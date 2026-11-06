How To Get Abiotic Factor Cheap in 2026
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You can get Abiotic Factor cheap and turn office supplies into survival equipment inside a research facility overrun by dangerous experiments. As a stranded scientist, you must find food, build a shelter, and investigate routes through a workplace that has become hostile territory.
This survival crafting game suits players who enjoy gathering resources with a purpose and exploring alongside friends. You can also play solo, so a group is optional rather than a prerequisite for getting started.
Eneba offers Abiotic Factor as an Xbox key below the official price, and the HUB15 code takes more off at checkout. Before buying Abiotic Factor cheap, check that the key supports your console and account region, since an Xbox listing is not interchangeable with a PC purchase. Enter the HUB15 discount code manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying to make the game cheaper on an eligible order.
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Abiotic Factor Overview
Abiotic Factor places you inside the GATE research facility after a containment disaster turns scientific work into a struggle to survive. You play a scientist who must improvise to survive, rather than a soldier equipped to handle every threat. Escaped creatures and hostile forces complicate the search for an exit, while ordinary needs still demand attention. Getting Abiotic Factor cheap makes sense if you want a survival campaign with a defined setting to investigate instead of an empty landscape to populate.
The facility connects offices and laboratories with industrial spaces that gradually expand your understanding of the disaster. Exploration opens routes through an increasingly dangerous underground workplace, and a familiar corridor can become an important supply route. Furniture and office supplies become useful materials instead of background decoration. A dependable base gives you somewhere to organize equipment and prepare for another trip beyond your immediate safe area.
Your protagonist is a customizable scientist, and your chosen scientific background helps establish a role before you begin developing skills through play. Cooperative play lets friends divide research and survival duties, so one person can handle supplies while another prepares equipment. The facility also contains other survivors who help establish what happened and what remains possible. The focus stays on your own team’s attempts to survive rather than a fixed hero’s established biography.
Crafting connects the setting to the survival systems: scavenged materials become equipment that helps you reach further into the complex. Scientific ingenuity turns everyday materials into tools and defenses, but preparation does not remove the need to watch your surroundings. Food, rest, and equipment upkeep compete with the temptation to explore another room. That balance gives both solo players and groups a reason to return to base before pushing ahead.
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Game Info
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Details
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Genre
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Survival crafting
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Release date
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July 22, 2025 (full release)
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Platforms
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PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S
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Metacritic Rating
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88/100 (PC)
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Developer
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Deep Field Games
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Publisher
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Playstack
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Protagonist
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Player-created scientist
Get Abiotic Factor Cheap Through Snakzy
Snakzy is a rewards app where you play eligible mobile games and earn rewards toward an available gift card. You are not playing Abiotic Factor inside Snakzy. Check the current in-app catalog for a reward that fits your intended game storefront and account region before you start an offer.
To get Abiotic Factor cheap this way, choose an eligible offer and read its earning requirements before committing time. Availability and eligibility vary, so an offer visible to another player may not be available to your account. Pick a mobile game you actually want to play and review the conditions attached to its rewards.
A gift card works where it was issued: a Steam gift card can contribute toward a Steam purchase, but it does not automatically fund an Eneba checkout. Check the reward’s regional restrictions and redemption terms, including the store that accepts it. If the catalog has no compatible reward, Snakzy is not a confirmed direct route to this game.
Rewards can lower your out-of-pocket spending, but they are not an automatic discount or a guaranteed free copy. There is no guaranteed earning rate or redemption timeline, so avoid planning a purchase around an assumed completion date. Use the button below to explore Snakzy‘s current offers and available rewards.
Earn rewards with Snakzy and redeem an available gift card toward your game purchase.
Abiotic Factor Best Features
Science As Survival Equipment
Office supplies and salvaged technology become practical tools for scientists who cannot depend on conventional military equipment. Buying Abiotic Factor cheap gives you a survival game where the setting shapes what you craft, and a supply cupboard can be worth investigating before your next expedition.
