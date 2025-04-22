Skip to content
Home » Star Wars Gets Turn-Based Espionage Title, Zero Company

Star Wars Gets Turn-Based Espionage Title, Zero Company

Wayne Goodchild
Wayne Goodchild Senior Editor
Fact checked by: Jorgen Johansson
Updated: April 22, 2025
Star Wars Gets Turn-Based Espionage Title, Zero Company

Zero Company is a new Star Wars game from EA, Lucasfilm, Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment. The turn-based tactics game is set to appear on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, in 2026.

Zero Company positions itself as taking place during the Clone Wars, but outside and beneath all the events fans may already know from that saga. Taking control of Hawk, a former Republic officer, players will need to build up a squad of stealth operatives and complete espionage missions. 

“At Lucasfilm Games, we’re huge tactics fans and we have wanted to make a game like this for a long time,” said Douglas Reilly, GM and VP, Lucasfilm Games. “The best tactics games are all about meaningful choices, and we’re confident we have chosen the right squad in Bit Reactor to deliver a compelling and innovative title that is authentic to Star Wars.”

For his part, Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor, said: “It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation,”

Build Your Own Star Wars Squad

The name Bit Reactor might not ring any bells for gamers, but there’s a good reason for that: it’s a new indie studio only established in 2022. Based in Maryland, Bit Reactor features industry veterans who worked on top games such as X-Com, the Civilization series, Gears of War, and Elder Scrolls Online.

“Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay,” said Foertsch.

Player will be able to make use of their surroundings to get the jump on enemies.

Zero Company will let players customize Hawks’ appearance and combat class so they can tailor his character to suit their preferred playstyle. Players will also be able to customize teammates’ appearances, abilities and loadouts. 

Players can recruit operatives from a variety of species and classes, including Jedi and Mandalorian. Zero Company also puts a focus on team synergy; squad members will be able to use complementary abilities, such as Force Push to maneuver an enemy into a teammate’s line of fire.

A Who’s Who of Studios

While Bit Reactor may technically be a newer name in the industry, all gamers should be familiar with EA as a company. EA has also published seven other Star Wars titles, including Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, Jedi: Survivor. 

Both of these were developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio also behind Apex: Legends and the Titanfall games, and another name linked with Zero Company. Last but not least, Star Wars fans will recognise Lucasfilm as the company behind all media set in a galaxy far, far away.

Wayne Goodchild

Wayne Goodchild

Senior Editor

Editor, occasional game dev, constant dad, horror writer, noisy musician. I love games that put effort into fun mechanics, even if there’s a bit of jank here and there. I’m also really keen on indie dev news. My first experience with video games was through the Game and Watch version of Donkey Kong, because I’m older than I look.

New

7 Best Gaming Laptops Under $500: You Can’t Go Wrong With Our Expert Picks!

April 17, 2025

10 Best Turn-Based Strategy Games for Smart Gamers

April 16, 2025

9 Best Gaming Monitors for Xbox Series X in 2025

April 8, 2025

8 Best Ultrawide Gaming Monitors in 2025

April 8, 2025

20 Best Switch 2 Games You Can Play Right Now

April 4, 2025

7 Best SteelSeries Headsets in 2025 – Top Picks for Gamers

April 3, 2025

5 Best HyperX Headsets in 2025 – In-Depth Buyer’s Guide

April 3, 2025

15 Best Games Like Animal Crossing in 2025

April 1, 2025

10 Best Dragon Quest Games in 2025: Take Your Pick

March 7, 2025

11 Best Yakuza Games: Punching, Karaoke, and Drama in 2025

March 4, 2025

PlayStation 5 Designers Break Down What’s Inside The Console

April 22, 2025

Gayming Awards 2025 Nominees Are Out

April 22, 2025

Out of Hands Card RPG Grapples With Loss And Grief

April 22, 2025

Pixelworks and PerfDog Unite to Test Game Performance on Smartphones

April 21, 2025

First-Person Fishing Horror Dreadmoor Announced With Very Familiar New Trailer

April 21, 2025