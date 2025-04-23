Skip to content
Home » Play More Games With DLSS Support

Play More Games With DLSS Support

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 23, 2025
Play More Games With DLSS Support

NVIDIA has revealed that the next games getting a graphical kick up the bum include Tempest Rising, Steel Seed, The Talos Principle: Reawakened, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Commandos: Origins, and the brand new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a neural rendering suite of features specific to NVIDIA’s recent RTX graphic cards. Currently on version 4, it lets gamers enhance graphics with ray-tracing, and boosts framerate with related RTX tools. 

“More than 700 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and each week new games integrating NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced, delivering the definitive PC experience for GeForce RTX players,” NVIDIA said in an official news post.

Games Getting Updates This Week

Tempest Rising is a modern RTS that incorporates game mechanics from older titles in the genre, but gives them a contemporary update. Play as either the Global Defense Forces or Tempest Dynasty in a fictionalized version of 1997, as both factions seek control of an irradiated power source called Tempest.

Steel Seed is the latest game from Storm in a Teacup (Close to The Sun) puts players in a world taken over by machines, who have redesigned the environment to suit their needs, not humans. This presents unusual exploration and hazards in a variety of biomes, such as towering industrial zones through to abandoned research facilities.

Steel Seed.

The Talos Principle is an award-winning first-person puzzle game, and the Reawakened version doesn’t just add DLSS and RTX-enhanced graphics, but a brand new level, too. The Road to Gehenna DLC and a puzzle editor are also included. 

Gamers with high-end rigs can also make use of DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing), an AI-assisted image enhancer that doesn’t upscale (which DLSS does), effectively meaning all screen resolutions can look nicer but at the cost of more computer power.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a new entry into the long-running RPG series and is out now in Early Access. This time around, there’s a focus on crafting and survival as players can join forces with up to three other players. The game launched with DLSS and DLAA support.

Commandos: Origins faithfully recreates WWII environments.

Commandos: Origins is the latest installment in the real-time tactics series that started way back in 1998. Developed by Claymore Game Studios (Tropico series), Origins puts a focus on stealth gameplay across over 10 levels set during and around World War Two.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the debut title from Sandfall Interactive, a French studio that launched in 2020. Inspired by the Belle Époque era, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 borrows ideas from JRPGS but with an innovative, reactive turn-based combat system with real-time offensive and defensive commands. 

Players will need to set out into a world devastated by magic and the lingering curse of The Paintress. Every year, she wakes and paints a number. Then, everyone of that age turns to smoke and vanishes. Players will take charge of a team and try to stop her once for all.

Wayne Goodchild

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

New

7 Best Gaming Laptops Under $500: You Can’t Go Wrong With Our Expert Picks!

April 17, 2025

10 Best Turn-Based Strategy Games for Smart Gamers

April 16, 2025

9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

April 8, 2025

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

April 8, 2025

20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

April 4, 2025

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

April 3, 2025

5 Best HyperX Headsets in 2025 – In-Depth Buyer’s Guide

April 3, 2025

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

April 1, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

Astrumis Set to Deliver a Chilling Co-Op Sci-Fi Horror Experience on May 26

April 23, 2025

Potato Sack Racing Simulator 2024 is Finally Set For Release

April 23, 2025

The Official Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remaster is Real And It’s Out Now

April 23, 2025

Capcom Enjoys 11-Year Streak of Increased Operating Income

April 23, 2025

Diablo IV Season 8 Will Focus on Permanent Changes to Base Game

April 22, 2025