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How to get Outlast 2 free is a question worth answering: Red Barrels built one of the most punishing horror games on PC, with no weapons and no way to fight back. Outlast 2 drops journalist Blake Langermann into the Arizona desert with only a night vision camcorder while a doomsday cult hunts him through the dark. This survival horror sequel carries a $19.99 price tag on Steam, and that cost is what this guide removes.

This guide covers two ways around that price. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays real coin value for playing mobile games, no credit card required, and Eneba sells a legitimate Outlast 2 Steam key for a fraction of the official cost. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license. Keep reading for the full breakdown.

Game Info Details Game price $19.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 75 critic / 6.9 user Genre First-person survival horror Developers Red Barrels Publishers Red Barrels Time to earn – Main story ~7 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content ~9 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist ~14 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Outlast 2 Free Get Outlast 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Outlast 2 Free: Full Game Overview

I have been following Outlast 2 since its 2017 launch, and the numbers still hold up. The game sits at 91% positive on Steam from more than 53,000 reviews, and Red Barrels has pulled in an estimated $59 million in lifetime Steam revenue from a game that never leans on jump scares alone. It has earned a permanent seat in most “scariest games ever made” conversations, and the Outlast name is bigger now than it has been in years thanks to The Outlast Trials.

Outlast 2 casts you as Blake Langermann, an investigative journalist searching the Arizona desert for his missing wife, Lynn, after their helicopter goes down. The crash strands you near Temple Gate, a hidden doomsday cult run by Sullivan Knoth. There is no combat here. You run, you hide, and you record what you find.

Outlast 2 released on April 25, 2017 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, with a Nintendo Switch port following in March 2018. Red Barrels, a Montreal studio built from AAA industry veterans, self-published the game as the direct follow-up to 2013’s genre-defining Outlast.

The camcorder returns with a directional microphone that lets you track cultists through walls at a battery cost. Recordings and documents build out Temple Gate’s twisted theology as you explore, and difficulty options range from a standard story mode up to the one-life Insane mode. The story intercuts the cult’s Arizona compound with unsettling Catholic school flashbacks, and the content carries a mature warning for extreme violence, gore, and disturbing themes throughout.

How Much Does Outlast 2 Cost?

Outlast 2 carries a base price of $19.99 on Steam, but Red Barrels discounts it hard and often. Sales cutting 75% to 85% off are routine, which brings the Outlast 2 price down to roughly $3 to $5, and keyshop resellers have seen it drop as low as $1.31 during a March 2025 low. Bundling it with the original Outlast or the Franchise pack pushes the price even lower.

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Even at its discounted rate, that is still money out of pocket. The Snakzy method below skips the Outlast 2 price question completely: instead of waiting for the next sale, you earn coins on your own schedule and redeem them for a gift card that covers the cost, whatever it happens to be that week.

Platform Metacritic score PC 75 / 6.9 PS5 77 Xbox 74 Switch 79

Outlast 2 Platform Availability

Outlast 2 is available on PC through Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, alongside PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Current-gen consoles play it through backward compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and the Switch version runs on Switch 2 the same way. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the Steam version specifically, so PC is the natural place to redeem your gift card once you have earned it.

Outlast 2 System Requirements

Outlast 2 runs on a 2017-era Unreal Engine build with famously modest demands. Almost any gaming PC or laptop built in the last decade can run it without trouble.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i3-530 Intel Core i5 RAM 4 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 260 / AMD Radeon HD 4870 (1GB) NVIDIA GTX 660 / AMD Radeon HD 7850 Storage 30 GB available space 30 GB available space

A five-year-old mid-range laptop clears the recommended specs without issue, which makes Outlast 2 one of the easiest horror games on this list to actually run.

Outlast 2 Mechanics

The core loop never asks you to fight back. You explore Temple Gate’s grounds and the surrounding wilderness, watch through the camcorder’s night vision, and survive whatever finds you first. Stealth means crouching through tall grass and staying in shadow, and most encounters turn into a sprint-and-hide chase the moment you are spotted. Battery management adds pressure: night vision drains power fast, and running out mid-chase leaves you blind.

The campaign alternates between the Temple Gate compound and Blake’s Catholic school flashbacks, and difficulty tiers run from a standard Story mode up through Nightmare and the one-life Insane mode. Recordings and documents scattered across the map work as collectibles that flesh out Sullivan Knoth’s theology and the history of the compound.

