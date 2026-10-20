How To Get CONTROL Resonant Cheap in 2026

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CONTROL Resonant is the next chapter in Remedy Entertainment’s Control series, set years after Jesse Faden’s fight against the Hiss took hold of the Federal Bureau of Control. This time the story shifts to Dylan Faden, Jesse’s brother, as he confronts a new paranormal threat spreading through Manhattan.

The Oldest House has gone quiet, and the city above it carries the weight of what woke beneath it. Dylan’s own fractured connection to the Hiss puts him at the center of events he barely understands. He has to rely on powers he never asked for just to hold the line.

Players step into a city reshaped by the same supernatural forces that consumed the Bureau, armed with abilities built for a fight that keeps shifting shape. HUB15 knocks the price down and gets you into Manhattan for less, the easiest way to get CONTROL Resonant cheap.

CONTROL Resonant Overview

CONTROL Resonant picks up in the aftermath of Jesse Faden’s fight against the Hiss, when the Federal Bureau of Control’s secrets finally spill out of the Oldest House and into the world above it. Dylan Faden, once held in containment as a vessel for the Hiss, steps forward as the person Manhattan needs and the person it fears in equal measure. His bond with the corrupted entity that once used him as a host makes him uniquely capable of fighting what’s coming, and uniquely dangerous if he loses control of it.

The setting trades the Bureau’s brutalist corridors for the streets, subway tunnels, and high-rises of a city under siege. Remedy uses that shift to build new kinds of spaces around the same shifting, reality-bending rules that defined the original game. Ordinary blocks fold into altered geometry without warning, and commuters and office towers get pulled into the same otherworldly logic that once stayed contained inside the Oldest House. Familiar faces from the Bureau resurface to help Dylan make sense of powers that don’t come with an instruction manual.

A new strain of Hiss activity surfaces through Manhattan’s underground, pulling in echoes of old Bureau experiments that were supposed to stay buried. Dylan isn’t just defending the city, he’s confronting the same research that once treated him as a subject rather than a person. Old recordings and half-finished case files surface as he digs deeper, filling in pieces of his own history that the Bureau never told him.

As the altered zones spread, Dylan has to learn fast. Every new ability he unlocks comes from the same source that’s trying to consume him, and every fight pushes that balance further. The story leans into the slower, more personal stakes of one family’s history with the paranormal instead of expanding the Bureau’s bureaucratic mythology further.

Game Info Details Genre Supernatural Action-Adventure Release date 2026-09-24 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Metacritic Rating 84/100 (PlayStation 5) Franchise (if applicable) Control Developer Remedy Entertainment Publisher Remedy Entertainment Protagonist Dylan Faden

CONTROL Resonant Best Features

Dylan Faden’s Twisted Powers

Control Dylan’s unstable connection to the Hiss to pull off abilities built on the same object-levitation and telekinesis toolkit the series is known for. The powers are reshaped around a protagonist who’s still learning what he can do.

A Manhattan Under Siege

Fight through subway platforms, rooftops, and city blocks warped by paranormal interference. Each location pushes the same reality-bending traversal into a new kind of space.

Returning Faces, New Stakes

Reconnect with familiar names from the Bureau’s roster as they help Dylan navigate a threat that hits closer to home than anything the Oldest House ever faced.

Combat Built Around Risk and Reward

Mix gunplay with telekinetic strikes that draw directly from the same force threatening to consume Dylan. Every encounter becomes a trade-off between power and control.

Cheaper CONTROL Resonant Key Price

Buy the CONTROL Resonant key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this supernatural action-adventure without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for CONTROL Resonant

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel i5-8500 / AMD Ryzen 5 3500

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Geforce GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A580

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64 bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 120 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: Geforce RTX 3060 Ti / Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

OS: Windows 10 / 11 (64 bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 120 GB

How To Get CONTROL Resonant Cheaper at Eneba

Getting a CONTROL Resonant discount at Eneba starts with browsing the store for the listing that matches your platform, since the PC key and console versions aren’t interchangeable. Pick the correct platform, region, and edition before you add anything to your cart, then head to checkout once you’re sure the listing fits your account.

At checkout, look for the promo code field and enter HUB15 exactly as written. Confirm the code applied before you finalize payment, since the updated total only reflects the discount once it’s accepted. Double-check the order summary matches the platform and edition you picked earlier, since a mismatched key can’t be swapped after purchase.

Choose a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key becomes available through Eneba’s delivery process shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform so you can add CONTROL Resonant to your library and start playing. Keep the order confirmation handy in case you need to look up the key again later.

This is the fastest way to get CONTROL Resonant cheap without tracking down a separate CONTROL Resonant discount elsewhere.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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