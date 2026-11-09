Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

Here’s how to get Quantum Break free legally, using rewards toward an official purchase instead of downloading a cracked copy. Quantum Break blends time-powered action with a live-action show, making it an unusual pick for anyone who enjoys cinematic science fiction. Its $39.99 Steam price is the barrier. Snakzy offers a rewards-funded route, while Eneba has a discounted key for readers who would rather start playing now.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns time spent completing offers into coins redeemable toward a Steam gift card you can use for Quantum Break. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace offering a cheaper purchase instead. Both routes lead to a permanent, legitimate Steam license. Below, you’ll find the pricing, ratings, PC requirements, and steps needed to choose your route.

Game price $39.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 66 critic / 7.4 user Genre Cinematic third-person science fiction action Developer Remedy Entertainment Publisher Xbox Game Studios

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Quantum Break Free Get Quantum Break Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Quantum Break Free: Full Game Overview

Quantum Break has a Very Positive Steam rating, with 86% positive feedback across 23,398 reviews. Its critical reception is less enthusiastic: Metacritic lists a 66 PC critic score and a 7.4 user score. That gap makes it easier to recommend as an interesting cinematic action game than as a universally praised release.

Developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Xbox Game Studios, Quantum Break reached Steam on September 29, 2016. Its premise begins with an accident that fractures time and changes the people caught in it. Jack Joyce gains abilities he uses to oppose Paul Serene, whose own relationship with time puts them on conflicting paths. The stakes stretch beyond their rivalry: time itself needs fixing.

The hook is a story shared between gameplay and a live-action show. Shawn Ashmore plays Jack, Aidan Gillen plays Paul, and Dominic Monaghan plays Jack’s brother William. Choices made during the game affect the show, so the filmed scenes belong to the narrative rather than serving as unrelated extras. That structure gives the cast room to carry the conflict beyond the action.

The action also reflects the premise. Quantum Break sends you through destruction that skips and rewinds in broken time, pairing its suspense story with time-amplified combat. Its branching narrative offers a reason to revisit decisions, although the central appeal remains the combination of action, actors, and a fractured timeline.

How Much Does Quantum Break Cost?

The official Quantum Break price is $39.99 on Steam. It is a paid game, so getting it without spending your own money requires a legitimate source of purchase funds. Eneba currently lists a key at $3.80, with a stated saving of 90%. That makes a discounted purchase an alternative if completing rewards offers does not suit you.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Games Like Quantum Break GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

Seasonal storefront sales are useful times to compare prices, but a future discount is not something to count on. Keep the purchase price separate from the rewards target, too: your card must cover the amount charged at checkout. Snakzy sidesteps the out-of-pocket price by letting you earn the wallet funds instead, making patience the main investment.

Quantum Break Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 66 Xbox One 77

Quantum Break is available on PC and Xbox One. Metacritic lists a 66 critic score for PC and 77 for Xbox One, so those ratings describe different versions. The Steam purchase covered here is the PC version. Do not assume that a review score for the console release describes the experience on your computer.

The rewards route uses a Steam gift card, which adds funds to a Steam account. If you want to get Quantum Break free on PC through this method, those funds buy the Steam version only. They do not unlock an Xbox One copy or transfer the purchase to a console account.

Xbox One players should buy through their own console store. Before completing offers, decide where you actually want to play. Earning Steam wallet funds is useful only if the PC release is the version you intend to purchase.

Quantum Break System Requirements

Quantum Break lists 8 GB RAM at minimum and 16 GB RAM as recommended. Its minimum graphics options are a GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon R7 260x, with 68 GB of available storage required.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 – 64 bit Windows 10 – 64 bit CPU Intel Core i5-4460, 2.70GHz or AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i5 4690, 3.9GHz or AMD equivalent RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 or AMD Radeon R7 260x NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 390 DirectX Version 11 Version 11 Storage 68 GB available space 68 GB available space

Compare both your processor and graphics hardware with the recommended tier before buying Quantum Break. Clear the required storage first, and do not treat meeting the minimum specifications as a promise of a particular frame rate.

Quantum Break Mechanics

Quantum Break builds its action around Jack Joyce and his altered relationship with time. The central appeal is using those abilities within combat while following a suspense story about the disaster that created them. Gunplay and time powers share the action, while the narrative gives each confrontation a place in Jack’s struggle against Paul Serene.

Progression is driven by the unfolding story and its decisions. The game and show affect each other, meaning choices have consequences beyond the immediate playable scene. That creates a reason to pay attention to the characters’ competing aims instead of treating conversations as pauses between encounters. Revisiting decisions can reveal different narrative outcomes, though that is a different kind of replay value from an open-ended action sandbox. The attraction is seeing how another choice reshapes the telling.

