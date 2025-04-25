Tempest Rising Unleashes First Major Update With Ranked Matches And Leaderboards

The post-launch battle is heating up in Tempest Rising, the classic RTS revival that’s pulling no punches. April 24, 2025 marked the release of the game’s first major update, and it’s all about sharpening the competitive edge. Ranked multiplayer matchmaking and global leaderboards are now live, giving players a new reason to master the battlefield.

The development team at Slipgate Ironworks has also confirmed a full roadmap of upcoming content. Soon, players will be able to queue into matches with friends, spectate live games, and enjoy expanded skirmish options. One of the biggest additions on the horizon is the introduction of the Veti, a third playable faction previously seen only in the campaign.

“Experience two epic campaigns with unique asymmetrical factions and deeply rewarding gameplay that keeps the focus on strategy and skill. Build your base, maximize resources, and fight for every inch of the map with a wide range of units in all-out single-player and multiplayer warfare,” the press release said.

A Cold War Turned Hot

Set in a chilling alternate version of 1997, Tempest Rising imagines a world where the Cuban Missile Crisis escalated into nuclear war. The result is a devastated planet split between two warring ideologies: the GDF and the Tempest Dynasty.

Players command one of these asymmetric factions through deep, strategic battles that demand tactical precision and resource control.

All out war is pure chaos!

Each faction brings unique units, harvesting mechanics, and combat tactics, giving every encounter a fresh feel. Whether battling through the story-driven campaigns or jumping into PvP, players are rewarded for strategy, speed, and adaptation.

RTS Done Right

Tempest Rising proudly channels the golden age of real-time strategy. Classic base-building meets fast, fluid combat. Missions are punctuated with between-level cutscenes that push the narrative forward, while the multiplayer suite includes custom games, skirmishes, and ranked matches using the Glicko-2 rating system.

The game’s early success is rooted in its respect for RTS fundamentals while pushing for modern innovations. Customization, asymmetrical balance, and intense moment-to-moment action are all pillars of the experience. Tempest Rising also enjoys a bit of love from NVIDIA’s latest DLSS support for that added boost in graphics.

A Combined Effort from RTS Veterans

The game is developed by Slipgate Ironworks, whose team has helped build hits like Ion Fury, Ghostrunner, and Phantom Fury. Published by 3D Realms, a company with legendary roots in titles like Duke Nukem and Shadow Warrior, Tempest Rising is also backed by Saber Interactive and Knights Peak Interactive, ensuring both quality and global reach.

This combined expertise ensures the game delivers not just nostalgia, but a refined and forward-looking RTS experience.

What’s Next

With ranked play and leaderboards already live, the future of Tempest Rising is looking stronger with each update. As Slipgate Ironworks expands the game’s systems and content, players can expect a steady rollout of new features, modes, and balance adjustments. The re-emergence of the RTS genre is no longer a dream – it is happening right now.