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If you have been searching for how to get Date Everything free, the premise alone probably sold you. You lose your job, then get handed magical glasses called the Dateviators that turn every object in your house, even your fridge and your own existential dread, into a fully voiced person you can date. Date Everything! is a comedy dating sim built entirely around that idea, and it works. The catch is the $29.99 Steam price, which this guide removes two ways.

Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for playing mobile games, which you trade for a Steam gift card at no cost. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace selling a Date Everything Steam key below the official price, for anyone who wants to buy in now. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, covered step by step below.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 78 critic on PC, Very Positive Steam reviews Genre Comedy dating sim, visual novel hybrid Developers Sassy Chap Games Publishers Team17 Time to earn – Main story About 11 hours Time to earn – Main + Extra content About 50 hours Time to earn – 100% Completionist About 100 hours

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Date Everything! Free Get Date Everything! Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

I have been following Date Everything! since launch, and the cast list still impresses me. The game ships with 100 fully voiced romanceable characters, performed by a genuine voice acting all-star team that includes Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, Travis Willingham, Neil Newbon, Ashley Johnson, and Sarah Natochenny. Developer Sassy Chap Games was founded by veteran voice actors Ray Chase, Robbie Daymond, and Max Mittelman, which explains why the performances carry so much of the game.

The setup is simple. You get fired from your job early on, then receive a pair of glasses called the Dateviators that let you see the human form hiding inside every object in your house. Once an object is revealed, you can talk to it, flirt with it, befriend it, or feud with it, and each relationship pushes toward one of three outcomes.

Date Everything! released on June 17, 2025, on PC via Steam, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It was developed by Sassy Chap Games and published by Team17, and it launched as one of the most talked about indie releases of that year on the strength of its premise alone.

Content depth is the real selling point here. Each of the 100 characters has a full dialogue tree, stat checks that gate certain conversation options, and three possible endings: love, friend, or hate. Relationships reshape the house as you progress, and a running mystery about where the Dateviators actually came from ties the whole cast together into something bigger than a joke premise.

Date Everything! lists for $29.99 on Steam, and that is the full asking price for an absurd amount of voiced content. Team17 tends to run 20 to 40 percent seasonal discounts across its indie catalog, though Date Everything! has not seen a deep permanent price cut since launch. If you are chasing the Date Everything Steam key at the lowest possible cost, a sale can help, but it will not get you all the way to $0.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Historical pricing on Date Everything! is still shallow since the game is only about a year old, so do not expect a rock-bottom price yet. Expect the usual Team17 seasonal sale windows, typically around 20 to 40 percent off, during major Steam sale events. None of that matters much once you factor in Snakzy, since the coin-based method sidesteps the current Date Everything price entirely. That is exactly why so many players look up how to get Date Everything free before they even check the Steam page.

Platform Metacritic score PC 78 / 6.7 PS5 74 Xbox 85 Switch 78

Date Everything! launched across four platforms at once, which is rare for an indie title this size. It is available on PC through Steam, on PS5, on Xbox Series X|S, and on Nintendo Switch, with review scores varying slightly by platform. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the Steam version specifically, so PC is the natural purchase point once your gift card balance is ready. Steam Deck compatibility has not been officially rated, but the modest system requirements below suggest it should run fine.

Date Everything! is a stylized, first-person indie title, and it does not ask much of your hardware. If your PC can comfortably run a modern web browser, it can almost certainly run this game.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-2500 or AMD FX-4350 Intel Core i5-6600 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X RAM 8 GB 8 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 660 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270 (2GB) or Intel Arc A310 (4GB) NVIDIA GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB) or Intel Arc A380 (6GB) Storage 8 GB available space 8 GB available space

Even the recommended specs describe a mid-range laptop from several years ago, so almost any gaming PC built in the last decade will run Date Everything! at a smooth 60 frames per second.

The core loop is simple to describe and surprisingly deep to play. You explore your house in first person, scan an object with the Dateviators to reveal its human form, then talk your way through a fully voiced, branching conversation. Every relationship pushes toward one of three outcomes: love, friend, or hate, and the object’s appearance and behavior change permanently based on which path you choose.

You can pursue the 100 characters in almost any order, and the game tracks character-specific quests plus crossovers where objects gossip about each other behind your back. Stat checks, tied to traits like charm and wit, gate certain dialogue options, and in-game days advance the overall household story as you build out your relationships.

