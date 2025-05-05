Forthcoming Reverse: 1999 Update Time Travels to The World of Assassin’s Creed

Ubisoft and Bluepoch Games are mashing together two historic franchises in August 2025: Assassins’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will crossover with the strategic time travel RPG, Reverse: 1999. The update will happen across PC and iOS.

Reverse: 1999 follows a Timekeeper who witnesses, and is immune to, The Storm, an anomaly that wipes out a time period and replaces it with another. Players need to travel to different eras and recruit Arcanists, magicians who would otherwise be wiped from existence. The AC crossover marks the core game’s first ever global update.

“The partnership between Reverse: 1999 and the Assassin’s Creed franchise marks the first-ever globally synched version of Reverse: 1999,” the developers said in a press release.

“All servers will launch the collaboration events at the same time, ensuring equality and unified progress of rewards for players worldwide. Legendary Assassin’s Creed 2 character Ezio will make his debut in Reverse: 1999 during the collaboration.”

A Time Storm

Reverse: 1999 was first released in October 2023, and has since gone on to amass over 30 million players worldwide, including a loyal playerbase in the US. The game incorporates a lot of similar mechanics to other gacha games such as Genshin Impact and Arknights, but with a distinctive art style that merges Pop Art, steampunk, and oil paintings.

The game’s format follows that of a visual novel, but one interspersed with tactical turn-based battles. Each playable character has their own set of abilities and skills, leading to a variety of synergies. Reverse: 1999 has been regularly updated since its launch, and each update brings new story elements as well as game events.

Reverse: 1999 in action.

In the forthcoming crossover, players will be able to control famous Assassin’s Creed character Ezio Auditore da Firenze as characters from Reverse: 1999 travel first to Renaissance-era Florence, then ancient Greece.

Big Business Crossover

Ubisoft is a name well-known to gamers, and as a company isn’t a stranger to crossing over with other renowned Asian game organizations; in March 2025 Ubisoft announced it was joining forces with noted Chinese company Tencent. It also recently released the latest Assassin’s Creed game, Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, to mixed reviews.

Bluepoch Games was founded in 2020 with initial funding from Tencent. Reverse: 1999 is currently the studio’s only game, but it has received a lot of praise from players. Most of this is appreciation of the regional variation in terms of player voices, as well as historical accuracy for real events and place names that form the backbone of many story quests.