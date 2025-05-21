Lost in Cult Introduce Combined Game Preservation/Physical Media Initiative

Lost in Cult, the UK-based company behind boutique video game book and art releases, has revealed its new Editions initiative. Games released under this banner come with a physical disc/cartridge guaranteed to play without an internet connection, as well as a deluxe art package.

There are three games currently available as the launch titles for Editions: Immortality, Thank Goodness You’re Here!, and Excavation of Hob’s Barrow. Each is a BAFTA-award winning game, and each comes packaged in a collectible boxset that fits neatly on a bookshelf.

“More than just games in a box, Editions are a celebration of gaming, as well as a celebration of each of the highly curated titles we have chosen for our launch line-up and beyond,” the company said in a press release.

“Built on our core pillars of prestige, quality, preservation, curation, accessibility, consistency, and transparency – we hope collectors new and old enjoy the physical offerings we have developed.”

Games as Art

Lost in Cult is a relatively young company, having been founded in 2020. However, it’s quickly made a name for itself by showcasing indie games, and AA titles, through its design work. This includes posters, vinyl pressings of soundtracks, deluxe art books and boxsets, and even cassettes.

Games highlighted by Lost in Cult already include Animal Well, Slay The Princess, The Outer Wilds, and noted companies like Grasshopper Manufacture (Killer7, No More Heroes). Many of Lost in Cult’s products are limited edition, and this does apply to Editions games (although it’s not immediately clear this is the case on the company’s storefront).

A peek at what to expect from the fancy Immortality boxset.

“To appropriately celebrate each game, each Edition includes a 40-page booklet, edited by Lost in Cult Editorial Director Chris Schilling (formerly Edge Magazine). Each booklet will feature an insightful analytical essay from an esteemed critic, alongside an interview with one the key creative talents involved in the game’s creation.”

“Together with art from the game and in-development material, these booklets take you deeper inside the game, preserving its history while celebrating its cultural impact.”

Gamers who like the idea of Editions but don’t want to shell out big bucks will be able to pick up standard Editions that lack the fancy art, but still contain a proper physical game copy.

Games as Artifacts

Indiana Jones famously believed that any item of historical importance belongs in a museum, and some institutions are finally starting to have this mindset about video games. In New York, The Strong Museum has two distinct video game sections that favor preservation, and Washington, DC’s Smithsonian also occasionally adds games to its collections and exhibits.

Lost in Cult also focus on the games-as-cultural-artifacts idea: “As well as preserving the game itself physically — and its history in our Editions booklets — we work with multiple museums and archive groups to ensure they get copies of everything we make and, wherever possible, any other additional materials.”

An example of the material sent to museums, in this case for The Excavation of Hob’s Barrow.

The downside to these initiatives by museums is that the games are often kept back from the public’s grasp; they’re treated like things to admire through glass, not by being played. While this has its place in video game culture, a lot of game preservationists know that having actual copies of the game, that work, is arguably more important.

Digital Game Preservation

In terms of game preservation that favors playable copies, there’s an emulator scene for basically every platform that’s ever existed, including Japanese phones. With many digital copies of games either long since removed from physical sale, or facing possible delisting, emulation is often the only way games can still be played.

Many gamers do still prefer physical copies though, which is something big studios know but routinely drop the ball on. For example, the recent physical release of DOOM: The Dark Ages did come with a disc, but it only had a game key on it.

Nintendo is also currently facing backlash over its Game Key Cards idea and, while other companies like Sony and Microsoft have been doing this for a long time, they’re usually upfront about it.

Future-Proof, or Something Like it

One of the biggest issues with game keys is that players are still only getting a digital copy, and even then they need the internet to download and activate this copy. Physical editions should bypass this need entirely, which is something Lost in Cult’s Editions does.

The company has partnered with DoesItPlay?, a game preservation organization, to ensure Editions titles will work, effectively, forever: “We are proud to be the first company to work directly with DoesItPlay?, a group that tests physical releases to determine their playability for the future.”

“Every game is complete on disc/cart, tested thoroughly by multiple testers before we send files off to print. We test on three preservation principles – that the game should be playable internet-free, completable start to finish without a download, and have all primary existing content on cart/disc at time of testing.”

Lost in Cult does acknowledge that no one can control when a studio decides to make additional updates to a title, which is a risk for any physical game these days. As such, Lost in Cult guarantees that Editions ship with the latest possible version of a game.

Next Steps

Lost in Cult isn’t the only physical game media company out there, with Limited Run being a notable name. However, while this company has routinely come under fire for cutting corners with regards to quality, such as by shipping games on CD-Rs, Lost in Cult is making a concerted effort to provide gamers with something worthwhile, even if this takes time.

Edition copies are set to start shipping out within six months, although the company hopes to settle on a three month turnaround. Platforms covered by Editions are for PS5 and Switch only, but the games chosen are not solely from those consoles.

Soon you’ll be able to give people a good slap on PS5 and Switch, in the Editions version of Thank Goodness You’re Here!

“We’re already working ahead on our next releases, and aim to get to the point that the shipping window is slimmed down more and more. Please note, we will always choose to wait in the event of an upcoming patch to have it on the disc/cart, so some titles in the future could take longer than others.”

There won’t be any new Editions in June, but another title is already planned for release in July, with more coming throughout 2025 and 2026.