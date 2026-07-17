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How to get Lunacid free is the question every budget-conscious dungeon crawler fan wants answered before paying even the modest asking price. Lunacid is a cult-favorite first-person dungeon-crawler action-RPG that channels FromSoftware’s King’s Field, backed by a 90 percent Very Positive rating from more than 7,700 Steam reviews. At just $13.99 on Steam, Lunacid is already one of the cheapest doors into the souls-like genre, and this guide covers two ways to get it free.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that turns spare time into a Steam gift card, no credit card required. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace selling a Lunacid key well under the official price for anyone who would rather buy in today. Both paths end with a permanent, legitimate license for Lunacid on your Steam account. Keep reading for pricing, platform details, system requirements and a full walkthrough of both methods.

Game Info Details Game price $13.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 82 critic / 8.8 user (OpenCritic 82 “Strong”) Genre First-person dungeon-crawler action-RPG (dark fantasy) Developers KIRA LLC (Akuma Kira) Publishers KIRA LLC (with CRITICAL REFLEX) Time to earn: Main story ~10 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~15 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist ~20+ hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Lunacid Free Get Lunacid Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Lunacid Free: Full Game Overview

Lunacid holds a Metacritic score of 82 with an outstanding 8.8 user rating, an OpenCritic score of 82 rated “Strong,” and a Very Positive Steam rating from more than 7,700 reviews. Critics called Lunacid one of the most faithful King’s Field-style homages ever made, and more than a few named it the biggest indie surprise of its year.

Lunacid drops you into the Great Well, a moonlit dark-fantasy underworld beneath a fog-poisoned earth. Your character, banished for an unnamed crime, delves deeper toward a sleeping ancient being while fighting through dense, interconnected dungeons. What stands out first is the hypnotic PS1-era aesthetic: deliberate low-poly visuals paired with a haunting soundtrack that critics keep singling out. Combat in Lunacid is old-school and pre-dodge-roll, closer to King’s Field and Shadow Tower than any modern action-RPG.

Lunacid was developed by KIRA LLC, the studio behind horror creator Akuma Kira’s Lost in Vivo and Spooky’s Jump Scare Mansion, and published alongside CRITICAL REFLEX on the Unity engine. Lunacid hit Steam early access on March 15, 2022, and reached its full 1.0 release on October 30, 2023. A prequel, Lunacid: Tears of the Moon, followed on April 12, 2025.

Content runs deep for a $13.99 game. Lunacid packs more than 75 weapons and 37 unique spells, a body-targeting combat system with elemental weaknesses, esoteric puzzles, hidden areas and multiple endings. Dozens of hours of exploration reward the curious, and the low price barely hints at how much game is actually here.

How Much Does Lunacid Cost?

Is Lunacid free anywhere officially? No, but the official Steam price of $13.99 is already low for a game with this much content. Lunacid price drops happen often too, with sales cutting 30 to 50 percent off the sticker price throughout the year. If you are hunting a Lunacid Steam key cheap enough to buy outright without waiting for a sale, marketplace resellers regularly beat Steam‘s own discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Lunacid price history has never included a dramatic launch discount since Lunacid started low, but expect steady seasonal sales that echo most Steam early access darlings. History suggests the Steam Summer and Winter sales will keep shaving off another chunk of that $13.99 tag. None of that matters much once you factor in Snakzy, though, since the free method below sidesteps the current price completely and gets Lunacid onto your account at no cost at all.

Lunacid Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 82 / 8.8 PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Lunacid is a PC exclusive available on Steam, the Epic Games Store and GOG, with no officially confirmed console or Nintendo release at the time of writing. The single-platform focus keeps the modding scene active, since the Unity engine underneath is friendly to community tools and fan patches. Every coin earned through Snakzy converts into a Steam gift card, so Steam is the natural purchase point for Lunacid regardless of which method in this guide you choose. Searches for a Lunacid free download on console storefronts will come up empty, since Lunacid is strictly a PC and Steam title for now.

Lunacid System Requirements

Lunacid runs on the Unity engine and is deliberately light, so almost any machine from the last decade can handle it. The official minimum only asks for a GTX 970 or R9 290 paired with an i5-4590 and 8 GB of RAM.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or newer Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-4590 / AMD FX-8350 Intel Core i5-4440 / AMD FX-8370 RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 NVIDIA GTX 960 / AMD Radeon R9 285 Storage 12 GB available space 22 GB available space

Storage for Lunacid runs between 12 GB and 22 GB depending on install options, and a mid-range laptop from the past several years should run Lunacid at a steady frame rate without any tuning.

Lunacid Mechanics

The core loop in Lunacid is first-person exploration through a sprawling, interconnected underworld. Combat is deliberate: you swipe, backstep and block rather than dodge-roll, and casting draws from a deep spell list that rewards experimentation. The standout system is body-targeting combat, where individual hits register against elemental weaknesses and resistances, rewarding patience over twitch reflexes.

