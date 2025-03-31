Perform Gravity Defying Tricks in Legends BMX

Adrenaline junkies can get their fix with gravity defying tricks in Legends BMX. The extreme sports game by Firenut Games and Saga Legends Games is now available on PS5, following its initial release on PC in December, 2024.

With limitless trick-combos, players will be able to put together almost endless strings of gnarly twists, flips, whips, and grinds to stack up points and compete against others from around the world.

“Whether you’re flicking the bars, whipping through vert ramps, or dialing in that perfect tailwhip, Legends BMX brings the heat with parks and courses designed for next-level tricks,” the press release said.

Characters And Progression

Legends BMX’s progression system centers around performing tricks in BMX parks and on ramps to score points. Points are then used to unlock more parks, ramps, and playable characters.

Each week comes with a string of challenges for players to push their skills and earn even more points towards the progressions system. Challenges will vary but the objectives will be centered around performing strings of selected skills before time runs out.

Performing tricks and hitting weekly objectives allow for upgrades.

The global leaderboard allows players to track their performance and rank while perfecting their ride-style. Customizing bikes and avatars is another way for players to put their personal stamp on the game with anything from grind sparks and dust trails to various bike effects.

About Firenut and Saga Legends

Firenut Games has two horror titles in the pipeline for later in 2025: Baptiste and Backrooms Level X. Both titles are slated to be released on PC and across all major consoles.

Sara Legends Games is currently only working on Legends BMX and is rumored to be planning a launch on Nintendo Switch this year.