Cooperative Research Teams
Up to six players can share the same survival effort, divide gathering tasks, and prepare a base together before heading into unexplored areas. Scientific backgrounds and developing skills give teammates room to contribute differently, while solo play remains available if you prefer to manage the whole operation yourself.
An Underground Workplace
The research facility replaces open wilderness with corridors, laboratories, and workspaces that were never designed to become permanent living quarters. Learning how those areas connect helps you plan supply trips and decide where a base will remain useful as exploration takes you deeper into the complex.
Survival Between Expeditions
Hunger and fatigue demand attention alongside the larger mystery, so a successful expedition includes enough preparation to get home again. Cooking and organizing supplies give the quieter moments a purpose, and returning to a stocked base can be as valuable as discovering another route forward.
Cheaper Abiotic Factor Key Price
Buy the Abiotic Factor key at a cheaper price for good value on this survival crafting adventure. Get access without breaking your wallet through a qualifying Abiotic Factor discount: enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying, subject to the listing’s stated contents.
Abiotic Factor Platforms, Performance and Ratings
Abiotic Factor released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S; this listing is an Xbox key. Buying Abiotic Factor cheap on Xbox does not grant a Steam copy. If you want an Abiotic Factor Steam key, choose a separate listing that explicitly supports Steam rather than this Xbox product.
For PC, compare your hardware with the requirements below and check any unavailable specifications on the storefront before buying. Performance depends on your hardware and settings, and meeting a requirement does not promise a particular frame rate. The Xbox listing’s supported devices and activation terms remain the relevant checks for this purchase.
Player reviews are broadly positive, with its Metacritic score for PC currently at 88. Its cooperative survival and research-facility setting give you clear reasons to consider it if those are the parts of the game you enjoy.
System Requirements for Abiotic Factor
Minimal system requirements:
- CPU: i5-9th Gen CPU or similar
- RAM: 8 GB
- VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1660 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6144 MB
- OS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit)
- SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A
- FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB
Recommended system requirements:
- CPU: i5-11th Gen CPU or similar
- RAM: 16 GB
- VIDEO CARD: GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT or better
- DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB
- OS: Windows 10 or later (64-bit)
- SHADER MODEL VERSION: N/A
- FREE DISK SPACE: 10 GB
How To Get Abiotic Factor Cheaper at Eneba
To get Abiotic Factor cheap at Eneba, read the listing’s platform, region, and edition details before adding it to your cart. This listing is an Xbox key, so compare its supported devices and activation restrictions with your console and account country rather than assuming the Global label removes every condition. Read the seller information and included content, then add the matching product to your cart and proceed to checkout only after those details fit your intended purchase.
At checkout, find the promo or discount code field and manually enter HUB15, then select Apply before proceeding with payment. Confirm that checkout accepts HUB15 and displays the Abiotic Factor discount in the order details, since eligibility depends on the conditions attached to your order. If it is rejected or the adjustment is missing, review the terms and your cart before paying; opening a product link does not activate a coupon.
Review the complete order summary before you pay, including the selected product and the final payable total rather than only the item heading. After payment, follow Eneba‘s order instructions to retrieve your key, and keep the confirmation somewhere you can find it again. Redeem the key through the appropriate Xbox or Microsoft account redemption option, double-check the signed-in account, and follow the prompts before starting your installation.
Buying Abiotic Factor cheap should leave you with a key you can redeem on your intended account. Keep the order details for activation help, and check the listing for the seller’s stated delivery process instead of assuming a fixed turnaround or buying another key immediately if you need assistance. Use the link below to open the product listing, then enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply and verify acceptance before paying.
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FAQs
Buying on Eneba is a way to get Abiotic Factor cheap: enter HUB15 manually at checkout, select Apply, and verify acceptance before paying.
Yes, its improvised science equipment and cooperative exploration make it worth playing if you enjoy survival crafting with a distinct setting.
Yes, it is available through Steam; check the requirements above, since this linked Xbox key is not the PC version.
Yes, it supports online cooperative play for up to six players, and you can also play solo.
Yes, earning rewards in eligible mobile games and redeeming an available gift card compatible with your storefront and region is another way to get Abiotic Factor cheap.