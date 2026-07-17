Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

If you have been searching how to get Fallout 4 free, you are not alone: Bethesda‘s post-apocalyptic RPG is still one of Steam‘s most-played open-world games a decade after launch. The Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition bundles the base game with all six DLC packs, but it carries a $39.99 price tag on Steam. This guide covers how to clear that barrier, whether you would rather earn the game for free or buy it for a fraction of the price.

There are two legitimate paths here. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays you in coins for offers, which you redeem for a Steam gift card, so the game costs time instead of money. Eneba sells GOTY keys well under the official price for immediate purchase. Both routes end in a permanent, legal license. Below, I cover the game, its price, and the exact steps for each.

Game Info Details Game price $39.99 (Steam, Game of the Year Edition) Metacritic rating 84 (PC) / 87 (PS4) / 88 (Xbox One) Genre Open-world action RPG, post-apocalyptic Developers Bethesda Game Studios Publishers Bethesda Softworks Time to earn: Main story 33 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content 79 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist 152 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free: Full Game Overview

I have been tracking Fallout 4 since its 2015 launch, and the numbers still hold up. Bethesda Game Studios‘ post-apocalyptic RPG shipped 12 million copies and generated $750 million in its first 24 hours, one of the biggest launches in the studio’s history. It went on to win Best Game at the 2016 BAFTA Games Awards and set an all-time Steam concurrent player record of roughly 472,962 users in November 2015. A free next-gen update in April 2024 added 60fps support on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and a decade later the Fallout TV series has pulled a new wave of players back into the Commonwealth.

The premise puts you in the boots of the Sole Survivor, who emerges from Vault 111 some 200 years after the bombs fell to search for a kidnapped son across the Commonwealth, a reimagined post-nuclear Boston. Four factions, the Minutemen, the Brotherhood of Steel, the Railroad, and the Institute, compete for your loyalty, and companions like Dogmeat come along for the ride.

The base game launched on November 10, 2015 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, running on Bethesda’s Creation Engine. The Game of the Year Edition followed on September 26, 2017, and Bethesda marked the tenth anniversary with a 2025 Anniversary Edition that adds Creation Club content on top of the same Commonwealth.

That GOTY bundle is where the real value sits. It packs Automatron, Wasteland Workshop, Far Harbor, Contraptions Workshop, Vault-Tec Workshop, and Nuka-World alongside the base campaign, plus settlement building, deep weapon and armor crafting, a dedicated Survival mode, and one of PC gaming’s largest modding communities.

How Much Does Fallout 4 (GOTY) Cost?

The Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition costs $39.99 on Steam, covering the base campaign and all six DLC packs in one purchase. Buying everything separately would run closer to $70, so the bundle is already the better deal on the official storefront. The standalone base game currently sits at $19.99 with no active discount, though Bethesda runs it through steep markdowns during major Steam sales. A 2025 Anniversary Edition also exists as a premium option for players who want extra Creation Club content layered on top.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Fallout 4 has not had a launch-week discount to track since 2015, but Bethesda discounts it heavily during the Steam Summer and Winter sales, often 50 percent or more off the GOTY bundle. If you would rather not wait for the next markdown, the Snakzy method below sidesteps the Fallout 4 price entirely: instead of watching for a sale, you build toward a gift card that covers the full cost on your own schedule.

Fallout 4 (GOTY) Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 84 PS5 87 Xbox 88 Switch N/A

Fallout 4 is available on PC through Steam, GOG, and the Microsoft Store, plus PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The console versions run the free next-gen update on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, adding a 60fps performance mode and quality-of-life fixes on top of the base release. The game is also included with Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can try it before committing to a purchase. There is no Nintendo Switch release, and none has been announced. Since Snakzy rewards convert into Steam gift cards, the Steam PC version, home to the largest modding scene on Nexus Mods and Bethesda.net, is the natural purchase point for this method, and it is the version every step below assumes.

Fallout 4 (GOTY) System Requirements

Fallout 4 is a 2015 title, so most gaming PCs built in the last several years clear the minimum bar without issue. Heavier mod lists and the next-gen visual options are what actually push the requirements upward, not the base GOTY bundle itself.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 7/8/10 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2300 / AMD Phenom II X4 945 Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD FX-9590 RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 550 Ti 2GB / AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB NVIDIA GTX 780 3GB / AMD Radeon R9 290X 4GB Storage 30 GB available space 30 GB available space (SSD advised)

Even the recommended specs are modest by today’s standards, so a mid-range PC from the last five years handles the GOTY bundle, DLC included, at high settings with room to spare for a mod list. Players chasing the biggest visual overhauls, like 4K texture packs or ray-traced lighting mods, will want to budget extra VRAM and storage beyond the numbers above.

