How To Get Sephiria Cheap in 2026

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Sephiria is a combo-based action game from developer TEAM HORAY, built for PC players who want fast, punishing melee fights. Weapons like the game’s signature blade can be knocked loose mid-fight, and picking it back up without breaking your combo is part of the core challenge.

The game adds a Destiny Inscription system that layers extra modifiers onto a run, plus a dedicated Hard Mode for players chasing a tougher win. Multiplayer support lets you carry those same fights into shared sessions with other players.

TEAM HORAY has carried Sephiria through a long public beta, patching combat bugs and balance based on player feedback as the game closes in on a full 1.0 release. HUB15 lets you get 15% off Sephiria right now, the easiest way to get Sephiria cheap.

Sephiria Overview

Sephiria puts you in the middle of fast, physical sword duels where losing your blade mid-swing is a real threat, not a flavor detail. Picking a weapon back up off the ground while an enemy keeps pressing the attack is where most of the game’s tension lives. TEAM HORAY has tuned that recovery window across a long string of beta patches, including fixes to how a dropped blade behaves in multiplayer environments specifically.

Runs are shaped by the Destiny Inscription system, which adds modifiers like the Dice inscription introduced in a recent update. Layering these onto a fight changes how aggressive or defensive a given encounter plays out, and players have been comparing notes on which combinations suit which fights. The system gives Sephiria a layer of build planning on top of its reaction-based combat, so preparation matters as much as reflexes once a duel actually starts.

Hard Mode exists for players who have already cleared the standard difficulty and want the game to push back harder. The community around Sephiria has stayed vocal about what that extra challenge should look like, and TEAM HORAY has adjusted it in response across several update notes. Multiplayer sessions carry the same combo and recovery rules into shared fights, so a dropped blade in a group run matters as much as it does alone, and coordinating recoveries with a partner becomes part of the fight itself.

Sephiria has spent an extended stretch in public beta, moving through numbered updates as its systems got rebuilt piece by piece. TEAM HORAY has shipped balance passes and bug fixes the whole way, and recent community discussion suggests the game is nearing the end of that beta road toward a full 1.0 release. Players who have stuck with it since the earlier builds describe a noticeably different game today than the one they started with.

Game Info Details Genre Action RPG, Roguelite Release date July 31, 2026 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating N/A Developer TEAM HORAY Publisher TEAM HORAY

Sephiria Best Features

Weapon Recovery Combat

Your blade can be knocked loose mid-fight, and picking it back up without stalling your combo is the core skill Sephiria tests in every encounter. TEAM HORAY has patched this system more than once based on player reports from the beta.

Destiny Inscription System

Modifiers like the Dice inscription change how a fight plays out, and they add a layer of build planning on top of fast, reaction-based combat.

Dedicated Hard Mode

Players who clear the standard difficulty can push into Hard Mode for tougher fights, a tier TEAM HORAY has continued to tune from community feedback.

Multiplayer Fights

Take the same combo and weapon-recovery rules into shared sessions with other players, where a dropped blade matters just as much as it does solo.

Cheaper Sephiria Key Price

Buy the Sephiria key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this game without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code, the simplest Sephiria discount around.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Sephiria

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Ryzen 5 1400 or better

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: Geforce GTX 750 or better

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Ryzen 5 1700X or better

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: Geforce GTX 760 or better

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

How To Get Sephiria Cheaper at Eneba

To get Sephiria cheap at Eneba, start by finding the Sephiria listing and checking that the platform, region, and edition match what your account needs. Once the listing looks right, add it to your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the field for a discount or promo code and enter HUB15 before you finish the order. The 15% should show up in your updated total, so check the order summary carefully before you confirm payment.

Pick your payment method and complete the purchase once the discount is applied. Your key becomes available through Eneba’s order page shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform by following its own setup steps. Keep the order confirmation handy in case you need to reference it later.

This whole process takes just a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and HUB15 applies automatically once it’s entered, so there’s no need to wait around for a separate Sephiria discount or seasonal sale. Buying now also means you are ready to jump into the next beta update as soon as it lands, instead of waiting on a price to drop later.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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