancher on Steam.

Here is how to get Slime Rancher free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $19.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $19.99 or more. Buy Slime Rancher on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, more than enough to cover Slime Rancher‘s $19.99 price with room to spare. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out anything. Offers and payout availability vary by region, so check what is active in your country before you start.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Slime Rancher Free Get Slime Rancher Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Slime Rancher Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend a few days building up a Snakzy balance before playing. If you would rather buy today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys with buyer protection built in. Slime Rancher normally costs $19.99 on Steam, and Eneba regularly lists the same Slime Rancher Steam key below that official price. Every key sold this way is a legitimate, permanent license that redeems directly on Steam, identical to buying through Valve directly. I would not call Eneba better than the Snakzy method here. It is simply a faster option for readers who would rather pay a small amount now instead of investing time first.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam Wallet, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Slime Rancher‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift regularly, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Snakzy costs nothing but a little time, an Eneba key gets you an immediate discount, and an Eneba gift card adds Steam Wallet funds instead. All three end with a legitimate copy of Slime Rancher in your library.

Is It Legal to Get Slime Rancher Free With Snakzy?

Yes, getting Slime Rancher free through Snakzy is 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention and engagement, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Slime Rancher on Steam through an official transaction. Monomi Park gets paid in full, exactly as if you had purchased the game with your own money.

What is not legal, and not safe, are the cracked copies and unofficial Slime Rancher free download sites that circulate for older games like this one. These sites carry real malware risk, can get your Steam account banned, and never give you an actual license tied to your account. Monomi Park built and supported Slime Rancher for years after launch, and piracy is the one route that pays the studio nothing for that work.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support an indie developer while keeping your wallet closed. If you are also stocking up on Steam Wallet funds for future purchases, Eneba’s handy Steam gift card hub is worth a look for whatever you play next.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Slime Rancher Free

Slime Rancher earns its spot as one of the most beloved cozy games around, backed by an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam rating and a franchise that has reached over 15 million players. It works best for budget conscious gamers, players juggling a long wishlist, and anyone who does not want to wait for the next sale. If you enjoy this kind of relaxed progression, cozy titles like Core Keeper are also worth adding to your list.

Getting started is simple. Download Snakzy, pick an offer that matches your interests, and build up your coin balance at your own pace. Once you hit the payout threshold, redeem your gift card and head to Steam. Once you have your gift card ready, how to get Slime Rancher free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Slime Rancher Free Get Slime Rancher Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs