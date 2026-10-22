How To Get Active Matter Cheap in 2026

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Active Matter is a hardcore online extraction shooter built around tense, high-stakes PvPvE combat. It drops you into unstable zones warped by a mysterious phenomenon, where every scavenged weapon and every safe exit counts. Operators go in with a plan and come out with whatever they managed to hold onto.

Squads push through contested territory and race to loot valuable gear while fending off rival operators and the zone’s own hostile forces. Reaching extraction with your loadout intact is the whole point, and losing a loaded-up run stings enough to keep pulling you back in. Each raid plays out a little differently depending on who else is pushing the same objective.

If you’re ready to jump into the fight, HUB15 makes it easy to get Active Matter cheap, shaving the price down before your first raid even starts. Grab the key now and spend the savings on whatever gear you’ll be risking in the next zone.

Active Matter Overview

Active Matter takes place in contested zones destabilized by the substance that gives the game its name, an anomalous force that reshapes terrain and spawns both automated defenses and mutated threats. Players drop in as contracted operators hired to recover tech and salvage from these pockets before anyone else gets to them. A given contract might prioritize a specific piece of tech over raw loot volume, so the loadout you pick matters before you even load in.

Every raid combines careful map reading, loot hunting, and firefights against both rival squads and the zone’s own defenses. Planning a clean route to an extraction point matters just as much as winning the gunfight that gets you there, since a contested exit can undo an otherwise perfect run. Other squads are working the same map at the same time, so a quiet corridor can turn into a firefight with almost no warning.

The gear you bring into a zone and the gear you manage to carry out shapes what you can attempt next, so every decision about what to risk carries weight across sessions. Shifting hazards inside each zone keep even a familiar map feeling different from the last time you ran it. Losing a fully loaded operator costs more than the raid itself, so most squads weigh a retreat long before things turn desperate.

That no-nonsense tone sets Active Matter apart from more forgiving shooters. A failed extraction means losing what you carried in, and that risk keeps every raid tense from the first shot to the final sprint for the door. The payoff for a clean extraction is immediate: everything you carried out is yours to use on the next contract.

Game Info Details Genre Extraction Shooter, Tactical FPS, Multiplayer Release date September 15, 2026 Platforms PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S Developer Matter Team Publisher Gaijin Entertainment

Active Matter Best Features

High-Stakes Extraction Raids

Every raid is a straight trade-off between greed and survival. Push deeper for better loot, or play it safe and pull out early with what you’ve already got. You rarely get both, and the zone rarely gives you much time to decide.

Tactical Gunplay and Squad Coordination

Gunfights reward careful positioning and clear callouts over spray-and-pray reflexes. Coordinating routes and timing with your squad turns a messy firefight into a clean extraction, and a single misplaced push can cost the whole team its loot.

Unstable, Shifting Zones

The active matter warping each map throws out hazards and mutated threats that keep even a familiar route feeling new. A route that was safe last time through isn’t guaranteed to stay that way, so scouting ahead stays useful no matter how many raids you’ve already run.

Cross-Platform Play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S

Squad up with friends no matter which system they own. Active Matter runs on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, so your crew never has to sit out a raid because somebody’s on the wrong console.

Cheaper Active Matter Key Price

Buy the Active Matter key at a cheaper price, offering exceptional value for your money. Get full access to this extraction shooter without breaking your wallet with HUB15 discount code.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

System Requirements for Active Matter

Minimal system requirements:

CPU: Core i5-6600 / Ryzen 3 1300X

RAM: 8 GB

VIDEO CARD: GTX 1050 Ti / RX 470 / ARC A580

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

OS: Windows 10/11 (64bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

Recommended system requirements:

CPU: Core i5-8700 / Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16 GB

VIDEO CARD: RTX 2060 / RX 5700 XT / ARC A770

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB

OS: Windows 10/11 (64bit)

SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A

FREE DISK SPACE: 45 GB

How To Get Active Matter Cheaper at Eneba

To get Active Matter cheap on Eneba, start by browsing the listing and picking the version that matches your platform: PC, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X/S. Check the region and edition carefully so the key lines up with your account, then add it to your cart and move to checkout.

At checkout, look for the field where you can enter a promo code. Enter HUB15 and apply it before you pay. That’s the Active Matter discount doing its work, and the updated total shows the savings right away so you can confirm it before paying.

Once the discount is reflected in your order, pick a payment method and complete the purchase. Your key becomes available through your Eneba account shortly after, ready to redeem on the matching platform’s store so you can jump straight into a raid without any extra waiting around.

The whole process takes just a few minutes from cart to redemption, and HUB15 applies the same way on your next Active Matter discount run too, so there’s no need to track down a separate sale later on.

IN STOCK EXCLUSIVE DEAL PUBLISHER ENEBA PRICE HUB PRICE ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ GRAB IT WITH OUR DISCOUNT CODE i You don't have to be a registered user to use it. Usage limit: 3. CURRENTLY NOT AVAILABLE Shop on Eneba

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