Not All Heroes Wear Capes – Certainly Not Cornhole Hero

Pixeljam returns to mobile gaming with its May 5, 2025 release of its quirky pixel-art game Cornhole Hero, proving once and for all that not all heroes wear capes. In a world where gamers and AAA studios are fixated on bigger open worlds and flashy combat systems, Pixeljam’s latest creation almost feels fresh.

Looking like a game made in the 1980s for Commodore 64, and not modern smartphones, Cornhole Hero strips down to the bare essentials, offering a no-fuss, ultra-minimal arcade experience centered around bag-flinging. Even the studio’s website is an homage to a simpler, more pixelated time.

“We took a long break from mobile, and the landscape has changed a lot, but our desire to make minimal, low-fuss games has not! And what better way to get back in the game than with our take on America’s fastest growing sport (besides Pickleball),” the studio said in a press release.

Three Bag-Flinging Game Modes

Cornhole Hero doesn’t apologize for the lack of an open world or for not being a narrative-driven adventure, or even being immersive. It prides itself on cutting straight to the chase with three different bag-flinging game modes.

The standard way to play the game is called Tournament. Players assuming the role of the Cornhole Hero need to score as many points as possible with five bags. This mode will require the same kind of precision as 1985’s Paperboy for the NES.

Blitz adds a 30-second timer and unlimited cornbags to fling at the cornhole, or just stack them as high as possible, according to Pixeljam. Lastly, Balloons means popping inflatable rubber spheroids because calling them balloons is a bit of a stretch given the basic level of graphics.

They are balloons regardless of what you think they look like.

“We wanted to make the simplest, lowest-friction cornhole game out there, and what better way to do that than get rid of what people might consider ‘rules’ or ‘graphics,’” Pixeljam said.

Free to Play in an Industry of Price Hikes

While gaming industry giants like Nintendo and Xbox announce price hikes for some of their more essential products, Cornhole Hero is free to play and readily available on both Android and iOS.

A recent study by Variety showed that AAA studios spend on average between $100 million and $250 million to develop their most precious titles. Meanwhile, Pixeljam’s Cornhole Hero looks like a shoestring budget could have been a massive benefit.

Spending a little more on the audio alone could possibly prevent anxiety attacks for those who spent too many hours playing Missile Command in arcades.

Pixeljam is a Rarity in The Modern Gaming Landscape

With catchy slogans on its website like “low resolution entertainment for high resolution people” and “lowering your resolutions since 2005,” Pixeljam shows that the studio has stayed the course for 20 years, and released more than 30 games in the process.

Some of the more esteemed titles include Glorkian Warrior: The Trials of Glork, Potatoman Seeks The Troof, Retro Unicorn Attack, Hipster Kickball, Cream Wolf, and Dino Run.