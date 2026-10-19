How To Get WARDOGS Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

WARDOGS throws up to 100 players into one map and splits them across three teams, all fighting over the same control zone at the same time. It’s a tactical first-person shooter built around large squads and objective control rather than solo kill counts.

The game moved from closed beta in August 2026 into Windows Early Access that September, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S versions following behind it. Matches reward map control and team coordination as much as reflexes, favoring squads that hold ground together instead of splitting up.

Early Access means the servers and matches are still being tuned, so now is a good time to jump in while the player base is growing. Grabbing a HUB15 discount code first is the easiest way to get WARDOGS cheap before diving into the fight.

WARDOGS Overview

WARDOGS puts up to 100 players on a single map, splits them into three teams, and asks all three to fight over the same control zone at once. There’s no single enemy faction to track, since every other team on the map is both a threat and a wildcard that can tip the fight in a different direction. Standing still near the point rarely goes unpunished for long, and watching all sides of the zone becomes a full-time job once two other squads show up at the same time.

The core objective stays simple: take the zone, hold it, and survive the other two teams trying to take it back. Squads have to balance pushing forward with watching their flanks, because a fight for the point can turn into a three-way battle within seconds. Losing the zone doesn’t end a match, it just resets the scramble to retake it, and the team that regroups fastest usually gets the next crack at the point.

WARDOGS entered closed beta on August 22, 2026, then moved into Early Access on Windows on September 10, 2026, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S versions following. That staggered rollout gave players on PC first access to the three-team fight, with console players set to join the same control-zone battles soon after. It also gave the team room to tune weapon balance and server stability against real match data before opening things up more broadly.

Because the mode runs on large squads and constant three-way pressure, matches swing quickly: a team that looks dominant at the zone can get caught between two flanks and lose it within seconds. Positioning, communication, and good timing on when to commit decide most fights, not raw aim alone. That mix of chaos and coordination is what keeps the control zone contested from the first minute to the last.

Game Info Details Genre Tactical first-person shooter Release date 2026-09-10 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating N/A Developer N/A Publisher N/A Protagonist N/A

WARDOGS Best Features

Three-Team Zone Control

Every match splits 100 players across three teams fighting for the same control point, so there’s rarely a straightforward one-on-one fight. Taking the zone is only half the job: holding it against two other teams is the real test.

Large-Squad Tactical Combat

Squads push, flank, and fall back together instead of chasing individual kills. Communication and map awareness count for more than raw aim when three teams are converging on one point.

Cross-Platform Early Access Rollout

WARDOGS launched into Windows Early Access first, with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S versions joining afterward, so the fight keeps spreading to more players across more platforms.

Cheaper WARDOGS Key Price

Buy the WARDOGS key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this tactical shooter without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your WARDOGS discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for WARDOGS

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5 8600, AMD Ryzen 5 3500

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GTX 1660, Radeon RX 590

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7 12700k, AMD Ryzen 7 5700x

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia RTX 3070, AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 50 GB

How To Get WARDOGS Cheaper at Eneba

To get WARDOGS cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the store listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that match your account. WARDOGS is rolling out across PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S, so double-check you’re choosing the right version before adding it to your cart.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15. Applying the code before you pay confirms your WARDOGS discount directly in the order total, so review the updated price before confirming payment and moving on.

Once the payment goes through, your key becomes available through Eneba’s standard delivery process, usually within your account or order page. Redeem it on the matching platform and follow its activation steps to add WARDOGS to your library, then jump into a match and see how the three-team fight plays out for yourself.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next