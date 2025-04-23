Play More Games With DLSS Support

NVIDIA has revealed that the next games getting a graphical kick up the bum include Tempest Rising, Steel Seed, The Talos Principle: Reawakened, RuneScape: Dragonwilds, Commandos: Origins, and the brand new Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) is a neural rendering suite of features specific to NVIDIA’s recent RTX graphic cards. Currently on version 4, it lets gamers enhance graphics with ray-tracing, and boosts framerate with related RTX tools.

“More than 700 games and applications feature RTX technologies, and each week new games integrating NVIDIA DLSS, NVIDIA Reflex, and advanced ray-traced effects are released or announced, delivering the definitive PC experience for GeForce RTX players,” NVIDIA said in an official news post.

Tempest Rising is a modern RTS that incorporates game mechanics from older titles in the genre, but gives them a contemporary update. Play as either the Global Defense Forces or Tempest Dynasty in a fictionalized version of 1997, as both factions seek control of an irradiated power source called Tempest.

Steel Seed is the latest game from Storm in a Teacup (Close to The Sun) puts players in a world taken over by machines, who have redesigned the environment to suit their needs, not humans. This presents unusual exploration and hazards in a variety of biomes, such as towering industrial zones through to abandoned research facilities.

Steel Seed.

The Talos Principle is an award-winning first-person puzzle game, and the Reawakened version doesn’t just add DLSS and RTX-enhanced graphics, but a brand new level, too. The Road to Gehenna DLC and a puzzle editor are also included.

Gamers with high-end rigs can also make use of DLAA (Deep Learning Anti-Aliasing), an AI-assisted image enhancer that doesn’t upscale (which DLSS does), effectively meaning all screen resolutions can look nicer but at the cost of more computer power.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds is a new entry into the long-running RPG series and is out now in Early Access. This time around, there’s a focus on crafting and survival as players can join forces with up to three other players. The game launched with DLSS and DLAA support.

Commandos: Origins faithfully recreates WWII environments.

Commandos: Origins is the latest installment in the real-time tactics series that started way back in 1998. Developed by Claymore Game Studios (Tropico series), Origins puts a focus on stealth gameplay across over 10 levels set during and around World War Two.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is the debut title from Sandfall Interactive, a French studio that launched in 2020. Inspired by the Belle Époque era, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 borrows ideas from JRPGS but with an innovative, reactive turn-based combat system with real-time offensive and defensive commands.

Players will need to set out into a world devastated by magic and the lingering curse of The Paintress. Every year, she wakes and paints a number. Then, everyone of that age turns to smoke and vanishes. Players will take charge of a team and try to stop her once for all.