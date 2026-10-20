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How To Get Shift At Midnight Cheap in 2026

Shift At Midnight drops you behind the counter of a lonely gas station long after the regular customers are gone. It’s an online co-op detective horror built for small teams who’d rather solve a mystery together than run from one.

Each shift is randomly generated, so the faces pulling up to the pumps change every time you clock in. Most just want gas or directions, but a few are hiding something stranger, and spotting which is which comes before they notice you’re watching.

Three players work the register at once, reading orders, checking IDs, and comparing notes before anyone decides who gets to leave. HUB15 knocks the price down and makes it easier to get Shift At Midnight cheap before your next shift starts.

Shift At Midnight Overview

Shift At Midnight is set inside a single gas station stuck somewhere in the late 1990s, the kind of place with flickering fluorescent lights, a crackling radio, and a parking lot that empties out long before sunrise. You and your coworkers are the only ones scheduled for the overnight shift, and the station stays open until the sun comes up no matter who walks through the door.

Every night plays out differently because the customers are randomly generated each time you start. Some pull in for cigarettes or a tank of gas and leave without a second glance, while others linger at the counter, answer questions strangely, or ask for something nobody normal would need at 3 a.m. The pool is large enough that memorizing faces from a previous shift rarely helps the next one.

Up to three players share the same register, and each one watches for the same small details: a receipt that doesn’t add up, a name that doesn’t match an ID, a customer who flinches at the wrong moment. Deciding who’s safe to let go and who needs to be stopped is a group call, and a wrong guess doesn’t end quietly. Talking it through with your coworkers in real time is usually the only edge you get.

There’s no single hero running the show here. The station itself, with its hum of refrigerators and dead air between customers, carries most of the mood, and the people behind the counter are the ones who have to listen closely. Even the quiet stretches between customers add to the tension, since you never know how long the lull will last before the next car pulls in.

Game Info Details Genre Co-op Detective Horror, Survival Release date July 22, 2026 Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating N/A Developer Bun Muen Publisher Kwalee Protagonist Customizable gas station employee

Shift At Midnight Best Features

Randomly Generated Night Shifts

The customer lineup resets with every new shift, pulled from a large pool of regulars and strangers. You’ll rely on sharp observation instead of memorized patterns to get through the night.

Three-Player Co-op Detective Work

Team up with two other players to question customers, compare notes, and decide together who gets to walk out the door. Splitting up the workload makes it easier to catch the details one person alone would miss.

Retro Gas Station Setting

Flickering lights, old radio chatter, and the quiet hum of coolers recreate a convincing slice of a 1990s roadside stop. The small, familiar space makes every odd customer stand out fast.

Reading People Under Pressure

Mismatched IDs, strange requests, and nervous body language are your only clues, and you’ve got seconds to read them. A bad call can turn a quiet shift into a very long night.

Cheaper Shift At Midnight Key Price

Buy the Shift At Midnight key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this co-op detective horror game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Shift At Midnight

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400F or Equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Equivalent

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10/11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-10400 / AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6 GB) or Equivalent

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

How To Get Shift At Midnight Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Shift At Midnight cheap on Eneba starts with finding the right listing and checking that the platform, region, and edition match your account. Once you’ve confirmed the key you need, add it to your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the discount code field before you confirm your order. Enter HUB15 and apply it, then check your updated total to make sure the Shift At Midnight discount went through before you pay. This step takes a few seconds, but skipping it means paying full price for no reason.

Pick a payment method and complete the purchase once the discount shows up correctly. Once the payment clears, your key should land in your account shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform, which is the easiest Shift At Midnight discount route there is. From there, just follow the platform’s own instructions to add the game to your library.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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