How To Get Quasimorph Cheap in 2026

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Quasimorph throws you into a corroded sci-fi underworld where rival corporations and mercenary outfits claw for territory while something far stranger spreads beneath the surface. You don’t play one hero. You run a roster of hired guns, and every contract you take adds to a conflict that keeps grinding on with or without you.

Each job sends your squad down through dangerous, shifting levels to grab loot, finish objectives, and get back out before the local horrors close in. Combat plays out turn by turn, so positioning, ammo, and nerve matter more than reflexes, and losing a merc usually means losing them for good.

Long exposure to the depths changes your crew in ways gear alone can’t fix. That body-horror layer is something most tactics games skip entirely. Getting Quasimorph cheap right now puts that whole grim war within reach, and the HUB15 discount code is the easiest way to knock the price down before you commit.

Quasimorph Overview

Quasimorph is set in a fractured, industrial sci-fi world where corporations, cults, and private armies all want a piece of the same crumbling territory. You run a mercenary outfit for hire, picking contracts from whichever faction pays best and dealing with the fallout of working both sides of an ongoing war.

There’s no single hero holding the story together. Instead, your roster of recruits carries the weight, each one gaining experience, scars, and history across missions until they’re lost to a bad fight or a worse mutation. The deeper team members go, the more the setting’s radiation and alien contamination start rewriting their bodies. Soldiers slowly become something closer to the monsters they were hired to clear out.

Missions take your squad into tight, hostile complexes stacked with traps, hostile crews, and loot worth risking a retreat for. Every level is built around the tension between pushing further for better rewards and pulling back before your team gets cut off, and that tension carries through the whole campaign rather than just a handful of early missions. Supplies run out fast, so a run that looked safe on paper can turn into a desperate crawl back to the exit with half a squad.

The broader conflict between factions keeps shifting as contracts play out, so the political map you’re operating in at the start looks different by the time your mercenary company is a dozen jobs deep. It’s less a single story and more a living war you keep feeding one contract at a time. Loyalty to any one employer is a choice, not a requirement, and switching sides when the pay or the politics shift is part of how the campaign keeps unfolding.

Game Info Details Genre Turn-Based Tactical Roguelike Release date 2023-05-31 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating N/A Developer Magnum Scriptum Publisher HypeTrain Digital

Quasimorph Best Features

Turn-Based Squad Tactics

Plan every move during combat, since a careless push into the open can wipe out a merc you’ve carried for a dozen missions. Positioning, cover, and ammo count for more than fast reflexes here.

Body-Horror Mutation System

Extended exposure to the game’s contaminated depths slowly warps your crew, trading reliable soldiers for stranger, more volatile ones. Managing that change matters as much as managing your gear.

High-Stakes Extraction Raids

Every mission is a trade-off between grabbing more loot and getting your squad out alive, with no checkpoints to bail you out of a bad call. Pulling a wounded team back to safety counts as a win in itself.

Persistent Faction Conflict

Contracts come from competing corporations and factions whose rivalry keeps shifting the deeper you get involved, so the jobs on offer change as the larger war moves forward. No single playthrough locks you into one side for good.

Cheaper Quasimorph Key Price

Buy the Quasimorph key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this turn-based tactical roguelike without breaking your wallet, with the HUB15 code covering your Quasimorph discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Quasimorph

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3 3.0 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 / AMD Radeon R9 280X

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 7, 8, 10

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 300 MB

The developer lists minimum requirements only.

How To Get Quasimorph Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Quasimorph cheap at Eneba starts with browsing the store listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that match your account. Double-check those details before adding the key to your cart, since a mismatched region can cause headaches at redemption.

Once the right listing is in your cart, head to checkout and look for the field that accepts promo codes. Enter HUB15 there and apply it before you finalize payment, then confirm the updated total reflects the discount.

Pick your payment method and complete the order once everything looks correct. Your key becomes available through your Eneba account shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform so you can start playing. Keep the order confirmation handy in case you need to look up the key again later.

This whole process takes only a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and it’s one of the simplest ways to get Quasimorph cheap without waiting on a seasonal sale.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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