Structurally, Lunacid plays like a semi-open Metroidvania. Progress comes from exploration, cryptic clues and esoteric puzzles rather than any hand-holding. Multiple starting classes, a 75-plus weapon arsenal and 37 spells drive replay value in Lunacid, and the multiple endings give a real reason to start over. Save often, since death in Lunacid sends you back to your last save point with no safety net.

The atmosphere in Lunacid carries as much weight as the mechanics. A moody, hypnotic soundtrack and PS1-style low-poly visuals make the Great Well feel genuinely unsettling, and the dense lore rewards players willing to read between the lines. Being honest here matters: critics flagged the combat in Lunacid as intentionally basic, and the design leans old-school with obtuse secrets, occasional unfair traps and plenty of backtracking. Lunacid is built for players who love slow, exploratory dungeon crawlers, not fans of fast, reflex-driven action.

Lunacid Top Features

King’s Field-Style Crawling: Lunacid is a faithful, atmospheric homage to FromSoftware’s original first-person dungeon RPGs, right down to the deliberate pacing. 75+ Weapons and 37 Spells: A huge, experimental arsenal built around elemental weaknesses and a body-targeting combat system. Dense, Secret-Filled World: Interconnected areas, esoteric puzzles and hidden zones reward careful exploration over rushing forward. Hypnotic PS1 Aesthetic: Deliberate low-poly visuals and a standout dark-fantasy soundtrack define the mood of Lunacid. Multiple Endings: Dozens of hours of gameplay and several distinct endings give Lunacid strong replay value at a tiny price.

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How To Get Lunacid Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This is a time-investment method rather than a money-investment one: you trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, and since Lunacid is inexpensive, it takes less time than most games in this series.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $13.99 inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $13.99 or more. Buy Lunacid on Steam: apply the gift card and complete your purchase.

Because Lunacid costs so little compared to most games covered in this series, a modest coin balance is usually enough to clear it. On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, well above the $13.99 needed here, and the $35 minimum payout threshold still applies before you can cash out.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

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Get Lunacid Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to grind out Snakzy offers before playing, and that is fine. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for gamers who would rather buy in today, and it consistently lists a Lunacid Steam key cheap enough to beat Steam‘s own sales. The official Steam price sits at $13.99, while Eneba keys run closer to $2.85, a saving of roughly 80% off the sticker price. Every key sold through Eneba activates as a genuine, permanent license redeemed directly on Steam, the same as if you had bought Lunacid from Valve. This is not a replacement for the Snakzy method above. Think of it as the option for readers who want Lunacid in their library right now instead of waiting to build up a coin balance.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards: here is the closest card above Lunacid‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $20 card covers Lunacid‘s $13.99 price with about $6.01 left over in your Steam Wallet for whatever you buy next.

Eneba prices shift with the market, so check the live listing before you check out. The process stays simple either way: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code by email. Pick whichever path fits: Snakzy (free, needs time), an Eneba key (discounted, instant) or an Eneba gift card (wallet funds for an official purchase). All three roads end with a legitimate copy of Lunacid in your library.

Is It Legal To Get Lunacid Free With Snakzy?

Is Lunacid free of legal risk when you use Snakzy to get it? Yes, completely. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy converts that value into coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card. That gift card buys Lunacid through an official Steam purchase, so the result is a permanent license tied to your account, exactly like paying for it yourself. There is no gray area anywhere in that process.

Compare that to cracked or pirated copies of Lunacid, which are illegal and genuinely risky. Any Lunacid free download offered through torrent sites or unofficial portals frequently carries malware, and using one can get your Steam account banned with no recourse. It is also unfair to a small studio: KIRA LLC built Lunacid largely on its own, and piracy means the developer gets nothing for the work.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support KIRA LLC while keeping your wallet closed, and it is the safest picture of how to get Lunacid free without breaking any rules. If you would rather fund your account directly, Eneba’s handy Steam gift card hub is worth a look for other games too.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Lunacid Free

Lunacid earns its praise fairly: a Metacritic score of 82, an excellent 8.8 user rating, and a Very Positive Steam rating from more than 7,700 reviews. I will be honest that the combat in Lunacid is deliberately basic and the design leans old-school, so this is aimed squarely at players who love slow, exploratory dungeon crawlers rather than fast action. At this price, free or discounted, Lunacid is an easy recommendation for anyone curious about the King’s Field lineage. If you liked this one, a cheaper way to grab Terraria free follows a similar Snakzy path.

The Snakzy route in one sentence: invest a little time, redeem your coins, and own a permanent, legitimate license for Lunacid with nothing spent out of pocket.

Download Snakzy today, pick a high-value offer and start building your balance toward a free copy of Lunacid. Once that gift card is ready, how to get Lunacid free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Lunacid Free Get Lunacid Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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