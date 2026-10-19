How To Get Scrap Mechanic Cheap in 2026

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Scrap Mechanic drops you onto a sprawling, procedurally generated planet built from destructible blocks, free to build almost anything you can imagine. Developer Axolot Games shaped the game around a physics-based creation engine, letting players bolt together cars, flying machines, and automated farms piece by piece. There’s no scripted story to follow, just an open invitation to tinker until something works.

Survival mode adds a real challenge on top of that freedom: you scavenge scrap, fend off hostile robots called Farmbots, and grow a base while exploring the planet solo or with friends. The building tools remain the real draw, since every run becomes a reason to engineer something new. Raiding an old factory for parts can turn into its own side mission once you spot a shortcut home.

Scrap Mechanic has built a loyal following since it first landed in Early Access. The HUB15 discount code cuts the checkout price and makes Scrap Mechanic cheaper today. There’s no need to wait on a seasonal Scrap Mechanic discount when the code already does the work.

Scrap Mechanic Overview

Scrap Mechanic puts you on a remote, blocky planet that works as both playground and survival test. There’s no fixed hero to follow, since every player builds a different story through the machines and bases they put together. The world itself carries most of the atmosphere, filled with abandoned structures, overgrown terrain, and scrap left behind by whoever came before.

In Survival mode, you start with almost nothing and gather resources from the terrain to craft tools, parts, and eventually entire vehicles. Farmbots patrol set zones around the map and raid your base if you get careless, so defense becomes as important as exploration. Co-op support means scavenging, building, and fending off Farmbots works just as well with a group of friends as it does solo.

Outside Survival, Creative mode strips away the danger and resource limits entirely, handing you every part from the start so you can focus purely on construction. Challenge mode adds dozens of built-in puzzle and racing scenarios that put your own machines to the test. Each mode keeps the same core idea: build something, then see what it can do.

Multiplayer runs on dedicated or player-hosted servers, so a crew can keep a shared base running between sessions. Mods and community-built creations add variety too, with new vehicle parts, custom maps, and overhauled game modes built on the same engine. Server browser filters make it easy to find a community save that’s still active, which matters for a Survival world this large.

Game Info Details Genre Sandbox, Survival, Building Release date 2016-01-19 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating N/A Developer Axolot Games Publisher Axolot Games Protagonist N/A

Scrap Mechanic Best Features

Block-by-Block Vehicle Building

Snap together blocks, wheels, and logic parts to build cars, boats, or flying machines from the ground up. The physics engine reacts to every weld and bolt, so a bad design falls apart and a good one actually flies. Weight, balance, and power all matter once a build gets complicated.

Farmbot Raids and Base Defense

Hostile Farmbots patrol the map and come looking for your base once you start hauling in resources. Building traps and walls around your scrap pile turns into its own ongoing project.

Challenge Mode Trials

Dozens of built-in courses and puzzles push your vehicles through races, obstacle runs, and timed tasks. They’re a quick way to test a build without risking your Survival progress. New courses get added from time to time, so veteran players always have fresh targets to beat.

Four-Player Co-op

Bring friends into the same world to split scavenging, building, and defense duties. Bigger builds go up faster with more hands on deck.

Cheaper Scrap Mechanic Key Price

Buy the Scrap Mechanic key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this sandbox builder without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Scrap Mechanic

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-1235U or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: Intel Iris Xe Graphics or equivalent

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit) or later

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-12500, AMD Ryzen 5 5600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA RTX 3060 (12 GB VRAM), AMD RX 6700 XT (12 GB VRAM)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 12288 MB

OS: Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 30 GB

How To Get Scrap Mechanic Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Scrap Mechanic cheap on Eneba starts with browsing the store listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that match your account. Once you’ve confirmed the right key, add it to your cart and head to checkout. Double-check the region lock before buying, since redeeming a mismatched key can cause headaches later.

At checkout, look for the discount code field and enter HUB15 before you finish the order. The savings apply right away, so check your order total before paying to confirm the Scrap Mechanic discount went through.

After payment clears, your key shows up in your Eneba account or order history depending on how delivery was set up for that listing. Head to Steam, add the key to your library, and the download starts right away, ready to play solo or with friends. Most keys activate within minutes, though a very small number of orders take a little longer to process.

The whole process takes just a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and the HUB15 code does the work without any extra steps on your end.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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