The consequences feel real. A character you push toward hate does more than sulk. It visibly changes form, and the house itself shifts as more relationships resolve. Multiple overarching endings tie back to a running mystery about where the Dateviators came from in the first place. Compared to narrower dating sims like Dream Daddy, Date Everything! trades focus for sheer scale, and the writing mostly holds up across all 100 personalities.

Date literally everything: A hundred romanceable household objects, from the front door to your own existential dread, each with a full voiced storyline. An all-star voice cast: A studio founded by professional voice actors brought in a headline ensemble, including Laura Bailey, Troy Baker, and Neil Newbon. Love, friend, or hate: Every relationship resolves into one of three outcomes, and the object’s design changes to match. A real mystery underneath: The Dateviators’ origin threads an actual plot through all the comedy. Built for clips and streams: Nearly every conversation is a quotable moment, which is a big part of why the game went viral at launch.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Date Everything! Free Get Date Everything! Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Snakzy is a free rewards app where you complete offers, download partner apps, fill out short surveys, and play mobile games to earn coins. No credit card is required at any point. This requires time rather than money: you trade attention for coins, then trade those coins for real gift card value toward a Date Everything! free download alternative that is actually legal.

Here is how to get Date Everything! free step by step:

Download Snakzy – available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers – offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins – each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance, and you can track progress toward $29.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card – once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $29.99 or more Buy Date Everything! on Steam – apply the gift card and complete the purchase

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days of getting started, which comfortably covers the $29.99 Date Everything! price on its own. The $35 minimum payout threshold still applies, so budget for that before your first cash out. Offers and payout speed vary by region, so check what is actually available in your country before committing to one.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Date Everything! Free Get Date Everything! Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Not everyone wants to wait on Snakzy coins to add up, and that is completely fair. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys, complete with buyer protection, and it carries a Date Everything Steam key priced below the official Steam listing. The official Steam price sits at $29.99, and buying through Eneba still hands you a legitimate, permanent Steam license the moment you redeem the key, identical to buying directly from the storefront. This is not a better option than Snakzy, just a faster one for anyone who wants to start playing tonight instead of building up a coin balance first, and it beats searching for a shady Date Everything! free download elsewhere.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you would prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Date Everything!‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift with the market, so check the live listing before you buy. The purchase flow is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code instantly. A $50 Steam Wallet Gift Card leaves about $20.01 in your wallet after covering Date Everything!, which rolls over for your next purchase. The goal either way is simple: get Date Everything for free through Snakzy, or get close to it through a discounted Eneba key. Whichever path you take, Snakzy for free, an Eneba game key at a discount, or an Eneba gift card that tops up your Steam wallet, you end up with a legitimate copy of Date Everything!.

Yes, the Snakzy method is completely legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for your attention, Snakzy pays you back in coins, and you exchange those coins for a real Steam gift card. You then use that gift card to buy Date Everything! through the official Steam store, which means you end up with a permanent license tied to your own Steam account, exactly like a normal purchase.

What to avoid is just as important. Unofficial “free download” sites, cracked copies, and torrents are illegal, and they carry real risks: malware that can damage your system, permanent Steam account bans, and no actual license to the game. Anyone searching for a Date Everything! free download on a random file-sharing site is taking on that risk for nothing, since Snakzy already gets you there legally. Piracy also directly harms Sassy Chap Games, the small studio behind Date Everything!, along with the large cast of voice actors whose performances carry the game.

If you started this guide searching how to get Date Everything free, Snakzy is a legitimate way to get there while keeping your own money in your pocket. If you are shopping around further, Eneba’s wider indie buying guides cover plenty of similar comedy and sandbox titles, and its discounted Steam gift card selection works for topping up your wallet for whatever you play next.

Date Everything! earns its reputation through sheer volume: 100 fully voiced characters, a genuinely stacked cast, and a premise nothing else on Steam quite matches. It is one of the more original indie releases of the past year, and it holds up whether you are here for the comedy, the voice work, or the completionist chase. If cozy, low-stakes games are more your speed, Slime Rancher or It Takes Two make good follow-up picks once you are done here.

The Snakzy method covers the full picture in one sentence: download the app, earn coins through offers, redeem for a Steam gift card, and buy the game with a permanent, legitimate license attached.

Start with a high-payout offer, keep at it until your balance clears $29.99, and once that gift card lands, how to get Date Everything free stops being a question and becomes a checkout screen.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Date Everything! Free Get Date Everything! Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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