Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you have been searching for how to get Minecraft Dungeons free, you are looking at the right guide for Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition, the complete bundle of the dungeon-crawler spin-off that has pulled in over 25 million players. The full package costs $39.99 on Steam, the exact barrier this guide removes. Interest in the original spiked again after Minecraft Dungeons II was revealed at Minecraft Live on March 22, 2026, sending fans back to the original.

This guide covers two ways to play without paying full price. Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns earned coins into a Steam gift card, for $0 out of pocket. Eneba sells a Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition key for roughly $9.92, about 75% off, for anyone who wants to play today. Both routes end in a permanent, legal license. Keep reading to see which fits you.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Ultimate Edition on Steam) Metacritic rating 76 critic / 6.6 user (Ultimate Edition itself unscored) Genre Action-adventure RPG dungeon crawler, 1 to 4 player co-op with cross-play Developers Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Publishers Xbox Game Studios Time to earn: Main story About 6 hours Time to earn: Main plus extra content About 12 to 15 hours Time to earn: 100% completionist 50+ hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free: Full Game Overview

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition is worth grabbing for one simple reason: it bundles everything Mojang built for this spin-off into a single purchase. The base game plus all six DLC campaigns, Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void, sell for more separately than the bundle costs. Add the full 200+ track soundtrack and the digital artwork from every expansion, and the Steam version is the most complete way to own this game. I have been watching this franchise since launch, and the Minecraft Dungeons II reveal at Minecraft Live in March 2026 made now a smart moment to catch up on the original before its sequel lands.

This is a Diablo-inspired dungeon crawler set inside the Minecraft universe. There is no mining and no building here, just loot-driven combat across levels that reshuffle every run as you chase the Arch-Illager and the Orb of Dominance. More than 250 unique artifacts, gear pieces, and enchantments keep every build different, which is a big part of why the base game holds a 76 Metacritic score across its combined critic reviews.

The base game launched on May 26, 2020 for Windows, Xbox, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, with the Steam release and this Ultimate Edition arriving on September 22, 2021. Mojang Studios built it on Unreal Engine 4, and Double Eleven took over development on the post-launch content. Cross-platform multiplayer was added in November 2020, so friends on different systems can run dungeons together.

The Ultimate Edition packs three base difficulties with escalating threat levels, the endless Tower mode, the Ancient Hunts endgame, and seasonal Adventure Passes that stay accessible even if you missed their original window. Combined with the six DLC campaigns, that is a genuinely deep amount of content for a game built around short, replayable runs.

How Much Does Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Cost?

The Minecraft Dungeons price for the Ultimate Edition sits at $39.99 on Steam, covering the base game and all six DLC packs in one purchase. Buying everything separately, base game plus each expansion, adds up to more than the bundle. If you are comparing a standalone Minecraft Dungeons Steam key against the Ultimate Edition bundle, the bundle is nearly always the better value once DLC gets factored in. Steam has run 50% off sales on this bundle before, dropping it closer to $19.99 during seasonal events.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Outside of those seasonal windows, that Minecraft Dungeons price rarely drops further, and the bundle has held steady since its 2021 Steam launch. Waiting for a bigger markdown is not much of a strategy here. The Snakzy method below sidesteps the current price entirely, since you are earning the money to cover it rather than watching for a sale.

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 76 / 6.6 PS5 74 (via PS4 backward compatibility) Xbox 73 Switch 75

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition is available on PC through Steam and the Microsoft/Windows Store, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S through Game Pass, on PS4 with PS5 backward compatibility, and on Nintendo Switch. Every platform gets the full Ultimate Edition, though the Steam version is the only one bundled with the soundtrack and digital-artwork extras. Cross-play works across all of them, so a co-op session can mix consoles and PC freely. Since Snakzy rewards convert into a Steam gift card, Steam is the natural purchase point for this specific method. If you already own a copy on another platform and just want the DLC, check your platform’s store for the standalone Ultimate DLC Bundle upgrade instead of buying the whole package again.

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition System Requirements

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition is a famously light Unreal Engine 4 title, and it runs comfortably on modest laptops and even the Steam Deck. You only need about 6 GB of free storage, tiny compared to most modern releases.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 (November 2019 update or higher), 8, or 7, 64-bit Windows 10 (November 2019 update or higher), 8, or 7, 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent Intel Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 Storage 6 GB available space 6 GB available space

Mojang lists identical minimum and recommended specs on the Steam page itself, which tells you how little horsepower this game actually needs. Almost any gaming laptop or budget desktop from the last several years can run it at a steady frame rate.

