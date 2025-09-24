Kojima Productions is Set to Crush Your Head And Get You Drunk

Projects announced include an anime movie, a horror game, and an espionage game.

Kojima is collaborating with Niantic (AR storytelling), Shimizu sake, and J.F.Rey eyewear.

Top talent attached to projects include Jordan Peele, Sophia Lillis, Don Lee, Minami Hamabe, and Udo Kier.

Immersive Storytelling

Founded in 2015 by Hideo Kojima, the creator of the Metal Gear Solid series, Kojima Productions is primarily known for developing the delightfully oddball Death Stranding and its recent sequel. Now, the company is branching out into animation, two new game properties, and even branded booze.

Death Stranding: Mosquito is the working title for the just-announced animation project; OD – KNOCK is one of the new games and is a mysterious horror title, whereas the other new IP is Physint, an action espionage game that’s likely to end up as a PS6 exclusive. Lastly, Kojima Productions are collaborating with Japanese brewery Shimizu Seizaburo Shoten on a fancy sake.

There was one other suitably weird piece of news revealed by Kojima Productions recently, and that’s a partnership with geospatial AI technology company Niantic Spatial, with the aim being to create interactive storytelling in the real world.

“At Niantic Spatial, we’re building a living model of the world that people and machines can talk to, creating a new canvas for real-world storytelling and interaction,” said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic Spatial. “We are delighted to be working with KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS to explore what our combined creativity and innovation can accomplish for new and existing fans.”

A Mosquito by Any Other Name

Although its official title might change by the time it airs, Death Stranding: Mosquito has locked-in top tier talent behind the scenes. It’s set to be directed by ABC Animation’s Hiroshi Miyamoto (Go! Princess Precure) and written by Aaron Guzikowski (Raised by Wolves, Prisoners).

Fans are already getting nuts with theories, but officially all that’s known so far is that this project will tell an original story set in the world of Death Stranding. Hideo Kojima also revealed on X that it’s a “theatrical anime film,” and follows news from last year in which Kojima revealed a live action Death Stranding movie is also in the works.

OD on Fear

A project that does have a bit more info available, while still maintaining a creepy sense of mystery, is OD – KNOCK. The recent trailer debut revealed Kojima’s continued trend of using interesting actors, with Sophia Lillis (IT), Hunter Schaffer (Euphoria) and horror icon Udo Kier (Suspiria) all onboard.

OD was first announced with a teaser trailer in 2023, but the latest one comes with redacted text that suggests a terrible truth is being obscured, as well as some potential grade-A head-crushing action.

Comedian-turned-director Jordan Peele is also linked with this new game; he appeared onstage with Kojima at the Game Awards in December 2023 to talk about working with Kojima as one of multiple storytellers attached to the project.

“What he’s cooking up here is completely immersive, utterly terrifying, and I am absolutely honoured to be collaborating with the GOAT,” Peele said.

In a related press release, Kojima said, “We are working with Xbox Game Studios and their cloud gaming technology to take on the challenge of creating a very unique, immersive, and totally new style of game – or rather, a new form of media.”

Fahrenheit has its moments, and most of them are grade-A WTF moments.

OD – KNOCK promises to blur the boundaries between video games and movies, although whether this will lead to something like Supermassive’s The Dark Pictures Anthology or David Cage’s Fahrenheit/Indigo Prophecy remains to be seen.

Action Espionage But Not Metal Gear

Something else that remains to be seen is Physint. Kojima revealed that this is still five or six years away from being anywhere close to release, but the hype has already started over what many see as a spiritual successor to Metal Gear Solid.

“PHYSINT (working title) will be the third, new original IP since the establishment of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS,” Kojima posted on X back in February last year. “It is a completely new ‘Action Espionage’ for the next-generation.”

It’ll probably be 2030 before Physint is ready for release, so you know, mark your calendars.

“It will be created using cutting-edge technology and the best talents from around the world, both from film and video games. Of course this is an interactive ‘game’, but the look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, sound, etc…are all at the next level of ‘Digital Entertainment’ that could be called a ‘movie’.”

Kojima followed through on this statement at the recent Beyond The Strand event. This took place at TOHO Cinemas Roppongi Hills, Tokyo, Japan, on Sept. 23, 2025, and served as both a celebration of 10 years of the company, but also a showcase of future Kojima Productions projects.

Charlee Fraser (Furiosa), Don Lee (The Roundup) and Minami Hamabe (Godzilla Minus One) are now all tapped to feature in Physint, with popular rumors surrounding Robert Pattinson as the main character (Kojima spoke to the KOJI10 podcast, in May this year, about working with Pattinson on secret projects).

Kojima Sake And Glasses

Even for Kojima, collaborating on an alcoholic drink is something that’s come out of leftfield. There are two Zaku Ludens sakes available: Junmai Ginjo and Junmai Daiginjo. Both feature traditional sake brewing techniques, and packaging that uses equally traditional “Ise Katagami” stencil paper and “Suzuka Sumi” ink.

While this collaboration might be good news for connoisseurs of both video games and fine alcohol, the bad news is that neither sake is available outside of Japan. Gamers desperate to grab a piece of Kojima memorabilia can, however, pick up branded sunglasses and spectacles made in partnership with J.F.Rey…as long as they have a spare $485 lying around.