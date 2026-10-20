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How To Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Cheap in 2026

Graveyard Keeper 2 continues the dark comedy management sim that started with the original Graveyard Keeper, dropping you back into the muddy, candlelit world of a modern-day doctor turned medieval graveyard caretaker. The sequel expands the formula with a larger world, deeper crafting, and a bigger cast of villagers to haggle, bribe, and occasionally bury.

You’re still running the graveyard day to day: tending plots, processing corpses, and keeping the church, the tavern, and your own conscience reasonably satisfied. This time an undead workforce automates more of the grim busywork, so you can spend your time expanding into new regions, building out your workshop chains, and chasing down the stranger threads of the story. Plenty of players are already hunting for a Graveyard Keeper 2 discount to soften the cost of diving back in.

With the game freshly out and still generating buzz, there’s rarely been a better moment to add it to your library. HUB15 allows you to get 15% off Graveyard Keeper 2 with our exclusive discount code, the easiest way to get Graveyard Keeper 2 cheap.

Graveyard Keeper 2 Overview

You play the same unlucky soul from the first game: a modern doctor who wakes up in a medieval world with no way home and a graveyard that needs running. Between burying bodies, keeping the local church happy, and brewing moonshine on the side, there’s rarely a quiet moment at the cemetery gate.

The sequel widens that world considerably, adding fresh regions to explore beyond the original swamp and village, along with new NPCs who each bring their own favors, grudges, and trade routes. An expanded crafting web ties farming, alchemy, and construction together, so a single corpse can end up as fertilizer, a potion ingredient, or spare parts before the day is done.

Automated production lines and a growing crew of zombie laborers take over the more repetitive chores, letting you focus on the comedy-laced writing and the darker mystery threads running underneath it. The humor stays as irreverent as ever, poking fun at religion, bureaucracy, and the absurdity of running a business built on the dead.

Underneath the jokes, the story keeps pulling at the same thread from the first game: figuring out how you ended up here and finding a way back. It’s a bigger, busier version of the same strange little world players fell for in 2018, with enough new systems layered on top that returning players still have plenty to relearn alongside anyone picking up the series for the first time.

Game Info Details Genre Graveyard management simulation Release date 2026-09-22 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 72/100 (PC) Franchise (if applicable) Graveyard Keeper Developer Lazy Bear Games Publisher tinyBuild

Graveyard Keeper 2 Best Features

A Bigger, Grimmer World to Manage

Explore new regions beyond the original swamp and village, each with its own resources, quests, and people to win over. The extra space gives your graveyard business plenty of room to grow.

Zombie Labor and Automated Production

Put an undead workforce to work on the repetitive chores, from hauling materials to running production chains. Automation frees up your time for exploring and building out new workshops.

Deeper Crafting and Resource Chains

Farming, alchemy, and construction all tie together more tightly than before, turning raw materials and corpses alike into fertilizer, potions, and finished goods. Every chain you unlock opens up new things to build.

Dark Comedy Writing Throughout

Dialogue leans hard into the series’ irreverent humor, jabbing at religion, bureaucracy, and the day-to-day absurdity of a graveyard business. The jokes sit right alongside a mystery plot that keeps you digging for real answers.

Cheaper Graveyard Keeper 2 Key Price

Buy the Graveyard Keeper 2 key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this graveyard management sim without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Graveyard Keeper 2

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i3 (13 gen) or similar

RAM: 6 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1650 or similar

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 x64 or higher

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5 (13 gen) or similar

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce RTX 3060 or similar

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10 x64 or higher

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

How To Get Graveyard Keeper 2 Cheaper at Eneba

To get Graveyard Keeper 2 cheap on Eneba with the HUB15 discount code, start by browsing the listing and selecting the platform, region, and edition that match your account. Once you’ve picked the right one, add it to your cart and head to checkout.

At checkout, find the field for a promotional code and enter HUB15. If the code is accepted, your order total updates right away, so take a second to confirm the discount before you pay.

Choose your preferred payment method and complete the purchase. Your key should land in your Eneba account shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform so you can add the game to your library and start digging through its new regions right away.

The whole process takes just a few minutes from checkout to redemption, and the savings apply the moment HUB15 is entered, so there’s no need to wait around for a separate Graveyard Keeper 2 discount elsewhere.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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