Star Wars Gets Turn-Based Espionage Title, Zero Company

Zero Company is a new Star Wars game from EA, Lucasfilm, Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment. The turn-based tactics game is set to appear on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X, in 2026.

Zero Company positions itself as taking place during the Clone Wars, but outside and beneath all the events fans may already know from that saga. Taking control of Hawk, a former Republic officer, players will need to build up a squad of stealth operatives and complete espionage missions.

“At Lucasfilm Games, we’re huge tactics fans and we have wanted to make a game like this for a long time,” said Douglas Reilly, GM and VP, Lucasfilm Games. “The best tactics games are all about meaningful choices, and we’re confident we have chosen the right squad in Bit Reactor to deliver a compelling and innovative title that is authentic to Star Wars.”

For his part, Greg Foertsch, CEO and Creative Director at Bit Reactor, said: “It’s our aim to deliver a game with an original Star Wars story from the Clone Wars era that has meaningful outcomes from player choices, and deep turn-based tactical combat with an approachable and cinematic presentation,”

Build Your Own Star Wars Squad

The name Bit Reactor might not ring any bells for gamers, but there’s a good reason for that: it’s a new indie studio only established in 2022. Based in Maryland, Bit Reactor features industry veterans who worked on top games such as X-Com, the Civilization series, Gears of War, and Elder Scrolls Online.

“Our vision for Star Wars Zero Company is grounded in gameplay design pillars that weave in the immersive Star Wars galaxy with engaging turn-based tactics gameplay,” said Foertsch.

Player will be able to make use of their surroundings to get the jump on enemies.

Zero Company will let players customize Hawks’ appearance and combat class so they can tailor his character to suit their preferred playstyle. Players will also be able to customize teammates’ appearances, abilities and loadouts.

Players can recruit operatives from a variety of species and classes, including Jedi and Mandalorian. Zero Company also puts a focus on team synergy; squad members will be able to use complementary abilities, such as Force Push to maneuver an enemy into a teammate’s line of fire.

A Who’s Who of Studios

While Bit Reactor may technically be a newer name in the industry, all gamers should be familiar with EA as a company. EA has also published seven other Star Wars titles, including Jedi: Fallen Order and its sequel, Jedi: Survivor.

Both of these were developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio also behind Apex: Legends and the Titanfall games, and another name linked with Zero Company. Last but not least, Star Wars fans will recognise Lucasfilm as the company behind all media set in a galaxy far, far away.