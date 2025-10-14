Remedy Set to Release Control on Mobile, Hit Financial Trouble With FBC: Firebreak

Remedy’s Control launches on Apple devices in early 2026.

Weak FBC: Firebreak sales led to a $17 million write-down.

More Firebreak updates and Control 2 are in development.

Remedy Needs a Cure For Poor Sales

Remedy, the studio behind both Alan Wake games, the first two Max Payne titles, and Quantum Break, has revealed that its acclaimed action game Control is coming to iOS devices. The studio also recently admitted its newest game, FBC: Firebreak, has suffered “weak sales.”

Control follows Jesse Faden as she investigates The Oldest House, a shapeshifting building that’s the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Control. An entity known as the Hiss has invaded the House and turned staff into weirdo zombies, as well as set loose multiple cursed objects. FBC: Firebreak is a first-person co-op shooter set in the same location, but after the events of Control.

A company financial report released on Oct. 10 revealed that the game still isn’t performing as well as expected: “On Sept. 29, Remedy released the first Major Update titled Breakpoint for FBC: Firebreak, which brought significant changes to the game’s core experience. Despite improved player and sales metrics after the update, sales have not reached Remedy’s internal targets.”

Not Weird Enough

FBC: Firebreak launched to middling reviews that drew attention to the game’s surprisingly conventional structure. While Remedy’s other recent titles, Alan Wake 2 and Control, haven’t been entirely innovative, they do at least show a flair for narrative weirdness that helps mark this studio’s work out.

Whether Alan Wake 2 intends to or not, it has a passing resemblance to In The Mouth of Madness and is all the better for it.

FBC: Firebreak, while set in the same universe as these titles, was found by players to bank more on the inherent oddness of the setting than any meaningful gameplay ideas. As such, Remedy has been hard at work tweaking the core game since its launch in June this year, with the recent Breakpoint update expected to mark a pivotal change in the game’s feel and improve upon existing player numbers.

As detailed in the financial report: “Due to weak sales of FBC: Firebreak, Remedy lowers its long-term sales forecast for the game. Consequently, the company recognizes a non-cash impairment of €14.9 million ($17.2 million), representing a majority of the game’s capitalized development costs and allocated purchased publishing and distribution rights.”

Firebreak players are reminded to not eat the mold, no matter how delicious it looks.

What this means is that, while the company’s cash position is unchanged and it expects its revenue to increase, the poor reception to Firebreak can suggest to investors that Remedy isn’t in the best financial health overall. This in turn could have a negative impact on funding and development of future games.

Future FBC Plans

The good news is that Remedy still intends to continue work on Firebreak, with a recent hotfix rolled out on Oct. 1 and two more major updates in the pipeline for November and early 2026. Control is also still receiving updates, despite being released in 2019 – the most recent brought major tweaks for PC over to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on Oct. 6, including three new outfits, graphic settings (including HDR support), and a new mission guest-starring Hideo Kojima.

Remedy revealed last August that it’s working on Control 2, which also includes a partnership with Annapurna (Outer Wilds, Solar Ash) to develop TV/film versions of Control and Alan Wake.

Annapurna is also behind the recent Prime TV series based on the 1988 Dead Ringers movie.

As for Control coming to mobile devices, full details have yet to be revealed, but Remedy did post on social media that it’s coming early next year: “You will soon be able to enter the Oldest House on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro alongside Mac. Play with a game controller, or tap into the action with touch controls. Discover a world unknown when Control arrives on these platforms in early 2026.”