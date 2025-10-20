Sony’s Next PlayStation Handheld Could Arrive In 2027

Sony is reportedly developing a true PlayStation handheld targeting a 2027 release window



The device is said to be dockable for TV play and aimed at delivering a full portable PlayStation experience



Leaks point to ambitious AMD-based hardware with RDNA 5 graphics and Zen 6 CPU cores



Early price estimates sit in the premium handheld range, roughly $399 to $499



These details are based on leaks and insider reports and should be treated as speculative

The Next Gen Handheld Is Expected To Deliver Native Gameplay

Sony appears to be quietly preparing for a major return to the handheld gaming space. While the company has not made any official announcements, multiple industry leaks and consistent insider reports suggest that a new PlayStation handheld could launch around 2027, coinciding with the next generation of PlayStation consoles.

Unlike the PlayStation Portal, which relies on streaming, the new device is expected to deliver native gameplay, marking a true successor to the PlayStation Vita. If these reports prove accurate, Sony could be positioning itself to compete directly with the likes of the Steam Deck and similar high-end portable systems.

A Native Handheld Experience, Not Just A Streaming Device

The most persistent claim surrounding Sony’s upcoming handheld is that it will not depend on Remote Play or cloud streaming. Instead, it is rumored to feature internal hardware capable of running PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 titles natively, potentially even supporting next-generation games launching alongside the PlayStation 6.

This would mark a major shift in Sony’s strategy. The PlayStation Portal filled a niche for remote access to home consoles, but the rumored handheld could stand on its own. Such a move would put Sony back in the portable console market in a meaningful way, something fans have been hoping for since the Vita era.

Insiders claim Sony has been experimenting with dockable designs, allowing players to connect the device to a TV or monitor when not gaming on the go. If realized, this hybrid approach would directly rival Nintendo’s Switch model, offering both portability and traditional console play.

Hardware Rumors Suggest An Ambitious Machine

Hardware leaks describe the project as ambitious, potentially powered by a custom AMD processor using Zen 6 architecture and RDNA 5 graphics. The device could include between 12 and 20 compute units, giving it performance comparable to a downclocked PlayStation 5 in handheld mode, with the potential to exceed PS5 performance when docked.

Memory and storage details vary between reports, but speculation points to configurations using LPDDR5X RAM and M.2 SSD storage options. Some sources even suggest the inclusion of a microSD slot for expandable memory. These details remain unconfirmed, yet the pattern across leaks paints a picture of a powerful, future-ready handheld platform.

If Sony maintains its typical hardware cadence, the device would likely launch near the next PlayStation console, potentially using shared architecture for seamless cross-generation support. The ability to play PS4 and PS5 games on the go would immediately give the device a massive software library at launch.

What has also been noted is the possible connection between an upcoming handheld device and PlayStation 5’s low-power mode, which was introduced in July this year. Officially, this mode is meant to save the environment, but it could also be seen as a way to test how games perform on lower power, which is essential for any handheld device where power/performance ratio is of utmost importance.

Expected Release Window And Market Position

Most insiders place the handheld’s release window in late 2027, aligning with Sony’s next major console cycle. Manufacturing ramp-up is rumored to begin earlier that year, with a global rollout possibly extending into early 2028. Pricing remains speculative, though analysts expect a premium launch price in the range of $399 to $499, depending on the final hardware configuration.

A device like this would signal Sony’s renewed interest in portable gaming, an area the company has largely ignored since discontinuing the PlayStation Vita. With portable systems now more popular than ever, and the handheld PC market booming, the timing could work in Sony’s favor. The company has already demonstrated success with hybrid hardware strategies and cross-device ecosystems, and a powerful handheld could extend that ecosystem beyond the living room.

Stacking Up Against The ROG Ally X

The ROG Ally X is a premium handheld PC built for versatility, running full Windows titles with high-end specs including a 120Hz display, large battery, and expandable storage. It caters to players who want desktop-level performance in a portable form. It also comes with a $1,000 price tag.

Pre-orders have already started of the ROG Ally X and only time will tell how PlayStations upcoming handheld will perform against it.

In contrast, Sony’s upcoming handheld is rumored to be a dedicated PlayStation system focused on native gameplay for PS4, PS5, and future titles within a unified ecosystem.

While the ROG Ally X prioritizes power and flexibility, Sony’s device is said to aim for balance, simplicity, and tight integration with its console platform. The PlayStation handheld may sacrifice some raw performance in favor of longer battery life and seamless compatibility with PlayStation Network.

What It Could Mean For PlayStation’s Future

If Sony indeed plans to launch a true handheld console, it would reshape its platform strategy. Portable and home consoles could share game libraries, online services, and hardware features more seamlessly than ever before. Developers could design games that scale naturally between platforms, allowing for new levels of flexibility and performance across devices.

Sony’s handheld ambitions could also help unify the PlayStation experience under one ecosystem. With backward compatibility likely, and shared architecture expected, this rumored device could bridge the gap between generations and give players a more versatile way to experience PlayStation games.

While Sony has yet to confirm anything, the sheer consistency of leaks suggests that something significant is in the works. If the new handheld does arrive in 2027, it could mark not only the return of portable PlayStation gaming but also a new era where console and handheld experiences truly converge.