Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Minecraft Dungeons II Cheap in 2026

Minecraft Dungeons II is Mojang Studios’ follow-up to the dungeon crawler that turned the sandbox world into a loot-heavy hack-and-slash. Double Eleven returns as co-developer and adds fresh biomes and bosses to the familiar systems.

Players squad up with up to three friends and push through new dungeons set across swamps, frozen peaks, and other corners of the Minecraft world. A fresh villain sends parties deeper into traps, mobs, and boss fights built around the series’ arcade-style combat. Each run mixes randomized layouts with the kind of blocky monster design longtime Minecraft fans already recognize.

The core loop stays familiar: fight, loot, upgrade, repeat, now with more build options for returning squads. Grab Minecraft Dungeons II cheap with the HUB15 code, which cuts the price the moment you apply it at checkout.

Minecraft Dungeons II Overview

Minecraft Dungeons II picks up the blocky, top-down dungeon crawling the first game introduced and pushes it further into new corners of the Minecraft world. Solo or with up to three other players, you control a hero built from gear drops rather than a fixed class, and you swing through waves of mobs across swamps, caves, and frozen tundra.

The plot sends your party after a resurfacing threat that pulls familiar mobs like zombies, skeletons, and illagers into bigger, nastier formations. Along the way, new biomes introduce their own enemy types and environmental hazards that demand fresh tactics instead of the first game’s playbook. Even the camera-friendly, blocky art style gets put to work hiding ambushes around tight corners.

Characters build strength through gear and enchantments found in loot chests rather than through experience points or skill trees, so a run’s power curve depends entirely on what drops. Boss fights punctuate each region, and each one tests a different combination of melee, ranged, and artifact-based tools.

Nothing here replaces Minecraft’s survival mode, but the dungeon-crawling spinoff keeps carving out its own identity with denser level design and a story built specifically for co-op squads. It favors build variety and boss encounters over open-world exploration, which keeps runs short enough to repeat in a single evening. Each biome adds its own enemy mix and hazards, and the pacing changes from one area to the next.

Game Info Details Genre Action-adventure dungeon crawler Release date 2026-09-29 Platforms PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation Metacritic Rating 75/100 (Xbox Series X/S) Franchise (if applicable) Minecraft Dungeons Developer Mojang Studios, Double Eleven Publisher Xbox Game Studios

Minecraft Dungeons II Best Features

Four-Player Co-Op Dungeon Crawling

Team up with up to three friends and push through dungeons, traps, and boss fights together. Difficulty and loot scale with your squad size, so bigger groups face tougher fights. Solo players still get the full campaign, just with a steeper climb.

Loot-Based Power and Build Variety

Your hero’s power comes entirely from gear and enchantments picked up in loot chests, not from a fixed class or skill tree. Swapping weapons and artifacts changes how a run plays from start to finish.

Fresh Biomes and Boss Fights

New regions like frozen tundra and swamp add enemy types and hazards the first game never had. Each biome ends in a boss fight built around its own mechanics. Traversal changes too, since icy terrain and swamp muck change how fights play out.

Familiar Mobs, Reimagined Threats

Zombies, skeletons, and illagers return in bigger, nastier formations than the original Minecraft Dungeons threw at you. The blocky Minecraft art style stays intact while the fights get sharper.

Cheaper Minecraft Dungeons II Key Price

Buy the Minecraft Dungeons II key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this dungeon crawler without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Minecraft Dungeons II

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3‑8100, AMD Ryzen 3 2200G or equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050, AMD Radeon RX 560 or equivalent dedicated graphics card with at least 2 GB VRAM

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

OS: Windows 10 64‑bit (1703 or newer)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5‑8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or equivalent or higher

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, AMD Radeon RX 580, with at least 6 GB VRAM or equivalent

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 64‑bit (1703 or newer)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: N/A

How To Get Minecraft Dungeons II Cheaper at Eneba

Getting Minecraft Dungeons II cheap on Eneba starts with finding the right listing. Browse the store page and confirm the platform, region, and edition match your account before adding anything to your cart. Once the listing looks right, move to checkout and review your order. Taking that extra minute to compare editions keeps you from buying the wrong key by mistake.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15. The system applies the Minecraft Dungeons II discount to your order total immediately, so check the updated price before you confirm payment. Make sure the code shows as applied before you move to the payment step.

Finish the purchase with your preferred payment method once the discount shows correctly in your total. Your key arrives through Eneba’s standard delivery process, and redeeming it on the matching platform adds the game to your library within minutes. That Minecraft Dungeons II discount stays locked into your order from checkout all the way through redemption.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next