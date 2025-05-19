Thatgamecompany X COREBLAZER Game Jam Now Live

The first ever game jam collaboration between noted indie studio thatgamecompany and investor/publisher COREBLAZER started on May 17, 2025 and runs until June 8, 2025. There’s a combined prize pool of $10,000.

Contrary to a lot of game jams, the thatgamecompany X COREBLAZER competition gives game developers, both professional and aspiring, plenty of time to come up with an entry. This generosity also extends to the recently announced theme.

“Generosity transcends giving and taking. It is an inherently human act that fosters ‘connections’ – between individuals, humanity, and nature. When these elements intertwine, ‘worlds’ are formed,” the studios said on the official game jam page.

“Games are worlds of their own. Yet, in these worlds, we often take. Imagine if players were encouraged to embrace generosity. What new perspectives might that reveal? Let players forge bonds – with themselves, with each other, or with the world. Through these bonds, may we discover the deeper values that connect us all.”

Four Possible Prizes

Although it’s not uncommon to find game jams with some kind of financial reward, the thatgamecompany X COREBLAZER jam has four considerable rewards: $4,000 for the Best Overall game, and then $2,000 each for Best Gameplay, Best Visual Design, and Community’s Voice.

Game devs are encouraged to join solo or in a team but only up to a maximum of four people. The jam page now has a working Community section, so interested parties can ask for help or offer their own expertise. There’s also a popular suggestion from one user as to playtesting each other’s work, in the spirit of generosity.

In a news post on its official site, thatgamecompany said “Submissions will be reviewed by teams from thatgamecompany and COREBLAZER, along with a panel of celebrated industry leaders including Jenova Chen, Light Zhong, and Tracy Fullerton.”

Sky is a social MMO by thatgamecompany that puts the focus on community spirit, not unlike this game jam.

Voting happens between June 8 and July 4. Winners will be announced on July 11.In terms of the winners, the games will be promoted across multiple channels.

“Winning projects will receive cash prizes – up to $4,000 – and be featured across our official channels, with additional opportunities for exposure through our industry partners. Select winning games will also be showcased at COREBLAZER Game Fest 2025 in Shanghai.”

The Companies Behind The Jam

COREBLAZER is part of HYPERGRYPH, a Chinese game studio known for its strategy/visual novel titles such as Arknights and Ex Astris. COREBLAZER has already published or otherwise supported a wide range of games, from multiplayer party titles (Messy Up), to deckbuilders (Ultimate Hero), and even pixel-art mystery games (Mercury Abbey).

Arknights in action.

Thatgamecompany was founded in 2006 in California, and is the studio behind such well-received titles as Journey (2012) and Flow (its debut game in 2007). Sky: Children of The Light is its most recent title from 2019, and holds the distinction of a Guinness World Record for Most Users in a Concert-Themed Virtual World after more than 10,000 gamers watched a concert in-game.