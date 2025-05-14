Skip to content
Home » PRESS RELEASE – Wirelight Demo Available Now on PC

PRESS RELEASE – Wirelight Demo Available Now on PC

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: May 14, 2025
PRESS RELEASE – Wirelight Demo Available Now on PC

May 14, 2025 – Tiny turn-based Soulslike Wirelight, releasing later this year, has a new free demo available to play now on PC.

A unique spin on the Soulslike game structure, Wirelight takes familiar elements like stamina management, positional combat, and a posture-like system for enemies, and adapts them to a turn-based, grid-based tactical structure.  

Precise timing is replaced with the calm deliberation of turn-based gameplay, but things can still spiral out of control quickly, if you don’t think several turns ahead.

The world of Wirelight offers branching paths that twist around and loop back onto themselves.  Rendered in chunky 8-bit pixels and vibrant colors, it is a world of ruined structures and lush vegetation, rippling water and mysterious machines.

The demo presents the first main area of the game, with multiple equippable items to try out, and several boss/miniboss encounters to test your abilities.

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

Read these next:

Most searched