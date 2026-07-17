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If you’re searching for how to get Cities: Skylines II free, you already know it isn’t cheap. Colossal Order’s ambitious city-building simulation sequel costs $49.99 on Steam, and on paper it’s the deepest city-builder the studio has made, though it’s also a divisive game still being patched years after launch. This guide stays balanced: I cover the game’s ambition and its rocky reception before showing two legitimate ways to play it without paying full price.

Two legitimate routes get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app: complete offers, earn coins, redeem them for a Steam gift card, and pay $0. Eneba is a legitimate marketplace where a Cities: Skylines II key sells for around $26.81, roughly 46% off the official price, for anyone who wants to play today. Both end in a permanent, legitimate license. This guide covers the game, its cost, platforms, specs, mechanics, and an honest verdict, so keep reading.

Game Info Details Game price $49.99 (Steam) Metacritic rating 74 critic / 4.4 user Genre City-building simulation / strategy Developers Colossal Order Publishers Paradox Interactive Time to earn: Main story ~28 hours Time to earn: Main + Extra content ~60 hours Time to earn: 100% Completionist Open-ended (sandbox)

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cities: Skylines II Free Get Cities: Skylines II Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Cities: Skylines II Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been tracking Cities: Skylines II since launch, and it’s one of the more complicated cases I’ve covered. Plenty of players search is Cities Skylines 2 free through any official giveaway, and the honest answer right now is no. On paper, it’s the most detailed city-builder Colossal Order has made: a living economy, individually simulated citizens, and far larger maps than the original. In practice, reception has been mixed. Metacritic sits at 74, the user score is a rough 4.4, and Steam reviews land at Mixed with 56% positive out of more than 33,000 ratings, largely because of launch performance problems.

The game itself is a single-player city-building simulation. You zone residential, commercial, and industrial districts, lay out roads and transit, and manage services and budgets while a living economy and individually simulated citizens react to every decision. The scale is the standout: maps are far larger and more granular than the original Cities: Skylines, with weather, seasons, and biomes layered on top.

Colossal Order built the game on Unity for publisher Paradox Interactive, and it released on October 24, 2023 for PC. Console versions were delayed repeatedly, and in November 2025 development of the franchise moved from Colossal Order to Iceflake Studios under Paradox. That handoff reflects a genuinely troubled post-launch period, and it’s worth knowing before you commit any money or time.

Content depth is real: huge maps across varied biomes, deep transport and economic systems, and extensive modding through Paradox Mods. More than a dozen DLCs and creator packs have shipped, though one, Beach Properties, was pulled and refunded after community backlash. Ongoing patches continue to target the performance issues that defined launch, and the sandbox itself is effectively open-ended.

How Much Does Cities: Skylines II Cost?

Cities: Skylines II costs $49.99 on Steam, and it discounts often, so the Cities Skylines 2 price changes depending on when you check. Sales of 30 to 45% off are common, which puts a key around $27 to $35, and the historical low has dipped near $17. If you would rather skip Steam‘s price entirely, a Snakzy payout covers it for $0 out of pocket.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’ve been hunting for a Cities Skylines II free download outside of Steam, the safest version of that search ends with either Snakzy or an Eneba key, not a torrent site. Marketplace pricing on keys moves with supply, so the Cities Skylines 2 price on any given listing is worth checking before buying. Based on Paradox’s pattern with other titles, expect deeper discounts around major sales events later in 2026. Either way, the Snakzy method below makes the current price irrelevant if you have a little time to spend instead of money.

Cities: Skylines II Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 74 / 4.4 PS5 N/A Xbox N/A Switch N/A

Cities: Skylines II is currently PC only, available on Steam and Epic Games Store for Windows. The promised PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions have been delayed indefinitely due to performance issues, and there is no Nintendo Switch release. Mods run through Paradox Mods rather than the Steam Workshop, which matters if you’re used to the original game’s modding setup. Since the Snakzy method redeems coins for a Steam gift card, Steam is the platform this whole guide is built around, and it’s also where you’d apply an Eneba key.

Cities: Skylines II System Requirements

Cities: Skylines II runs on Unity and it’s a genuinely demanding game, especially once your city grows large. The minimum spec calls for a GTX 970 or RX 480 paired with an Intel Core i7-6700K and 8 GB of RAM, while the recommended spec jumps to an RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT with a 12600K and 16 GB of RAM.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 Home 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7-6700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X Intel Core i5-12600K / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X RAM 8 GB 16 GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 970 (4 GB) / AMD RX 480 (8 GB) NVIDIA RTX 3080 (10 GB) / AMD RX 6800 XT (16 GB) Storage 60 GB available space 60 GB available space (SSD advised)

Storage needs about 60 GB either way. Even on strong hardware, performance can dip once a city gets large, so treat the recommended spec as a floor rather than a guarantee of smooth play.

Cities: Skylines II Mechanics

The core loop is familiar to anyone who has played a city-builder: zone residential, commercial, and industrial areas, lay out roads and transit, and provide power, water, health, education, and safety while managing a budget. What sets Cities: Skylines II apart is how granular the simulation gets. Road and transit design directly shapes traffic flow and, in turn, the economy, so a badly planned interchange has real consequences downstream.

Structurally, the game spans large multi-tile maps across different biomes, with weather and seasons affecting how a city grows. Citizens are individually simulated, each with needs and a life path, and progression comes from unlocking milestones and services as your population grows. Paradox Mods extends nearly every system further, from new buildings to overhauled traffic AI.

On paper, this is one of the most sophisticated city-builders available, with systems the original Cities: Skylines never had. To be honest and even-handed about it: launch performance was poor, Colossal Order admitted it missed its own targets, the community reaction turned negative, a DLC was pulled and refunded, console versions stalled, and the franchise moved to Iceflake Studios. Ongoing patches continue to improve it, so both the ambition and the controversy are worth weighing before you decide.

Cities: Skylines II Top Features

Deep City Simulation: A living economy and individually simulated citizens whose lives react to your decisions, from commute routes to job availability. Epic Scale: Maps far larger than the original Cities: Skylines, letting you build sprawling, multi-district metropolises. Detailed Transport and Economy: Granular road, transit, and economic systems where every design choice ripples across the whole city. Dynamic Maps and Biomes: Varied climates, weather, and seasons that shape how a city grows and where problems show up. Modding via Paradox Mods: Cross-platform mod support that extends buildings, traffic behavior, and city services well past the base game.

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How To Get Cities: Skylines II Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a free rewards app: you complete offers, download apps, fill out surveys, and play partner games to earn coins, and no credit card is required. This is a time investment, not a money investment. You trade time completing offers for coins that convert into real Steam gift card value, which you then use for an official purchase.

Here is how to get Cities: Skylines II free step by step:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly; pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests Complete offers to earn coins: each completed offer credits coins to your Snakzy balance; track progress toward $49.99 inside the app Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $49.99 or more Buy Cities: Skylines II on Steam: apply the gift card and purchase

Because Cities: Skylines II sits at a mid-range price, expect to complete a moderate number of offers before you clear the cashout threshold, rather than a single quick payout.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days. Since Cities: Skylines II costs $49.99, expect two payout cycles to comfortably clear it. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies, and offers and availability vary by region, so check what is live in your country before committing to one.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cities: Skylines II Free Get Cities: Skylines II Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Cities: Skylines II Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend a week or two building a Snakzy balance. If you would rather play today, Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted Steam keys with buyer protection built in. If you’re hunting for a Cities Skylines 2 Steam key cheap enough to beat Steam’s own price, Eneba currently lists one from around $26.81, a saving of roughly 46%, or about $23 off the $49.99 official price. That is still a legitimate, permanent license redeemed directly on Steam, identical to buying it at full price. I would not call Eneba better than Snakzy: it’s simply the option for anyone who searched Cities Skylines 2 free hoping for a shortcut but would rather skip the wait.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest card above Cities: Skylines II‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices fluctuate, so check the live listing before you buy. The process is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code by email. Whichever route you take, Snakzy for free with a bit of time, an Eneba key for an immediate discount, or an Eneba gift card to top up your Steam wallet, you end up with a legitimate copy of Cities: Skylines II.

Is It Legal to Get Cities: Skylines II Free With Snakzy?

Yes, it’s 100% legal. Advertisers pay Snakzy for completed offers, Snakzy shares that value back to you as coins, and you redeem those coins for a real Steam gift card that funds an official purchase. There’s no legal gray area here: Colossal Order, Iceflake Studios, and Paradox Interactive all get paid the same as if you bought the game outright.

Cracked or pirated copies are a different story. If your search for a Cities Skylines II free download led you to a torrent or file-sharing site, steer clear: these are illegal, they carry real risks including malware, and they lock you out of the ongoing patches and Paradox Mods support that are steadily improving the game. Snakzy ensures the developer and publisher receive full payment, while piracy denies them that entirely.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If you’re weighing other budget options, a cheaper way to stock up on Steam gift cards on Eneba is worth a look for building out your library beyond just this one game.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Cities: Skylines II Free

Cities: Skylines II earns a genuinely balanced verdict: 74 on Metacritic, 75 on OpenCritic with only 53% of critics recommending it, a rough 4.4 user score, and a Mixed 56% rating on Steam. It launched rough, drew heavy backlash, and changed developers along the way, but it remains one of the most ambitious city-builders around, and it keeps improving with patches. That combination makes trying Cities Skylines 2 free or cheap one of the smartest ways to decide whether its depth outweighs its baggage for you. If city-builders are your genre, a cheaper way to try The Sims 4 or a similar free route for BeamNG.drive are worth a look too.

Getting started is simple: download Snakzy, pick a high-value offer, build your balance toward $49.99, and make your official Steam purchase, or grab a Cities Skylines 2 Steam key cheap enough on Eneba if you’d rather play today. Once you have your gift card or discounted key ready, how to get Cities: Skylines II free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cities: Skylines II Free Get Cities: Skylines II Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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