Fallout 4 (GOTY) Mechanics

The core loop is simple to describe and hard to put down: explore the Commonwealth, clear locations, loot everything you can carry, and level up through the S.P.E.C.I.A.L. perk chart while pushing one of four faction storylines toward its ending.

Beyond the main quest, there are 13 companions with their own affinity arcs, settlement building across more than 30 sites, and a Survival mode that strips out fast travel in favor of hunger, thirst, and disease management. The six DLC packs add their own arcs on top, from robot building in Automatron to the raider power fantasy of Nuka-World.

Combat blends V.A.T.S. slow-motion targeting with real-time shooting, backed by deep weapon and armor crafting and a Power Armor system that behaves like a resource-managed vehicle rather than a simple costume. Critics debated the shift away from Fallout: New Vegas‘s conversation depth toward more action-focused design, but the systems underneath, rare enemy and loot rolls included, still reward players who dig in.

Fallout 4 (GOTY) Top Features

All six DLC included. Far Harbor, Nuka-World, Automatron, and the three Workshop packs are bundled in, covering the entire Commonwealth story in one purchase instead of six separate ones. A dense open wasteland. Post-nuclear Boston is packed with faction stories, side quests, and two hundred years of buried history to dig through. Settlement building. Claim, build, and defend more than 30 sites across the map, a sandbox layer the series had never attempted at this scale before. V.A.T.S. plus real gunplay. Slow-motion targeting blends with the series’ most responsive combat to date, letting you switch between tactical and twitch-based play on the fly. A massive mod scene. One of PC gaming’s largest modding communities keeps the Commonwealth evolving a decade after launch, from small tweaks to full overhauls.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free With Snakzy

If you want to get Fallout 4 for free without spending money, Snakzy is the simplest path. It is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins. No credit card is required. This is a time investment rather than a money investment: you trade attention for coins, and those coins convert into real gift card value you can put toward the $39.99 GOTY price.

Here is how to get Fallout 4 (GOTY) free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $39.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $39.99 or more Buy Fallout 4 (GOTY) on Steam: apply the gift card and purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, which already covers most of the GOTY price in a single cash-out. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before you can redeem anything, and offers plus availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to one.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Cheaper With Eneba

Not every reader wants to spend a few days building a Snakzy balance, and that is fine. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted keys if you would rather buy in today. The official Steam price for the GOTY bundle is $39.99, while Eneba lists a Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition Steam key for around $10.40, a saving of roughly 74 percent. That key activates the full bundle, base game plus all six DLC, as a legitimate, permanent Steam license. Eneba is not a replacement for Snakzy here, just a faster option for players who would rather pay a little now than wait a few days to pay nothing.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Fallout 4 (GOTY)‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

That $50 card covers the $39.99 GOTY price and leaves $10.01 sitting in your wallet for your next purchase. Eneba prices shift, so check the live listing before you buy. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive your key or gift card code instantly. Whichever route you pick, Snakzy, an Eneba key, or an Eneba gift card, you end up with a legitimate copy of Fallout 4 (GOTY).

Is It Legal to Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free With Snakzy?

Yes, the Snakzy method is 100 percent legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy shares that revenue back to you as coins, you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card, and you use that card to buy Fallout 4 (GOTY) through the official Steam storefront. The license you end up with is permanent and tied to your account, identical to any standard purchase.

Searching for a Fallout 4 GOTY free download often turns up cracked installers or torrent sites instead of the real game, and those routes are illegal. They carry real risk too: malware that can damage your PC, permanent Steam account bans, and no legitimate license behind the install. Piracy also cuts Bethesda Game Studios out of a sale it earned, while Snakzy keeps that payment intact and still gets you the game for free.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developer while keeping your wallet closed. If you are building out a wider RPG backlog, Eneba’s RPG buying guides and its Steam gift card hub are worth a look for whatever you pick up next.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free

84 to 88 Metascores, a BAFTA Best Game win, day-one records of 12 million copies and $750 million, and a community still active a decade later make Fallout 4 (GOTY) an easy recommendation. It suits budget-conscious gamers, players with a packed wishlist, and anyone who does not want to wait around for the next Steam sale. The full six-DLC bundle also means there is no follow-up purchase needed once you have it. If you are working through a broader RPG backlog, Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition and Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition make for a fitting adjacent stop.

Getting there is straightforward: download Snakzy, pick a high-paying offer, build up your balance, and make the official purchase on Steam once you hit your target. If you would rather buy in today instead of waiting on offers, the discounted Eneba key covers the same bundle for a fraction of the Steam price. Once you have that gift card ready, how to get Fallout 4 free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free Get Fallout 4 (GOTY) Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

FAQs