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How to get Kerbal Space Program free is the question every aspiring rocket scientist asks after watching a friend’s spacecraft cartwheel into a mountain and still wanting in. Kerbal Space Program puts players in charge of a tiny space agency of fearless green Kerbals, building rockets from real parts and learning genuine orbital mechanics through repeated explosions. The catch is the $39.99 list price on Steam. This guide removes that barrier.

This guide covers two ways to get Kerbal Space Program free of the sticker price. Snakzy is a rewards app that pays coins for playing mobile games, converting into a Steam gift card, so the game costs $0. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace selling Kerbal Space Program Steam keys for a fraction of the price. Both routes hand over a permanent, legitimate license.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 on Steam, frequently discounted to around $9.99 in major sales Metacritic rating 88 critic (PC); Overwhelmingly Positive from over 100,000 Steam reviews Genre Space flight simulation sandbox Developers Squad Publishers Private Division

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Kerbal Space Program Free Get Kerbal Space Program Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Kerbal Space Program Free: Full Game Overview

I keep coming back to Kerbal Space Program because it earns its reputation the hard way. This section covers why so many players still search how to get Kerbal Space Program free a decade after launch. The game holds an 88 Metascore on PC and sits at Overwhelmingly Positive across more than 100,000 Steam reviews, roughly 95% approval, numbers that barely any decade-old simulation game still carries. Squad built something genuinely rare: a physics sandbox that spaceflight professionals actually respect. Figures from NASA, SpaceX and Rocket Lab, including former ULA chief Tory Bruno and Rocket Lab founder Peter Beck, have publicly praised the game for teaching real orbital mechanics better than most textbooks manage.

The timing also matters. Kerbal Space Program 2 limped through a rocky early access run before publisher Take-Two shut down developer Intercept Games in mid-2024, laying off the studio and leaving the sequel’s future uncertain. That collapse settled an argument that used to run hot in the community: the original Kerbal Space Program, now a decade past its 1.0 launch, is the complete, definitive Kerbal experience, not a placeholder waiting on a sequel. Squad’s game launched on April 27, 2015 after years in paid alpha, and development wrapped with both expansions finished and stable. Nobody is waiting on a patch. Anyone asking how to get Kerbal Space Program free today is getting the finished, legendary version, mod scene included.

How Much Does Kerbal Space Program Cost?

Kerbal Space Program‘s Steam price sits at $39.99, though it rarely stays there for long. Major sales routinely knock 75 to 80 percent off, dropping the price to roughly $9.99, and SteamDB has recorded an all-time low near $4 during a past promotion. That kind of discount history is exactly why Kerbal Space Program price questions come up so often among budget shoppers, and it matters to anyone tracking how to get Kerbal Space Program free ahead of the next big Steam sale. A Kerbal Space Program Steam key bought during one of those sales is still real money out of pocket, which is exactly the gap the Snakzy method below closes.

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Even at its historic low, Kerbal Space Program still costs real money on Steam. The Snakzy method below sidesteps the price entirely, since coins earned through the app convert straight into a Steam gift card without touching a bank card. That’s the core of how to get Kerbal Space Program free without spending a cent, and it’s covered in full below.

Kerbal Space Program Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 88 / Overwhelmingly Positive PS5 77 (Enhanced Edition) Xbox 75 (Enhanced Edition) Switch N/A

Kerbal Space Program lives primarily on PC through Steam, which is the definitive, moddable version and the one every serious Kerbal player recommends. Console players get the Enhanced Edition on PS4 and PS5, plus Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, a solid port that trades away the mod scene and runs noticeably rougher than the original. There is no Nintendo Switch release. Steam Deck support is rated Playable rather than fully Verified, so expect the occasional on-screen keyboard prompt. Because the Snakzy method pays out in Steam gift card value, the PC version on Steam is the natural focus for anyone working through how to get Kerbal Space Program free, and it happens to have the healthiest mod community by a wide margin.

Kerbal Space Program System Requirements

Kerbal Space Program is a Unity title finished years ago, so the specs are modest by modern standards. The real strain comes later, once a player starts stacking thousand-part rockets or running a heavy mod list through CKAN.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7 SP1 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit Processor Intel Core 2 Duo 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 Memory 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics DirectX 10 capable, 512MB VRAM DirectX 10 capable, 1GB VRAM Storage 3 GB available space 4 GB available space

A mid-range laptop from the last five years clears these requirements without trouble, and the minimum column alone runs early missions just fine. Meeting these specs is the easy half of how to get Kerbal Space Program free. Earning the Steam key credit through Snakzy is the other half.

Kerbal Space Program Mechanics

Every run starts the same way. I open the Vehicle Assembly Building, snap parts together until something resembling a rocket takes shape, launch it, and watch it either reach orbit or cartwheel into the launchpad. That loop, design, launch, explode, learn, redesign, refly, is the entire game, and it works because every failure teaches something real about staging, drag or center of mass.

Kerbal Space Program offers three ways to play. Sandbox unlocks every part for pure creativity, Science mode gates parts behind a tech tree earned through experiments, and Career mode layers in funds, contracts and reputation for players who want management on top of rocketry. The Making History expansion adds a mission builder and historic recreations, while Breaking Ground contributes robotics parts and surface science. Between the two expansions, players get maneuver nodes, docking, EVAs, space stations, surface bases and asteroid capture missions.

