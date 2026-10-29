Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

How To Get Going Medieval Cheap in 2026

Going Medieval is a colony survival simulation from developer Foxy Voxel, set in a medieval world recovering from a mysterious plague called the Calamity. You take charge of a handful of survivors who escaped the chaos, with nothing but basic tools and whatever supplies they could grab on the way out.

The kingdom beyond your walls is fractured by raiders and bandits, so the game tasks you with turning a few refugees into a fortified community. You dig, build, and expand your settlement both outward and straight up into the sky, carving rooms and corridors directly into solid rock as your numbers grow.

Every wall, trap, and farm plot you place decides how long your people survive the next siege. Managing hunger, morale, and injuries matters as much as managing enemies outside the walls. HUB15 gets you Going Medieval cheap, so you can start building before the next attack arrives.

Going Medieval Overview

Going Medieval takes place generations after the Calamity, a plague that gutted a once-thriving kingdom and left its roads to bandits and raiders. You control a band of survivors who escaped captivity and are now hunting for a place to rebuild. There’s no single hero here, just a settlement full of people whose skills, moods, and relationships shape how your colony’s story unfolds. Scouts and rival settlements occasionally pass within sight of your walls, and how you deal with them early on often decides if the people nearby become allies or enemies.

Each settler arrives with a background, traits, and passions, from steady builders to reluctant fighters dragged into a fight they never chose. You assign daily tasks, manage food and sleep, and watch bonds form or break as the seasons pass. Building upward matters as much as building outward, since walls and floors stack into fortresses carved straight into a hillside.

Beyond your gates, the world keeps pushing back. Raiding parties test your defenses, wandering traders bring new goods, and the terrain hides caves and resources worth fighting over. Combat depends on elevation as much as weapons, so an archer positioned on a high wall can turn a siege around.

Over time, your settlement grows from a cluster of tents into a self-sufficient stronghold with its own economy and defenses. The further you progress, the more you have to weigh expansion against the bigger threats it attracts.

Game Info Details Genre Colony-building survival simulation Release date 2021-06-01 Platforms PC Metacritic Rating 76/100 (PC) Developer Foxy Voxel Publisher The Irregular Corporation

Going Medieval Best Features

Vertical Fortress Building

Dig into hillsides and stack walls, floors, and roofs into multi-level strongholds instead of sprawling outward. Height works as a defense as much as a design choice, since archers can rain arrows down on anyone who reaches your gate.

Settlers With Their Own Histories

Every survivor brings traits, skills, and quirks that shape how your colony runs day to day. Personalities clash or cooperate, and a single stubborn settler can upend your carefully planned schedule. Over time those quirks turn into real specializations, as your best cook ends up running the kitchen and your steadiest shot mans the walls.

Siege-Ready Combat and Raids

Bandits and raiders test your walls on their own schedule, so defenses depend on terrain, traps, and chokepoints rather than brute force alone. Archers on elevated platforms and reinforced gates can turn a desperate last stand into a winnable fight. Fortified gates and narrow approaches turn raw numbers into a losing proposition for attackers, which keeps early fights survivable even with a handful of settlers.

Cheaper Going Medieval Key Price

Buy the Going Medieval key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this colony survival sim without breaking your wallet: the HUB15 code is your Going Medieval discount.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Going Medieval

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-9400F or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (4 GB)

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600K / i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 XT

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Super / RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 2 GB

How To Get Going Medieval Cheaper at Eneba

To get Going Medieval cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and picking the platform, region, and edition that match your account. Confirm it’s the exact version you want before moving on, since mixing up regions can cause redemption issues later. Double-checking this step up front saves a return trip to the order page afterward.

Add the key to your cart and proceed to checkout. Look for the discount code field on the payment page, enter HUB15, and apply it before you finalize anything. The order total should update to show your Going Medieval discount once the code is accepted, so take a second to review it before you commit to the purchase.

Choose your payment method and complete the purchase once you’ve confirmed the lower total. Eneba delivers the key to your account or order page shortly after, and you redeem it on the matching platform to add the game to your library. From there, the game is ready to launch like any other title you own.

The whole checkout usually takes just a few minutes from cart to redemption, and it’s one of the simplest ways to get Going Medieval cheap.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next