PRESS RELEASE – Wirelight Demo Available Now on PC

May 14, 2025 – Tiny turn-based Soulslike Wirelight, releasing later this year, has a new free demo available to play now on PC.

A unique spin on the Soulslike game structure, Wirelight takes familiar elements like stamina management, positional combat, and a posture-like system for enemies, and adapts them to a turn-based, grid-based tactical structure.

Precise timing is replaced with the calm deliberation of turn-based gameplay, but things can still spiral out of control quickly, if you don’t think several turns ahead.

The world of Wirelight offers branching paths that twist around and loop back onto themselves. Rendered in chunky 8-bit pixels and vibrant colors, it is a world of ruined structures and lush vegetation, rippling water and mysterious machines.

The demo presents the first main area of the game, with multiple equippable items to try out, and several boss/miniboss encounters to test your abilities.