The camcorder’s new directional microphone is the standout system upgrade over the first Outlast: it lets you hear hunters like Marta coming through walls at the cost of battery life. The map itself trades the original’s asylum corridors for larger, more open rural terrain, which changes how chases play out. Critics were split on the tradeoff. Some found the constant pursuit intense, others found the trial-and-error checkpoints frustrating, but the shift from Outlast 1‘s claustrophobic hallways to open desert terror is one of the more distinct choices in the series.

Outlast 2 Top Features

Truly defenseless horror: No combat exists in Outlast 2. Running, hiding, and your own nerve are the only tools you get. The camcorder, evolved: Night vision now pairs with a directional microphone that lets you hear enemies you cannot see. Temple Gate: One of the more disturbing settings in horror gaming, a doomsday cult built into the Arizona wilderness. A dual-layered story: Blake’s search for Lynn intercuts with haunting Catholic school flashbacks throughout the campaign. Insane mode: One life, limited batteries, no saves. The toughest horror endurance test Outlast 2 offers.

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How To Get Outlast 2 Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download partner apps, fill out surveys, and play mobile games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time investment rather than a money investment: you trade attention and playtime for coins that convert into real gift card value, which is exactly how you get Outlast 2 for free without paying Steam’s asking price.

Here is how to get Outlast 2 free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, and picking ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests speeds things up Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track your progress toward $19.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $19.99 or more Buy Outlast 2 on Steam: apply the gift card at checkout and the game is yours

With sale prices in the $3 to $5 range, Outlast 2 is one of the fastest redemptions on Snakzy. Any coins left over after your first payout can just as easily cover the original Outlast too.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, more than enough to cover Outlast 2 even at full price. Remember that the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can cash out, and offers plus availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to any one offer.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Outlast 2 Free Get Outlast 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Outlast 2 Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait on Snakzy coins, and that is fair. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for players who would rather buy Outlast 2 right now at a lower price than Steam‘s official listing. The official Steam price sits at $19.99, while Eneba lists an Outlast 2 Steam key starting from around $3.28, which works out to roughly 84% off. The key you receive is a legitimate, permanent Steam license redeemed the same way as a direct purchase, and Eneba is not positioned here as better than Snakzy. It is simply the faster option for anyone who wants Outlast 2 installed today instead of building up a coin balance first.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted Steam gift cards. Here is the closest card above Outlast 2‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift with the market, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code right away. Snakzy is free but takes time, an Eneba game key is discounted and instant, and an Eneba gift card covers the $19.99 price with $0.01 left over in your Steam wallet. All three paths end with a legitimate copy of Outlast 2.

Is It Legal to Get Outlast 2 Free With Snakzy?

Getting Outlast 2 free through Snakzy is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy when you complete offers and play mobile games, and Snakzy shares a cut of that revenue back to you as coins. You exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card, then use that card to make an official purchase on Steam. The license you end up with is permanent and tied to your Steam account, identical to paying for Outlast 2 yourself.

What to avoid is just as important. Searching for an Outlast 2 free download usually leads to cracked torrents and shady file-sharing sites, not anything Red Barrels sanctioned. Unofficial sources, cracked copies, and torrents are illegal, and horror titles like Outlast 2 are a common target for malware hidden inside those files. Beyond the infection risk, pirated copies carry no updates, no achievements, and a real chance of a permanent Steam account ban. They also cut Red Barrels, an independently self-published studio, out of the payment entirely.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support Red Barrels while keeping your own money in your pocket. If you want more scares after this one, a useful horror buying guide can point you toward other titles worth playing, and the reliable Steam gift card hub on Eneba is worth bookmarking for topping up your wallet on future purchases.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Outlast 2 Free

Outlast 2 earns its reputation. A 91% positive rating from more than 53,000 Steam reviews and an estimated $59 million in lifetime revenue back up its spot in the scariest-games conversation. It is a strong pick for budget-conscious horror fans, players with a packed wishlist, and anyone who does not want to wait around for the next sale. If you liked this one, a cheaper way to grab Escape the Backrooms covers similar ground, and Resident Evil 3 is another solid pick if you want more survival horror in your queue.

Getting started only takes a few minutes. Download Snakzy, pick a high-paying offer, build up your coin balance, and make your official purchase on Steam once you hit the threshold. Once your gift card is ready, how to get Outlast 2 free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Outlast 2 Free Get Outlast 2 Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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