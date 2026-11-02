How To Get Blasphemous Cheap in 2026

Eneba Hub contains affiliate links, which means we may earn a small commission if you make a purchase through them—at no extra cost to you. Learn more

You can get Blasphemous cheap and explore Cvstodia, a land where a mysterious force called the Miracle transforms devotion into suffering. As the Penitent One, you fight through ruined churches and hostile settlements on a pilgrimage filled with grotesque enemies.

This is a single-player action-platformer with interconnected areas, deliberate sword combat, and secrets beyond the main route. A cheaper copy suits you if you enjoy learning enemy patterns and returning to previously inaccessible passages. Its graphic violence and religious imagery are central to the setting.

Eneba sells Blasphemous as a Steam key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying Blasphemous cheap, check that the key matches your platform and account region, and read the listing’s contents. Enter the HUB15 discount code manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.

Blasphemous Overview

Blasphemous follows the Penitent One, a silent survivor of the Brotherhood of the Silent Sorrow, through a land consumed by religious punishment. The Miracle has reshaped Cvstodia through suffering and devotion, and its influence reaches far beyond the monsters blocking your path. Your pilgrimage gradually reveals how the inhabitants understand their afflictions, though the story leaves room for interpretation. Getting Blasphemous cheap gives you an entry into this setting without requiring knowledge of the sequel.

Cvstodia unfolds as a connected map of settlements, underground chambers, and towering religious structures rather than a sequence of isolated stages. Shortcuts and hidden passages reward careful exploration between major encounters, so inspecting a suspicious wall can be worth the detour. Relics let you interact with environmental features that initially seem unusable, and some discoveries require returning to earlier areas. Traversal still demands attention because spikes and dangerous drops can punish a careless jump.

The Penitent One carries Mea Culpa, a sword that anchors both the combat and the world’s religious symbolism. The people you meet have their own burdens and requests, with figures like Deogracias offering guidance through the pilgrimage. Other inhabitants ask for help, guard important routes, or reveal pieces of Cvstodia’s history through conversation. Item descriptions add context, so you can investigate the setting beyond the information needed to reach your next objective.

Combat combines sword attacks with dodges, parries, and prayers that spend a resource called Fervour. Learning when to defend is as important as attacking, particularly when an enemy’s reach makes a reckless approach costly. Rosary beads and other equipment let you adjust your capabilities as you discover more of the map. If you are comparing the Blasphemous price across stores, judge the purchase around this demanding campaign rather than expecting a multiplayer mode.

Game Info Details Genre Action-platformer, Metroidvania Release date 2019-09-10 Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS Metacritic Rating 77/100 (PC) Franchise Blasphemous Developer The Game Kitchen Publisher Team17 Protagonist The Penitent One

Get Blasphemous Cheap Through Snakzy

Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing Blasphemous inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward compatible with your intended game storefront and account region before starting an offer.

To get Blasphemous cheap this way, choose an eligible offer and read its earning requirements before committing your time. Availability and eligibility vary, so check the conditions attached to your account and selected activity. Pick a mobile game you want to play rather than assuming every offer follows the same rules.

A Steam gift card can contribute toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Check the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms, then compare the supported store with your purchase plan. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.

Rewards can lower your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so consider the time required alongside the reward you hope to claim. Use the button below to check Snakzy‘s current offers and available gift cards.

PLAY-TO-EARN Get Blasphemous Cheap Through Snakzy Earn rewards with Snakzy and redeem an available gift card toward your game purchase. $5 FREE Up to $5 bonus Earn up to $15.29/day Try Snakzy Instant cash out • 1M+ earning players

Blasphemous Best Features

Sword Combat And Parries

Mea Culpa gives you a consistent weapon to learn, with additional techniques that expand your options as you progress through the campaign. Parries reward attention to an opponent’s timing, while dodging provides another response when standing your ground would leave you exposed to an attack.

Cvstodia’s Interconnected Map

Routes loop back through familiar areas, and shortcuts reduce the distance between places that initially seem far apart. Relics reveal additional exploration possibilities, so a blocked passage can become a reason to revisit an earlier location rather than a permanent dead end on your map.

Religious Horror In Pixel Art

Detailed pixel art depicts ceremonial clothing, distorted bodies, and monumental architecture tied to Cvstodia’s beliefs about guilt and penance. The visual identity extends into enemy animations and boss designs, so the setting remains visible during ordinary traversal as well as major story encounters.

Prayers And Rosary Beads

Prayers give you supernatural attacks alongside your sword, while rosary beads offer effects that help you adapt to particular hazards or fights. Experimenting with your equipment gives exploration a practical purpose because discoveries can change the tools available for your next difficult encounter.

Cheaper Blasphemous Key Price

Buy the Blasphemous key at a cheaper price for good value on this single-player action-platformer. Get access without breaking your wallet with HUB15 for a Blasphemous discount, subject to the listed contents; enter it manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

Blasphemous Platforms, Performance and Ratings

Blasphemous released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. The linked product is a Blasphemous Steam key for PC, not a console or mobile purchase. Buying Blasphemous cheap on one platform does not grant access on another, so match the listing to your intended device.

Compare your PC with the requirements below before buying. The original specifications list Windows 7, but the Steam client itself requires Windows 10 or later. Results depend on your hardware and settings, and meeting a listed requirement does not promise a particular frame rate or eliminate every potential compatibility issue.

Player reviews are broadly positive, with its Metacritic score for PC currently at 77. Its combat and religious horror setting make it worth considering if you enjoy demanding exploration, while the platforming calls for patience with repeated attempts.

System Requirements for Blasphemous

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core2 Duo E8400 or AMD Phenom II x2 550

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 260 or Radeon HD 4850

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: N/A

OS: Windows 7 64-bit

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Intel Core i5-750 or AMD Phenom II x4 945

RAM: 4 GB

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 650 or Radeon HD 5770

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1024 MB

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 4 GB

How To Get Blasphemous Cheaper at Eneba

To get Blasphemous cheap at Eneba, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is a Steam key for PC, so compare its activation restrictions with your account’s country and check the stated contents instead of assuming that a soundtrack or other extras come with the purchase. Read the seller information and any activation instructions, then add the matching product to your cart and proceed to checkout once those details fit your account.

At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before you move on to payment. Confirm that checkout accepts HUB15 and that the Blasphemous discount appears in the order details, since eligibility depends on the terms shown for your purchase. If the entry is rejected or no adjustment appears, review the conditions and your cart before paying, and remember that opening a product link does not activate a coupon.

Review the complete order summary before you pay, including the selected product and any charges displayed at checkout. After payment, follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve your key, and keep the purchase confirmation so you can refer back to the exact item you ordered. Sign in to the intended Steam account, open its product-activation option, and follow the prompts to redeem the key before downloading the game to a compatible PC.

Buying Blasphemous cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem on your account. Keep your order details for activation help, and consult the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process rather than assuming that every seller follows an identical schedule. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

What To Play Cheaper Next

FAQs