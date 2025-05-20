PRESS RELEASE – Thatgamecompany Presents a First Look at The Two Embers Animated Feature

May 20, 2025 – thatgamecompany, the award-winning studio behind Sky: Children of the Light, presents a limited, in-game screening of The Two Embers: Part One, the first part of a wordless animated feature revealing the long-awaited origin story of Sky, a once-thriving kingdom of stars nestled in the clouds.

The Two Embers unfolds across two parts, following the parallel journeys of two children. Though separated by time, their fates are deeply intertwined, and together, their choices will shape the destiny of a crumbling kingdom.

Told without dialogue, The Two Embers: Part One follows the journey of an orphaned child and a wounded manatee as they navigate a world unraveling under the threat of darkness. Its heartfelt emotion transcends language and cultural boundaries, resonating with audiences of all ages as it explores universal themes of grief, anger, and the power of kindness, inviting viewers to imagine a more compassionate world.

“It’s the kind of story that stays with you — one that may leave you in tears, and grateful to hold your loved ones, and maybe even your pet, just a little closer,” said Jenova Chen, Executive Creative Director and CEO of thatgamecompany.

The Two Embers: Part One preview screenings will unfold across four weekly chapters beginning July 21 2025, streaming inside Sky: Children of the Light.

A Fusion of Film And Gameplay

Crafted in thatgamecompany’s signature style, The Two Embers marks the studio’s most ambitious transmedia storytelling endeavor to date. For the first time, players will not only watch the origin story of Sky; they’ll step into it. Each chapter will be accompanied by all-new in-game content, designed to deepen the emotional and narrative resonance of the film through exploration and play.

Unlike traditional video game adaptations, The Two Embers and Sky exist simultaneously, enriching the other in a living, breathing world built to be experienced together.

A Theater Experience, Reimagined in a Virtual World

While many video game franchises pursue Hollywood adaptations to expand their universes, thatgamecompany remains grounded in its mission: creating meaningful shared experiences that foster connection between players.

The Two Embers: Part One brings this philosophy to life in an unprecedented way, leveraging proprietary video streaming technology to screen an early look at the film inside the new Sky Cinema, an in-game movie theater where thousands of players can gather and watch together, simultaneously, in a shared virtual space.

If you want to see animated underwear on a laundry line, then you’re in luck.

First demonstrated during the AURORA concert and its Encore event at Gamescom, this technology connected over 10,000 players on a single server, earning Sky: Children of the Light two Guinness World Records and laying the foundation for what’s now possible with The Two Embers.

This June, the AURORA concert returns for a limited re-run, inviting even more players to experience the technology that now powers Sky Cinema and makes real-time, shared cinematic moments inside the game a reality.

The Two Embers is produced by Light & Realm in partnership with thatgamecompany, and co-produced by Illusorium Studios and Orchid.

For the latest on The Two Embers cinematic universe and its upcoming full-length feature, follow Sky on social media and stay tuned for announcements about themed in-game content, community watch parties, and theatrical screenings in select cities.

Sky: Children of the Light is available to play on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4/5, the App Store, and Google Play Store.

About thatgamecompany

Thatgamecompany is committed to developing broadly accessible, artistic, emotional, and enriching experiences, including award-winning titles Flow, Flower, Journey, and Sky: Children of the Light.

Its accolades include an induction into the Smithsonian’s permanent collection and the Museum of Modern Art. It hopes to expand the range of emotional experiences possible in video games, so that it can be enjoyed and loved by people of all ages, cultures, and backgrounds.