The real hook is that the orbital mechanics are genuine. Delta-v budgets, Hohmann transfers, gravity assists and patched conics all show up as playable systems, not menu abstractions, and players end up doing actual rocket science without ever opening a physics textbook. The learning curve is closer to a cliff than a slope, and that difficulty is exactly why the community around Kerbal Space Program has stayed loyal for over a decade, especially compared to Kerbal Space Program 2‘s unfinished feature set. It’s also exactly why how to get Kerbal Space Program free remains such a common search today.

Kerbal Space Program Top Features

Here are the five features that make how to get Kerbal Space Program free such a popular search among sim fans:

Real rocket science. Delta-v, staging and orbital mechanics work exactly like the real thing, which is why NASA and SpaceX engineers have publicly praised the game. Build anything that flies. Hundreds of parts cover everything from a basic sounding rocket to a full interplanetary mothership. A complete solar system. Mun landings, Duna rovers, Eve ascents and Jool grand tours all sit within reach of a determined player. Three distinct playstyles. Sandbox freedom, Science mode progression and full Career management all live inside one game. A legendary mod scene. CKAN makes installing thousands of community mods simple, from visual overhauls to the Real Solar System project.

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How To Get Kerbal Space Program Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app that pays real coins for completing offers, playing partner mobile games and filling out short surveys. There is no credit card involved anywhere in the process, since the entire model runs on time invested rather than money spent. Coins build up inside the app and convert into gift card value once a user’s balance clears the payout threshold. That’s the whole model behind how to get Kerbal Space Program free with zero purchases required.

Anyone wondering how to get Kerbal Space Program for free with this method just needs five steps.

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers rotate by region, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match personal interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each finished offer credits coins to the Snakzy balance, and progress builds steadily toward the $39.99 target. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once the balance clears the threshold, cash out for a gift card worth the game’s price or more. Buy Kerbal Space Program on Steam: apply the gift card at checkout and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, comfortably clearing Kerbal Space Program‘s list price and leaving room for an expansion. The $35 minimum cashout threshold still applies, and both offers and regional earning rates vary, so a rocket scientist in one country might reach payout faster than another. That average payout is why how to get Kerbal Space Program free remains one of Snakzy’s most searched games.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Kerbal Space Program Free Get Kerbal Space Program Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Kerbal Space Program Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to grind out Snakzy coins before playing. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys, and it lists Kerbal Space Program Steam keys for noticeably less than the $39.99 official price, backed by buyer protection on every order. Redeeming a key through Eneba delivers the exact same permanent Steam license as a direct purchase, nothing stripped down or regional-locked. This is not a replacement for the Snakzy method above, just a faster answer to how to get Kerbal Space Program free for anyone in a hurry.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would rather add funds directly to a Steam Wallet, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the cheapest card that covers Kerbal Space Program‘s full price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift over time, so it is worth checking the live listing before buying. The process itself takes seconds: pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code instantly. Whichever route wins, a free Snakzy payout, a discounted Eneba key, or an Eneba gift card with $10.01 left over toward an expansion, the outcome is the same legitimate copy of Kerbal Space Program. That flexibility is exactly why how to get Kerbal Space Program free deserves two separate methods instead of one.

Is It Legal to Get Kerbal Space Program Free With Snakzy?

Getting Kerbal Space Program free through Snakzy is completely legal, no gray area involved. Advertisers pay Snakzy for engagement, Snakzy shares that revenue with users as coins, users redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and the game gets purchased through Steam’s own official storefront. Every link in that chain matters for anyone serious about how to get Kerbal Space Program free the legitimate way, both morally and legally.

Anyone who searched for a KSP free download expecting a cracked installer should stop right there. Pirated copies of Kerbal Space Program are illegal, frequently bundled with malware, and break constantly against updates and the CKAN mod manager. They also carry real risk of a Steam account ban if a cracked key ever gets flagged. Squad, the small studio that built this entire game from a passion project, only gets paid when players buy through an official channel, and piracy denies that team credit for one of gaming’s great grassroots success stories. Choosing Snakzy or Eneba instead is how to get Kerbal Space Program free without cutting that team out of the deal.

Snakzy keeps that payment chain intact while keeping a reader’s wallet closed. Anyone who enjoys this kind of builder should also check out a broader lineup of discounted simulation games on Eneba, or the dedicated Steam gift card hub for topping up a wallet directly.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Kerbal Space Program Free

Kerbal Space Program earns its reputation the hard way, an 88 Metascore, Overwhelmingly Positive from over 100,000 Steam reviews, and genuine respect from real aerospace engineers. With Kerbal Space Program 2 shelved after Intercept Games closed down, the original stands as the complete, definitive version, expansions included. Budget-conscious builders who already like this cluster should also check out a cheaper way to grab Satisfactory free or a similar path to RimWorld, since both live in the same sim-heavy cluster as this one.

Getting there is simple. Download Snakzy, find offers with strong coin payouts, build up a balance, and redeem it for a Steam gift card once the threshold clears. Once that gift card lands, how to get Kerbal Space Program free stops being a question and becomes a checkout screen.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Kerbal Space Program Free Get Kerbal Space Program Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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