Broken time also changes the environments you navigate. Scenes of destruction skip and rewind, turning the setting into an active part of the premise. The live-action format demands your attention: this is a hybrid experience, not uninterrupted combat. If you tend to skip story scenes, an important part of its appeal may be lost. Its PC critic score also suggests keeping expectations measured, despite the warmer Steam response. For another story-focused action option, try our practical guide to getting The Last of Us Part I free.

Experience the time-amplified action and fractured-world storytelling of Quantum Break for free through a rewards-funded purchase. Download Snakzy, complete eligible offers or play partner mobile games, and redeem your coins for a Steam gift card that covers the game.

Quantum Break Top Features

Time-Amplified Action: Jack’s altered abilities shape the action in Quantum Break. The science-fiction premise carries into combat instead of remaining background lore. Connected Live-Action Show: Filmed scenes form part of the experience, with in-game decisions affecting the show. Following both sides gives the central conflict its context. Branching Narrative: Choices influence how the story unfolds. Returning to those decisions offers a reason to revisit the game beyond repeating its action scenes. Recognizable Cast: Shawn Ashmore, Aidan Gillen, and Dominic Monaghan play Jack Joyce, Paul Serene, and William Joyce. Their characters anchor the conflict around fractured time. Broken-Time Environments: Navigate scenes of destruction as they skip and rewind. These sequences bring the damaged timeline into the spaces you move through.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Quantum Break Free Get Quantum Break Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Quantum Break Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where offers, app downloads, surveys, and partner games earn coins. No credit card is required. You invest time rather than purchase money, then turn eligible rewards into store credit. For Quantum Break, the aim is a Steam gift card covering the full purchase price, not merely reaching a balance that looks close.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: choose activities that suit your interests, and read their completion conditions before starting. Complete offers to earn coins: track your credited balance toward the $39.99 needed for the game’s official Steam price. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: choose a redemption that covers the $39.99 purchase, meeting the $35 minimum cash-out requirement. Buy Quantum Break on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 within 6.5 days. That is below this game’s full price, so further earnings are needed; it is not a purchase deadline. The $35 minimum payout threshold applies before cash-out, and offers and earning rates vary by region.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. No credit card needed: coins come from offers, surveys and partner games. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Quantum Break Free Get Quantum Break Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Quantum Break Cheaper With Eneba

If you want to play now, Eneba offers a paid alternative to building a rewards balance. The official Steam price is $39.99, while the Eneba listing is $3.80, with a stated saving of 90%. A compatible key activates as a permanent license on Steam. This route still costs money, so it should not be confused with earning Quantum Break for free through Snakzy.

Check the listing’s activation region and platform before paying. You want a Steam key compatible with your account, rather than a product chosen solely because its price looks attractive. The discount makes this route useful for impatient readers, but it does not replace the rewards method.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Games Like Quantum Break GET AN EXTRA 15% OFF! DISCOUNT CODE: HUB15 NOT SURE HOW TO USE IT? CLICK HERE SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA SHOP ON ENEBA View all on Eneba

Prices shift, so check the live listing. The buying flow is simple: select the compatible product, complete payment, and redeem the code. Your options are Snakzy for a rewards-funded copy, an Eneba key for a discounted purchase, or an Eneba gift card for wallet funds. Each route ends with a legitimate copy when completed correctly.

Is It Legal To Get Quantum Break Free With Snakzy?

Yes, using Snakzy to fund an official purchase is legal. Advertisers pay for eligible activities, you receive coins, and those coins become a real Steam gift card. You then purchase Quantum Break through Steam and receive a permanent license tied to your account. The payment source changes, but the store purchase remains legitimate.

Piracy is illegal and carries risks, including malware, account bans, and no legitimate license. Treat any unofficial Quantum Break free download promising a cracked copy as a warning sign. Those downloads bypass the purchase that supports Remedy Entertainment, and an unfamiliar installer can put more than the game at risk. A low price or rewards-funded purchase is no reason to gamble with your account or computer.

Stick to official purchases and compatible activation codes. The useful distinction is how you fund a legitimate copy, not which unofficial download appears easiest to access.

If you’d prefer to add funds to your Steam account, Eneba‘s flexible Steam gift card hub offers a card with $50 in wallet value.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $50 card covers Quantum Break at $39.99, leaving $10.01 in your Steam Wallet.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Quantum Break Free

Quantum Break suits players who want time-powered action wrapped in a story that extends into live-action scenes. Its 86% positive Steam reception is encouraging, while the 66 PC Metascore is a reason to temper expectations. The hybrid format is also the caveat: you need an appetite for watching as well as playing.

Snakzy lets you get Quantum Break for free by completing eligible activities and turning the resulting coins into Steam purchase funds.

Check your hardware, choose suitable offers, and keep earning until your redemption covers the checkout price. If your goal is to get Quantum Break free on PC, stay focused on the Steam route. That’s how to get Quantum Break free: earn the coins, redeem the card, and complete the official purchase.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Quantum Break Free Get Quantum Break Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs