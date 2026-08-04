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How to get Cities: Skylines free is a question worth answering properly, because Colossal Order’s decade old city builder still carries a $29.99 price tag on Steam. Cities: Skylines is the city building simulation that took the genre’s crown from SimCity in 2015 and never gave it back. A decade later, it remains the community’s default recommendation, especially with Cities: Skylines II‘s rocky launch still fresh in players’ minds. This guide removes that price barrier.

Two paths get you there. Snakzy is a free rewards app that pays coins for playing mobile games, redeemable for a Steam gift card that covers the price with time instead of money. Eneba sells a Cities: Skylines Steam key for $8.35, about 72% off the official price, for an immediate purchase instead. Both routes end in a permanent, legitimate license, so keep reading for the full method.

Game Info Details Game price $29.99 on Steam Metacritic rating 85 critic (PC), 92% positive on Steam Genre City building simulation, management, sandbox, moddable Developers Colossal Order Publishers Paradox Interactive Time to earn: Main story Around 25 to 30 hours to unlock the core map Time to earn: Main + Extra content 80+ hours with expansions active Time to earn: 100% Completionist 150+ hours for full achievement completion

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cities: Skylines Free Get Cities: Skylines Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Cities: Skylines Free: Full Game Overview

I’ve been watching Cities: Skylines since launch, and the numbers still hold up. Colossal Order’s city builder has sold more than 12 million copies worldwide, and it carries an 85 Metascore on PC alongside a 92% positive rating from over 100,000 Steam reviews. For anyone weighing how to get Cities: Skylines free, that track record is exactly why the game is worth the effort.

Cities: Skylines puts you in charge of zoning, roads, utilities, transit, and policy for a city that grows from a rural crossroads into a sprawling metropolis. Citizens are agent based, meaning every resident has a home, a job, and a commute. That single design choice is why traffic optimization became one of the genre’s most obsessed over puzzles. Districts let you apply different rules to downtown versus the suburbs, and the budget forces real tradeoffs between services and growth.

Cities: Skylines launched on PC via Steam on March 10, 2015, built by Colossal Order, a roughly ten person studio based in Finland, and published by Paradox Interactive. The timing mattered: it arrived two years after SimCity‘s 2013 relaunch stumbled, and Colossal Order’s game filled that gap almost immediately. Console editions followed on Xbox One and PS4 in 2017, with a Nintendo Switch version in 2018.

A decade of expansions, including After Dark, Snowfall, Mass Transit, Industries, and Parklife, added weather, transit types, industrial chains, and park management on top of the base city sim. Community mods for traffic AI, terrain editing, and asset packs extend the game further still. With Cities: Skylines II‘s launch struggles, this original entry remains the version most players and modders recommend picking up first.

How Much Does Cities: Skylines Cost?

Cities: Skylines price swings hard on Steam: the list price is $29.99, but as a 2015 Paradox evergreen title, it discounts constantly. Major sales routinely cut the price by 75 to 90 percent, dropping it to roughly $3 to $7. That discount pattern is a big part of why so many players still ask how to get Cities: Skylines free instead of paying list price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba currently lists a Cities: Skylines Steam key from about $8.35, close to 72% below the official price. If neither the sale price nor the discounted key appeals to you, here’s how to get Cities: Skylines free instead: the Snakzy method below trades time for a Steam gift card rather than cash.

Cities: Skylines Platform Availability

Platform Metacritic score PC 85 PS4 / PS5 N/A Xbox One / Series N/A Switch N/A

Cities: Skylines is available on PC through Steam, where the Workshop lives, plus macOS and Linux. Console editions followed on PS4 and Xbox One in 2017, a Nintendo Switch port in 2018, and a Remastered version for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. The Snakzy method in this guide targets the Steam PC version, since that’s where the redeemed gift card gets spent.

Cities: Skylines System Requirements

Cities: Skylines is a 2015 Unity title, so a high end rig is not required to run the base game smoothly. The real requirement shows up later, once your city carries thousands of Workshop assets and mods, at which point RAM becomes the limiting factor.

Spec Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i7 930 or AMD FX 6350 Intel Core i7 2700K or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X RAM 8 GB 16 GB (for heavy modding) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTS 450 (1GB) or equivalent Nvidia GeForce GTX 580 (1.5GB) or AMD Radeon RX 560 (4GB) DirectX Version 9.0c Version 11 Storage 4 GB 4 GB, SSD advised for modded saves

Mid range hardware from the last several years handles the unmodded game without any trouble. Heavy modders should budget for 16 GB of RAM and an SSD, since large save files and thousands of custom assets both slow down load times on older drives.

Cities: Skylines Mechanics

The core loop in Cities: Skylines is straightforward: zone residential, commercial, and industrial land, connect roads and utilities, balance the budget, and unlock new tiles and milestones as your population grows. Citizens are simulated individually, each with a home, a job, and a daily commute, so traffic is never scripted. That agent based design is what makes solving a bad interchange feel genuinely satisfying instead of arbitrary.

Progression runs from a single crossroads to a megacity across up to 25 tiles. Districts and policies let you set different rules for downtown, suburbs, and industrial zones, while public transport, including buses, metro lines, trains, and later ferries and monorails, keeps that simulated population moving. Scenarios with fixed objectives, a full map editor, and sandbox mods for unlimited money round out the available modes.

