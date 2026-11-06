How To Get DEVOUR Cheap in 2026

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You can get DEVOUR cheap and join fellow cult members in a desperate attempt to stop a demonic possession. Ritual preparations turn into frantic escapes as the possessed enemy becomes more aggressive. Your group needs to finish the job before everyone goes down.

This cooperative survival horror game supports solo play and groups of up to four players. A cheaper copy suits friends who want repeatable horror sessions rather than a long campaign, but each participant needs their own copy and compatible setup.

Eneba sells DEVOUR as a Steam key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying DEVOUR cheap, check that the listing matches your platform and account region, and compare the DEVOUR price with the complete checkout total. Enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

DEVOUR Overview

DEVOUR centers on cult members whose attempts to contact the demon Azazel have gone catastrophically wrong. You must stop a possessed cult leader before the group is overwhelmed. That means finding the objects needed for a banishment ritual while the enemy stalks the location. Getting DEVOUR cheap makes sense if your group wants a shared objective that becomes harder to complete as progress provokes more dangerous attacks.

Each map is a contained location with its own ritual rules and layout, rather than one stretch of a continuous campaign. Locked rooms and scattered supplies turn exploration into practical preparation. At the farmhouse, for example, goats are part of the ritual, and hay helps you catch them before you bring them to the sacrificial site. Learning routes between useful rooms gives your team a better chance of recovering when a hunt interrupts its plans.

You control cult members, while the possessed figures provide the central threat in each scenario. Anna and the farmhouse establish the game’s central possession premise. The situation develops through the environment and ritual objectives instead of lengthy conversations or branching dialogue. You do not need a detailed grasp of the cult’s history to understand your immediate job, although the setting gives your group a reason to venture into places it should probably avoid.

Your flashlight’s ultraviolet beam can repel certain threats, but its limited charge prevents you from treating it as an unlimited weapon. Splitting up speeds preparation but leaves teammates farther from help. Reviving a fallen player requires medical supplies, so resource placement can become as important as knowing the escape routes. Randomized item locations and escalating enemy behavior make repeat attempts useful, while solo play removes the safety net of another player who can come to your rescue.

Game Info Details Genre Cooperative survival horror Release date 2021-01-28 Platforms PC, macOS Developer Straight Back Games Publisher Straight Back Games Protagonist Playable cult members

Get DEVOUR Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing DEVOUR inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward that fits your intended game storefront and account region before choosing an offer.

To get DEVOUR cheap this way, start with an eligible offer and read its earning requirements before you begin. Availability and eligibility vary, and some offers require specific milestones rather than simply opening a game. Pick a mobile game you want to play, with conditions you understand.

A Steam gift card works toward purchases on Steam, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Read the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms, then check that they match the account you intend to use. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

Rewards can lower your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so avoid planning a group session around an unclaimed reward. Use the button below to check Snakzy‘s current offers and available gift cards before you commit your time.

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DEVOUR Best Features

Rituals That Escalate The Threat

Completing ritual objectives brings you closer to victory, but it also increases the danger posed by the possessed enemy. Your team has to decide how much preparation to finish before advancing, because supplies left in distant rooms become harder to retrieve once hunts interrupt your movement.

Four-Player Rescue Decisions

Up to four players can divide tasks, gather ritual items, and revive fallen teammates with medical supplies. Buying DEVOUR cheap gives your group a cooperative game where a rescue can interrupt everyone’s plan, and one survivor may have to choose between finishing an objective and finding help.

Farmhouse Goats And Hay

The farmhouse gives its ritual a specific routine: find hay, catch escaped goats, and bring them to the sacrificial site. That process encourages you to learn the building and its surrounding paths, since a familiar route becomes valuable when Anna starts chasing someone carrying an objective item.

Limited Ultraviolet Defense

Your flashlight’s ultraviolet beam offers temporary protection against threats, but its limited charge demands restraint during an encounter. A teammate’s position and your nearest escape route both affect how long you can stand your ground, so pointing the light forward is only part of surviving a hunt.

Cheaper DEVOUR Key Price

Buy the DEVOUR key at a cheaper price for good value on this cooperative survival horror game. Get access without breaking your wallet with a DEVOUR discount: enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to eligibility and the product’s stated contents.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

DEVOUR Platforms, Performance and Ratings

DEVOUR released for PC and macOS, and the linked product is a Steam key for PC. Check the listing’s operating-system support before buying a DEVOUR Steam key for a Mac. Buying DEVOUR cheap on one platform does not grant access on another or include extra copies for your friends.

On PC, compare your processor, memory, and graphics hardware with the requirements below before purchasing. Results depend on your hardware and settings, and meeting a listed requirement does not promise a particular frame rate. Leave room to adjust graphics settings if demanding scenes cause performance problems during cooperative sessions.

Player reviews are broadly positive, with cooperative scares and tense group rescues among its recurring attractions. It is a better fit for players who enjoy repeated attempts and communication under pressure than for anyone seeking a lengthy solo narrative.

System Requirements for DEVOUR

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5 or new-gen i3 / AMD equivalent

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 – 64 bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel i7 or AMD equivalent (AMD FX 9500+ Series)

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GTX 970 / AMD Radeon R9 290 or greater

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10 – 64 bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB

How To Get DEVOUR Cheaper at Eneba

To get DEVOUR cheap, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and check the stated contents rather than assuming that optional extras or multiple copies are included. Read the seller information and product instructions, then add the matching item to your cart and proceed to checkout once those details fit your account.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before proceeding with payment. Confirm that checkout accepts HUB15 and displays the DEVOUR discount in the order details, rather than assuming that typing the characters alone completes the process. If it is rejected, review the promotion’s terms and your cart before paying, because opening a product link does not activate a coupon or confirm that your particular order qualifies.

Review the complete order summary before you pay, including the product, seller, and any charges shown at checkout. After payment, follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve your key, and retain the purchase confirmation so you can refer back to the transaction if activation needs attention. Sign in to the intended Steam account, open its product-activation option, and follow the prompts to redeem the key before you download the game and arrange a session with friends.

Buying DEVOUR cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem on your intended account. Keep the order details for activation help, and read the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process rather than assuming a fixed turnaround or waiting for a DEVOUR sale elsewhere. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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