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Mechanics

The core loop is simple to learn and hard to put down. You run a level, fight through waves of Minecraft mobs plus dozens of new enemies built for this spin-off, collect loot, and salvage the gear you do not need for emeralds. There are no classes here. Your equipped gear is your build, so swapping a melee weapon, a ranged weapon, and an artifact changes how you play instantly.

Structurally, missions scale across three difficulties, Default, Adventure, and Apocalypse, each raising enemy threat levels for better loot. Once you clear the main campaigns, the endless Tower mode and the Ancient Hunts endgame give you a reason to keep grinding. Daily trials rotate in extra objectives, and the seasonal Adventure Passes stay unlockable even after their original run ends, a fan-friendly, anti-FOMO choice that a lot of live-service games skip.

On the systems side, you invest enchantment points into individual gear pieces, chain artifact cooldowns together for burst damage, and play solo or with up to four players online or on the couch. Difficulty scales to your party size automatically. That balance between an easy, family-friendly on-ramp and a genuinely deep Apocalypse-tier grind is what keeps veteran players coming back.

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Top Features

All six DLCs included: Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void complete the story all the way to the End. Four-player co-op with cross-play: Play online or on the couch across PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. Gear defines your build: Over 250 artifacts, weapons, and enchantments replace rigid character classes entirely. The Tower and Ancient Hunts: Two endless endgame modes added free after launch keep runs fresh long after the campaign ends. An accessible entry point to the genre: Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition is one of the friendliest on-ramps into dungeon crawlers, and a good place to start before Minecraft Dungeons II arrives.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you earn coins by completing offers: downloading apps, playing partner mobile games, and filling out short surveys. No credit card is required at any point, and this is a time investment rather than a money investment. For a family game like this one, that makes Snakzy a parent-friendly way to cover a kids’ co-op title without spending your own money.

Here is how to get Minecraft Dungeons free with Snakzy step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Use the gift card to buy Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition on Steam

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, which already covers most of the $39.99 Ultimate Edition price on its own. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies, so budget for that before your first cash-out. Offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to wait on Snakzy coins, and if you want to play today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace with buyer protection for exactly that. The official Steam price for the Ultimate Edition is $39.99. If you came here hunting for a discounted Minecraft Dungeons Steam key specifically, worth knowing upfront: Eneba‘s cheapest verified listing for this edition is not a Steam key at all. It is a global Xbox Live key priced around $9.92, about 75% off, and thanks to cross-buy it also activates on PC through the Microsoft/Windows Store. That makes it a legitimate option for Xbox and Windows Store buyers specifically, while Steam owners who want a Steam-licensed copy are better served by the Snakzy route above. Either way, the license you end up with is permanent and tied to your account, the same as a direct purchase.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift with the market, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key instantly. Between Snakzy, free but requiring time, and this discounted Eneba key, immediate but paid, both paths end with a legitimate copy of Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition in your library.

Is It Legal to Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you spend that gift card on an official Steam purchase. The license you receive is tied to your Steam account, identical to buying the game yourself.

If your search for Minecraft Dungeons free download led you toward a cracked file, torrent, or unofficial site, stop there. Those routes are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware that can damage your device, permanent Steam account bans, and no genuine license at all. They also cut Mojang Studios and Xbox Game Studios out of a sale they earned, which matters for a smaller spin-off title like this one.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your money in your pocket. If you want to compare buying options for the wider franchise, a useful Minecraft buying guide covers the main game separately, and Eneba‘s discounted Steam gift card hub is worth a look if you would rather load your wallet directly instead of hunting for a specific key.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition earns its spot on a wishlist through real numbers: 25 million-plus lifetime players, all six DLCs bundled in, and a franchise healthy enough to just get a sequel reveal at Minecraft Live. If you already enjoy a cheaper way to grab Minecraft: Java & Bedrock Edition and want more of that universe with tighter, loot-driven combat, this is the natural next purchase, and getting the free method to work is a matter of patience rather than skill.

Getting started takes about five minutes: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, and let your balance build toward the $39.99 target. That Minecraft Dungeons price stops being a barrier once your balance is ready. Budget-conscious players, parents covering a kids’ co-op game, and anyone who does not want to wait for a Steam sale all benefit here.

Once your Snakzy gift card is ready, how to get Minecraft Dungeons free stops being a question and becomes a simple checkout.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free Get Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs