How To Get Sandustry Cheap in 2026

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Sandustry drops you into a sprawling underground world shaped by falling sand, liquid, and gas, where every grain reacts to heat, pressure, and the tunnels you carve. Lantto Games built the game around mining and automation instead of a scripted story.

You start with a shovel and a few basic parts, then dig through shifting terrain for ore, gas pockets, and other materials. Those resources feed machines you design yourself, and production keeps running while you explore the next tunnel.

The deeper you go, the more the terrain pushes back, and new materials force you to rework your factory layout. HUB15 cuts the price of a key, so now’s a good time to get Sandustry cheap and start digging.

Sandustry Overview

Sandustry takes place entirely underground, in a world built from grains of sand, pockets of gas, and veins of liquid that all behave like real physical materials. There’s no fixed map, and no scripted path through it either. Every tunnel you dig reshapes the terrain around it, and sand sitting above an empty space keeps falling until it finds somewhere new to settle.

You play as whoever’s holding the shovel and carve paths through the shifting ground to reach ore, crystal deposits, and gas pockets that power your base. Early tools are simple, a drill here, a basic conveyor there, but the simulation underneath treats every material the same way physics would. A wrong cut can flood a tunnel, release a pocket of gas, or collapse a ceiling you were standing under seconds earlier.

As you collect more materials, you unlock machines that sort, refine, and move resources automatically. A hand-dug mine slowly becomes a production line that keeps running while you explore somewhere new, and production doesn’t need you watching over it constantly. The automation side rewards planning, since a pipe routed through the wrong patch of sand can clog or collapse, so your factory has to adapt to the terrain instead of the other way around.

Sandustry is in Early Access, so the world and the automation tools are still growing with each update, and the developers keep adding new materials and machine parts to build with. The core loop of digging, building, and expanding already gives players plenty of ground to cover, and the terrain underneath keeps changing just enough that familiar tunnels never stay fully familiar.

Game Info Details Genre Simulation, Strategy Release date August 13, 2026 (Early Access) Platforms PC, macOS, Linux Developer Lantto Games Publisher Hooded Horse

Sandustry Best Features

Living Sand and Liquid Physics

Every grain of sand, pocket of gas, and vein of liquid in Sandustry follows its own physical rules. Digging in one spot can trigger a cave-in several tunnels away, and water or gas will find the fastest route through whatever opening you just created.

Deep Mining and Tunnel Carving

Carve your own paths through layers of shifting terrain to reach ore, crystals, and gas pockets buried below. The deeper you dig, the harder the ground works against you, and tunnels left unsupported for too long tend to cave in on their own.

Automated Production Chains

Connect drills, conveyors, and refineries into a factory that keeps extracting and processing materials while you explore elsewhere. A badly placed pipe can clog fast, so layout matters as much as raw output once your base grows past the first few machines.

Hazards That Shift the Ground Beneath You

Gas pockets vent without warning, liquid floods lower tunnels, and loose sand can bury a machine in seconds. Planning around these hazards is part of the puzzle, so every expansion means weighing risk against what’s actually down there.

Cheaper Sandustry Key Price

Buy the Sandustry key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this sandbox mining sim without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Sandustry

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4670K (quad-core) / AMD FX-Series FX-8100 (quad-core)

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 550 Ti (1 GB) / AMD Radeon HD 7750 (1 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 1 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K (hexa-core) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (hexa-core)

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 1 GB

How To Get Sandustry Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Sandustry cheap on Eneba starts with picking the right listing. Browse the store, select your platform and region, and confirm the edition matches the one you want before you go any further. Once everything checks out, add it to your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, look for the field where you can enter a discount code before you pay. Enter HUB15 and apply it, then check that the order total reflects the Sandustry discount before you confirm anything. If the code doesn’t apply automatically, double-check that you typed it exactly as written.

Choose your payment method and complete the purchase once the discount shows up correctly. Your key should appear in your Eneba account or order page shortly after, ready to redeem on whichever platform Sandustry needs. Follow that platform’s prompts to add the game to your library, and you’re ready to start digging.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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