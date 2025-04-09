Project Pantheon: Wolcen Studio Drops Myth-Heavy Teaser And Opens Sign-Ups For Next Alpha 

Wolcen Studio is pressing forward with Project Pantheon, its upcoming free-to-play “ExtrAction RPG,” by releasing a new cinematic teaser titled “The Unfettered Destruction” and announcing the game’s second closed alpha test.

The new trailer and alpha details signal that the studio is confident about its hybrid of ARPG and extraction shooter mechanics, something Game Director Andrei Chirculete describes as “what would happen if Diablo and Escape from Tarkov had a baby.”

The new teaser, “The Unfettered Destruction,” dives into the narrative backbone of Project Pantheon, showing a world plunged into chaos following the downfall of the gods. Death itself recruits the player as a kind of cosmic fixer, tasked with restoring order across fragmented realms. It’s a grim, post-apocalyptic fantasy setting where myth and ruin collide.

While previous footage focused on tone and broad strokes, this second trailer tightens the focus, hinting at deeper systems and factional dynamics that players will encounter in the final game.

Second Alpha Test Focuses on Combat Balance And Progression

The second closed alpha kicks off on April 25 at 10 a.m. PDT and runs until April 26 at 2:59 p.m. PDT. This round is focused on combat balance and introduces the Sanctuary, a persistent progression layer where players can upgrade gear and runes.

Diablo players will take note of the name of the progression system as Sanctuary is the name of the world that the game takes place in.

Those who participated in the first closed alpha are automatically granted access, but newcomers can still register via the game’s official site, with slots limited to players in Europe and North America.

A sneak peak of gameplay of Project Pantheon.

“Most of the pieces are in place to put combat to the test,” Chirculete said in a press release. “Our work isn’t done, but with the feedback from our players, we will get closer to improving it and shaping the final experience.”

An Ambitious Fusion of Genres

Project Pantheon isn’t shy about its influences. It takes the isometric combat and loot systems of Diablo, overlays them with the high-stakes raid structure of Escape from Tarkov, and drops it all into a persistent multiplayer world where PvPvE combat dictates who walks away with the best loot or loses it all.

It also shares creative DNA with games like Dark and Darker, The Cycle: Frontier, and even Hades in its use of death and myth as central motifs. But few games so far have managed to truly blend these elements cohesively. If Wolcen Studio nails the execution, Project Pantheon could carve out a new subgenre entirely.

Taking on The Butcher in Diablo IV.

What sets it apart mechanically is the studio’s emphasis on long-term player agency. Unlike more session-based extraction games, Project Pantheon incorporates a base-building system that serves as a persistent hub for progression and customization.

This gives players reasons to return beyond loot chasing, and potentially softens the frustration of risk-heavy runs by allowing consistent investment in their long-term build and strategy.

Early Access Planned For Late 2025

The game is still in early alpha, but looking ahead on Project Pantheon’s timeline, Closed Alpha 3 is scheduled for summer 2025 to introduce narrative changes and Closed Alpha 4 coming in autumn 2025 will balance gameplay and players’ progression.

Wolcen has signaled plans for a PC early access launch on Steam in Q4 2025. The developers aim to support it with seasonal updates every four months post-launch.

For now, all eyes are on the second closed alpha and whether Wolcen Studio can deliver on the promise of a genre-bending, myth-fueled loot grind that’s as brutal as it is rewarding.