Underneath the surface, Cities: Skylines simulates water flow, electricity, sewage, land value, and education as interlocking systems, with natural disasters and seasonal changes added through later expansions. That balance of an approachable surface and deep systems underneath is exactly what SimCity‘s 2013 relaunch failed to deliver, and it’s a big part of why the original Cities: Skylines still outperforms Cities: Skylines II in player sentiment.

Cities: Skylines Top Features

The definitive city builder. Cities: Skylines took the genre’s crown from SimCity in 2015 and has held it through a decade of sequels and imitators. Agent based simulation. Every citizen has a home, a job, and a commute, which is why Cities: Skylines traffic problems feel real instead of scripted. The Steam Workshop. Hundreds of thousands of mods, maps, and assets make this one of the deepest creative ecosystems in the city building genre. Districts and policies. Set different rules for your downtown, your suburbs, and your industrial zones without micromanaging every building. A decade of expansions. From After Dark to Airports, the DLC catalog covers nearly every angle of city management.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cities: Skylines Free Get Cities: Skylines Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

How To Get Cities: Skylines Free With Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you complete offers, download apps, and play partner games to earn coins, with no credit card required at any point. This is a time investment method rather than a money investment one: you trade attention for coins, then trade coins for real gift card value. Because Cities: Skylines often sells for as little as $3 to $8 during sales, it is one of the faster full game redemptions available through Snakzy, and the fastest way to get Cities Skylines for free is to start with a high value offer.

Here’s the full process for how to get Cities: Skylines free with Snakzy:

Download Snakzy: available free on iOS and Android. Browse available offers: offers vary by region and rotate regularly, so pick ones with the highest coin payouts or that match your interests. Complete offers to earn coins: each finished offer credits coins to your balance, and you can track progress toward the $29.99 target inside the app. Redeem coins for a Steam gift card: once your balance hits the required threshold, cash out for a gift card worth $29.99 or more. Buy Cities: Skylines on Steam: apply the gift card and complete the purchase.

Pro tip Joining bonus available on sign-up: check the app for the current offer. Minimum cashout threshold: $35. You need at least this balance to redeem. Most users hit a surplus above the game price after their first milestones. Earning rates vary by region: check available offers in your country.

On average, users earn their first $27.70 payout within 6.5 days, more than enough to cover Cities: Skylines at its regular price and with plenty left over during a sale. Remember the $35 minimum payout threshold applies before any cash out. Offers and payout speed vary by region, so check what’s live in your country before committing to an offer.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cities: Skylines Free Get Cities: Skylines Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Get Cities: Skylines Cheaper With Eneba

Not everyone wants to spend weeks stacking Snakzy coins, and that’s fair. Eneba is a trusted marketplace for discounted game keys, and it currently lists a Cities: Skylines Steam key from about $8.35, next to the official Steam price of $29.99. That works out to roughly 72% off. The key is a legitimate, permanent Steam license, identical to a direct purchase, just at a lower price point. This is not a replacement for the Snakzy method above; it’s simply the option for readers who want Cities: Skylines today instead of after building up a coin balance.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

If you’d prefer to add funds directly to your Steam account, Eneba also stocks discounted gift cards. Here is the closest denomination above Cities: Skylines‘s price.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Eneba prices shift regularly, so check the live listing before buying. The $50 gift card leaves about $20.01 in your Steam wallet after covering the game’s price, funds you can put toward DLC or your next purchase. The process itself is simple: pick a product, pay, and receive a key or gift card code right away. All three options, Snakzy (free, but it takes time), an Eneba key (discounted, immediate), or an Eneba gift card (wallet funds toward an official purchase), end with a legitimate copy of Cities: Skylines in your library.

Is It Legal to Get Cities: Skylines Free With Snakzy?

Yes, this method is completely legal. Snakzy pays you coins for completing offers and playing mobile games, you redeem those coins for a Steam gift card, and you use that gift card to make an official purchase on Steam. The result is a permanent license tied to your Steam account, identical to any normal purchase. There’s no legal gray area anywhere in that process, which is exactly what makes how to get Cities: Skylines free such a common search.

What to avoid is just as clear: unofficial “free download” sites, cracks, and torrents claiming to offer Cities: Skylines at no cost. A search for a Cities Skylines free download often leads to exactly those sites instead of a real installer. These carry real risks, including malware and permanent Steam account bans, and they deliver no legitimate license at all. Colossal Order and Paradox Interactive are harmed every time someone downloads a pirated copy instead of paying through an official channel.

Snakzy is a legitimate way to support the developers while keeping your wallet closed. If city builders are your genre, Eneba’s broader city building and strategy picks are worth a look, and the same Snakzy approach works for topping up a cheaper stock of Steam Wallet credit for future purchases.

My Overall Verdict on How To Get Cities: Skylines Free

Cities: Skylines has sold more than 12 million copies, holds an 85 Metascore, and still has one of the deepest mod ecosystems in the city building genre a decade after launch. It remains the version most of the community recommends over Cities: Skylines II. Budget conscious players, city builder fans working through a long wishlist, and anyone tired of waiting for the next Paradox sale all get the same payoff here. If city building scratches an itch for you, Planet Coaster and Manor Lords are worth a look too, though this guide is about getting Cities: Skylines itself.

Download Snakzy, pick a high value offer, and start building your coin balance today. Once you cross the payout threshold, redeem for a Steam gift card and put it straight toward the game.

Once you have your Snakzy gift card ready, how to get Cities: Skylines free is just a checkout away.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Cities: Skylines Free Get Cities: Skylines Free with Snakzy. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Download Snakzy today Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

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