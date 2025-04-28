Cute Peggle-Style Roguelike Peglin Launches Itself Onto Major Consoles

Red Nexus Games and publisher BlitWorks are bringing the cheeky little Pachinko goblin, Peglin, from mobile, PC and Switch, onto PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series, on May 1, 2025. Peglin mashes together Peggle, RPGs and roguelikes into an unusual, but cute, whole.

Players control a Peglin, a little goblin creature who launches pebbles at pegs, in what counts as the game’s dungeons. As the ball bounces across the screen, it can trigger special effects and help Peglin defeat enemies. Completed levels also unlock new cards, as Peglin includes deck building mechanics.

“Gather your deck and enjoy endless replayability in each run thanks to a wide array of levels, orbs, enemies, relics, encounters and characters to unlock; each with totally different stats and game-changing abilities, offering endless combinations. Every run is different!” the developers said in an official press release.

Bounce Your Way to Victory

Gameplay in Peglin works like an upside down Peggle, with pebbles launched from the top of the screen and gradually ricocheting their way down and off colored pegs. Successfully clearing a level brings up an overworld map similar to Slay The Spire, in that players can choose from multiple paths.

“Fight in turns against waves of enemies, decide who to attack first with some special orbs, upgrade your pebbles, get or buy new ones and prepare to face the final boss of each stage.”

Peglin in action.

Peglin was originally launched in August 2024 and received decent reviews, which praised the game for its just-one-more-go core gameplay loop and polished combination of multiple game mechanics and genres. It’s since received multiple updates and additional content, which will appear in the console version.

Indie Studios Ricochet to Success

Red Nexus Games is based in Canada and founded by Dylan Gedig in 2016. Aside from Peglin, the studio has made Friday Night Bullet Arena and Fowl Damage.

Blitworks is based in Spain and has published multiple award-winning indie games since its inception in 2012. Notable titles handled by this company include Super Meat Boy, They Are Billions, and Train Valley.