Weirdo 1-Bit TV Game Blippo+ Tunes Into Switch 2 And PC

Originally released on May 29, 2025, Blippo+ is a fake streaming service that beams TV shows from a parallel dimension onto the Playdate handheld. New episodes are being made available on a regular basis that build up an overall narrative, with the game content largely relegated (so far) to how shows are watched. A full-color version of the FMV oddity is set to appear on Switch 2 and PC on Sept. 23.

The concept of Blippo+ is that the residents of Planet Blip have become aware that their TV shows are being transmitted to a parallel world, and this revelation is developed through the various programmes gamers can watch. It’s made by Telefantasy Studios (a California-based creative studio), Dustin Mierau (a developer behind Path, Napster, and Playdate games), Noble Robot (a Minneapolis-based publisher), and YACHT (an art-rock band).

“With its eclectic slate of ad-free, non-demand, new wave programming from Planet Blip, Blippo+ is truly a revolution in television!” the developers said on the official Blippo Plus site.

“For the channel flipping fanatics who need that big screen experience, we have Blippo+ for Nintendo Switch and Steam, coming September 23rd! Time-travel through the technicolor landscape of Planet Blip as you piece together the planet-shaking story unfolding between the channels.”

The Twilight Zone For Gamers

Panic, the creators of the Playdate, Untitled Goose Game, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, and the main publisher behind Blippo+, has compared the pseudo TV service to The Twilight Zone. That series is known for presenting a skewed take on our reality as things aren’t quite as they seem, so the description feels apt.

Channels that can be surfed through in Blippo+ include eighties-influenced programmes like Microwave Theatre (an alien MTV), Small Talk (a chat show), and Bushwalker (a first-person survival show). Although the Playdate version is dropping shows on a regular schedule, with game elements largely absent, the forthcoming color version will allow gamers to “time travel” between channels to piece together the overarching narrative.

Most of the shows have a deranged sci-fi 1980s style to them.

Blippo+ debuted as part of Playdate’s Season 2 – this is the handheld’s latest batch of 12 games that gamers can buy a subscription to, with most games in a season not revealed until close to release. Other titles released alongside Blippo+ included Fulcrum Defender, by FTL developers Subset Games, and Shadowgate PD by Pixel Ghost.

Things Are About to Get Bent

Blippo+ is weird and unusual and unlike anything else doing the rounds, even in terms of FMV games. But perhaps weirdest of all is the involvement of YACHT, a three-piece California band with a storied history.

Outside of releasing nine albums, the band has been involved in various multimedia projects, including two apps, a documentary, and a six-storey sculpture in LA. They also attracted attention in 2016 after promoting themselves with a fake sex tape. At the time, the band addressed criticism with the following statement:

“We released (the sex tape) as a slowly-unveiling conspiracy, inspired in equal part by The X-Files, Nathan for You, and The KLF. It’s a project that allowed us to play with science fiction, the attention economy, clickbait journalism, and celebrity sex tapes all at once.”

The sex tape doesn’t actually have any sex on it, but it does have slimy aliens in human disguise.

Some of these topics are also part of Blippo+’s DNA, so YACHT’s involvement isn’t quite as strange as it may seem. Their collaboration might be a selling point to some, but the Playdate itself also has a unique hook – or rather, a crank. The device has a little crank on the side, which can be used in a variety of games to do anything from move a character to shift level scenery.

Blippo+ uses the crank as a way to tune into channels; it’s possible a recent patent by Nintendo (spotted on Bluesky) to add a crank to its Joy Con 2 controller could be related to this. Nintendo has been on a bit of a tear lately patenting ideas it didn’t originally have, so it’s already set a precedent.

With the upcoming release of Blippo+ on Switch 2 and PC, Panic and the game’s developers said: “Channel-surf the stars and discover the staticky, radical world of Planet Blip through its soaps, sitcoms, news, weather, and talk shows. But don’t touch that remote – because everything’s about to get bent.”